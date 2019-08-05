Neuropsychotherapeutics, Volume 86
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. GPCR drug discovery-moving beyond the orthosteric to the allosteric domain
Christian C. Felder
2. Lipid rafts in psychiatry
Nathan H. Wray and Mark M. Rasenick
3. Rapid-acting antidepressants
Jeffrey M. Witkin, Anna E. Martin, Lalit K. Golani, Nina Z. Xu and Jodi L. Smith
4. mGlu2/3 receptor antagonists
Shigeyuki Chaki
5. Nitric oxide: Antidepressant mechanisms and inflammation
Mehdi Ghasemi
6. Selective allosteric modulation of muscarinic acetylcholine receptors for the treatment of schizophrenia and substance use disorders
Laura B. Teal, Robert W. Gould, Andrew S. Felts and Carrie K. Jones
7. Medications development for food-based and drug use disorders
Fernando B. de Moura, Stephen J. Kohut and Jack Bergman
8. Obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD): Current treatments and a framework for neurotherapeutic research
Erik Z. Woody, Kurt Leroy Hoffman and Henry Szechtman
9. Positive allosteric modulators of the dopamine D1 receptor: A new mechanism for the treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders
Kjell A. Svensson, Junliang Hao and Robert F. Bruns
Neuropsychotherapeutics, Volume 86, the newest volume in the Advances in Pharmacology series, presents a variety of chapters from the best authors in the field, with this updated edition including sections on Pharmacotherapy of psychiatric disorders, Allosteric mechanisms for neuropsychopharmacology, Lipid rafts, Rapid-acting antidepressants, mGlu2/3 receptor antagonists, Nitric oxide: antidepressant mechanisms and inflammation, Anxiety disorders, mGlu receptors and schizophrenia, mAChR ligands for schizophrenia and addiction, PDE10 inhibitors, Obsessive-compulsive disorder, Addiction disorders (including eating), Dopamine D1 PAMs as a New Mode for Treatment of Neuropsychiatric Disorders, and more.
Investigators in neuroscience, pharmacology, neurology, psychiatry, medicine
- 312
- English
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 5th August 2019
- Academic Press
- 9780128166680
Jeffrey M. Witkin Serial Volume Editor
Jeffrey M. Witkin, Witkin Consulting Group, IN, USA
Witkin Consulting Group, IN, USA