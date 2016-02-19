Advances in Pharmacology and Therapeutics, Volume 5: Neuropsychopharmacology contains the proceedings of the 7th International Congress of Pharmacology held in Paris, France, in 1978. The papers explore advances in the understanding of neuropsychopharmacology and cover topics ranging from anti-schizophrenic drugs to drug pathways in depression treatment. Pharmacological interferences with nonstriatal dopaminergic systems are also discussed.

This volume is comprised of 21 chapters and opens by considering the nanomolar affinity of pre- and post-synaptic dopamine receptors for neuroleptics. The next section deals with drug pathways in the treatment of depression, with particular reference to the biochemical mechanisms of depressive states and the therapeutic effects of some antidepressants. The following chapters examine dopamine receptors in the nucleus accumbens; modulation of mesolimbic dopamine mechanisms via serotonin and GABA; how mesocortical dopaminergic neurons react to stress; and the behavioral consequences of the interaction between morphine, substance P, and nonstriatal dopamine neurons. This book will be of interest to practitioners in biosciences, pharmacology, physiology, psychology, neurology, and medicine.