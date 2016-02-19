Neuropsychopharmacology
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 7th International Congress of Pharmacology, Paris, 1978
Advances in Pharmacology and Therapeutics, Volume 5: Neuropsychopharmacology contains the proceedings of the 7th International Congress of Pharmacology held in Paris, France, in 1978. The papers explore advances in the understanding of neuropsychopharmacology and cover topics ranging from anti-schizophrenic drugs to drug pathways in depression treatment. Pharmacological interferences with nonstriatal dopaminergic systems are also discussed.
This volume is comprised of 21 chapters and opens by considering the nanomolar affinity of pre- and post-synaptic dopamine receptors for neuroleptics. The next section deals with drug pathways in the treatment of depression, with particular reference to the biochemical mechanisms of depressive states and the therapeutic effects of some antidepressants. The following chapters examine dopamine receptors in the nucleus accumbens; modulation of mesolimbic dopamine mechanisms via serotonin and GABA; how mesocortical dopaminergic neurons react to stress; and the behavioral consequences of the interaction between morphine, substance P, and nonstriatal dopamine neurons. This book will be of interest to practitioners in biosciences, pharmacology, physiology, psychology, neurology, and medicine.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Invited Lectures
Anti-Schizophrenic Drugs: Membrane Receptor Sites of Action
Pharmacology of Neurogenic Dystrophies Produced by Stress
Physiological and Pathophysiological Implications of the Retrograde Axonal Transport of Macromolecules
Opiate Analgesia: The Physiology and Pharmacology of Spinal Pain Systems
Pharmacological Approaches for the Study of Neuroendocrine Events
Role of Striatum in the Specific Action of the Psychostimulant and Neuroleptic Drugs
Learning and Memory
New Drug Pathways in Depression Treatment
Definition Et Classification Des Etats Depressifs
Biochemical Mechanisms of Depressive States: Evolution of Ideas
Therapeutic Agents Useful for Depressive States: Evolution of Ideas
Pharmacological Spectrum of some New Antidepressants
Problems of Pharmacological Screening for Antidepressants
Biochemical Effects of some New Antidepressants: Putative Mechanisms of Antidepressant Effect
Therapeutic Effects of some New Antidepressants
Pharmacological Interferences with Nonstriatal Dopaminergic Systems
Dopamine Receptors in the Nucleus Accumbens
Regulation of Cerebral Dopamine Metabolism by Presynaptic Receptors and Lateral Inhibition
Ipsiversive-Cataleptogenic Neurons of Nigra Pars Reticulata: Output Pathways of Striatal Dopaminergic Responses
The Modulation of Mesolimbic Dopamine Mechanisms via Serotonin and GABA
Regulation of the Cholinergic Septal-Hippocampal Pathway: Role of Dopaminergic Septal Afferents
Reactivity of the Mesocortical Dopaminergic Neurones to Stress: Pharmacological Aspects
The Behavioral Consequences of the Interaction between Morphine, Substance P and Nonstriatal Dopamine Neurones
Index
- No. of pages:
- 284
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1979
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483146652