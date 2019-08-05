Neuropsychotherapeutics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128166680

Neuropsychotherapeutics, Volume 86

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Jeffrey M. Witkin
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128166680
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 5th August 2019
Page Count: 312
Table of Contents

1. GPCR drug discovery-moving beyond the orthosteric to the allosteric domain
Christian C. Felder
2. Lipid rafts in psychiatry
Nathan H. Wray and Mark M. Rasenick
3. Rapid-acting antidepressants
Jeffrey M. Witkin, Anna E. Martin, Lalit K. Golani, Nina Z. Xu and Jodi L. Smith
4. mGlu2/3 receptor antagonists
Shigeyuki Chaki
5. Nitric oxide: Antidepressant mechanisms and inflammation
Mehdi Ghasemi
6. Selective allosteric modulation of muscarinic acetylcholine receptors for the treatment of schizophrenia and substance use disorders
Laura B. Teal, Robert W. Gould, Andrew S. Felts and Carrie K. Jones
7. Medications development for food-based and drug use disorders
Fernando B. de Moura, Stephen J. Kohut and Jack Bergman
8. Obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD): Current treatments and a framework for neurotherapeutic research
Erik Z. Woody, Kurt Leroy Hoffman and Henry Szechtman
9. Positive allosteric modulators of the dopamine D1 receptor: A new mechanism for the treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders
Kjell A. Svensson, Junliang Hao and Robert F. Bruns

Description

Neuropsychotherapeutics, Volume 86, the newest volume in the Advances in Pharmacology series, presents a variety of chapters from the best authors in the field, with this updated edition including sections on Pharmacotherapy of psychiatric disorders, Allosteric mechanisms for neuropsychopharmacology, Lipid rafts, Rapid-acting antidepressants, mGlu2/3 receptor antagonists, Nitric oxide: antidepressant mechanisms and inflammation, Anxiety disorders, mGlu receptors and schizophrenia, mAChR ligands for schizophrenia and addiction, PDE10 inhibitors, Obsessive-compulsive disorder, Addiction disorders (including eating), Dopamine D1 PAMs as a New Mode for Treatment of Neuropsychiatric Disorders, and more.

Key Features

  • Includes the authority and expertise of leading contributors in pharmacology
  • Presents the latest release in the Advances in Pharmacology series

Readership

Investigators in neuroscience, pharmacology, neurology, psychiatry, medicine

About the Serial Volume Editors

Jeffrey M. Witkin Serial Volume Editor

Jeffrey M. Witkin, Witkin Consulting Group, IN, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

Witkin Consulting Group, IN, USA

