Neuropsychopharmacology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080231952, 9781483146652

Neuropsychopharmacology

1st Edition

Proceedings of the 7th International Congress of Pharmacology, Paris, 1978

Editors: C. Dumont
eBook ISBN: 9781483146652
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 284
Description

Advances in Pharmacology and Therapeutics, Volume 5: Neuropsychopharmacology contains the proceedings of the 7th International Congress of Pharmacology held in Paris, France, in 1978. The papers explore advances in the understanding of neuropsychopharmacology and cover topics ranging from anti-schizophrenic drugs to drug pathways in depression treatment. Pharmacological interferences with nonstriatal dopaminergic systems are also discussed.
This volume is comprised of 21 chapters and opens by considering the nanomolar affinity of pre- and post-synaptic dopamine receptors for neuroleptics. The next section deals with drug pathways in the treatment of depression, with particular reference to the biochemical mechanisms of depressive states and the therapeutic effects of some antidepressants. The following chapters examine dopamine receptors in the nucleus accumbens; modulation of mesolimbic dopamine mechanisms via serotonin and GABA; how mesocortical dopaminergic neurons react to stress; and the behavioral consequences of the interaction between morphine, substance P, and nonstriatal dopamine neurons. This book will be of interest to practitioners in biosciences, pharmacology, physiology, psychology, neurology, and medicine.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Invited Lectures

Anti-Schizophrenic Drugs: Membrane Receptor Sites of Action

Pharmacology of Neurogenic Dystrophies Produced by Stress

Physiological and Pathophysiological Implications of the Retrograde Axonal Transport of Macromolecules

Opiate Analgesia: The Physiology and Pharmacology of Spinal Pain Systems

Pharmacological Approaches for the Study of Neuroendocrine Events

Role of Striatum in the Specific Action of the Psychostimulant and Neuroleptic Drugs

Learning and Memory

New Drug Pathways in Depression Treatment

Definition Et Classification Des Etats Depressifs

Biochemical Mechanisms of Depressive States: Evolution of Ideas

Therapeutic Agents Useful for Depressive States: Evolution of Ideas

Pharmacological Spectrum of some New Antidepressants

Problems of Pharmacological Screening for Antidepressants

Biochemical Effects of some New Antidepressants: Putative Mechanisms of Antidepressant Effect

Therapeutic Effects of some New Antidepressants

Pharmacological Interferences with Nonstriatal Dopaminergic Systems

Dopamine Receptors in the Nucleus Accumbens

Regulation of Cerebral Dopamine Metabolism by Presynaptic Receptors and Lateral Inhibition

Ipsiversive-Cataleptogenic Neurons of Nigra Pars Reticulata: Output Pathways of Striatal Dopaminergic Responses

The Modulation of Mesolimbic Dopamine Mechanisms via Serotonin and GABA

Regulation of the Cholinergic Septal-Hippocampal Pathway: Role of Dopaminergic Septal Afferents

Reactivity of the Mesocortical Dopaminergic Neurones to Stress: Pharmacological Aspects

The Behavioral Consequences of the Interaction between Morphine, Substance P and Nonstriatal Dopamine Neurones

Index

