Neuropsychology of Left-Handedness focuses on the neurological imperative and unique brain organization of left-handers.
This book is organized into two parts. Part I analyzes ideas about the origins of left-handedness, such as possible genetic mechanisms, manner in which asymmetries may occur during the first cell cleavages following fertilization, handedness of twins, and possibility that some left-handedness may be due to environmental or even pathological influences. The second part is devoted to a variety of investigations of asymmetric hemisphere specialization in right- and left-handers. The different groups of left-handers, which includes male and female, strong left-preferrers and ambidexters, familial and non-familial lefthanders, and those who prefer an “inverted” position for writing as opposed to a “non-inverted” position, are also identified.
This publication is a good reference for medical practitioners and specialists interested in the neuropsychology of left-handedness.
I Wence Sinistrality?
1 Left-Handedness: Early Theories, Facts, and Fancies
Introduction
How Many Left-Handers?
Early Theories
Heredity
Ambidextral Culture
Left-Handedness as Pathological
Studies of Animals
Conclusion
References
2 Neuroanatomical Asymmetry in Left-Handers: A Review and Implications for Functional Asymmetry
Introduction
Hemisphere Functional Asymmetry
Neuroanatomical Asymmetry
Patterns of Cognitive Skills and Neuroanatomical Asymmetry
Gender and Neuroanatomical Asymmetry
Summary
References
3 The Sinistral Blastocyst: An Embryologic Perspective on the Development of Brain-Function Asymmetries
4 Left-Handedness in Twins: Implications for the Mechanisms Underlying Cerebral Asymmetry of Function
Introduction
The Incidence of Sinistrality among Twins
Factors Responsible for Elevating the Incidence of Sinistrality among Twins
The Relationship of Handedness, Cerebral Organization, and Cognitive Abilities in Twins
Conclusions
References
5 Is Left-Handedness Genetically Determined?
Introduction
Annett/s Model
A Nongenetic Approach
Conclusions
References
6 A Model for the Ontogeny of Cerebral Organization in Non-Right-Handers
Introduction
Hypotheses about the Brain Basis of Cerebral Specialization
Brain Stem Activity and Cerebral Asymmetry
The Selective Activation Model of Cerebral Lateralization
References
II Cerebral Variation: The Most Consistent Sinistral Atribute
7 Incidence of Aphasia in Lefl-Handers: A Test of Some Hypothetical Models of Cerebral Speech Organization
Introduction
Method
Results
Discussion
References
8 Individual Differences in Psychoneurological Organization
Introduction
Origins of Lateral Asymmetry
Behavioral Indices of Cerebral Laterality
Sex-Related Differences in Cerebral Organization
The Population Variance in Hemispheric Lateralization
Predictions regarding the Cognitive Covariates of Cerebral Organization
Summary
References
9 Handedness and Individual Differences in Hemispheric Activation
Introduction
Hemispheric Activation: The Concept and Its Operationalization
The Effect of Handedness, Sex, and Eye Dominance on Hemispheric Activation
Summary
References
10 Two Hands, Two Brains, Two Sexes
Introduction
Right versus Left-Handed Differences
Left-Handed versus "Ambi-Handed" Differences
Inverted versus Noninverted Hand Posture Differences
References
III Sinistral Abilities
11 Handedness and Memory for Tonal Pitch
Introduction
Experiment 1
Experiment 2
Discussion
References
12 Handedness in Artists
Introduction
Method
Results
Discussion
References
13 Cognitive Deficit and Left-Handedness: A Cautionary Note
Method
Results
Discussion
References
14 Age-Related Changes in Cognitive Abilities and Hemispheric Specialization
Introduction
Hemispheric Development
Cognitive Abilities
Implications of Cognitive Differences
Age-Associated Changes in Cognitive Abilities and Hemispheric Specialization
References
15 Which Hand Is the "Eye" of the Blind?—A New Look at an Old Question
Introduction
Hand Asymmetries in Braille Reading: Early Studies
Braille Reading and Right-Hemisphere Functions
Experiment 1: Blind Subjects
Hand Asymmetries in Sighted Subjects
Experiment 2: Sighted Subjects, Massed Left-Right Trials
Experiment 3: Sighted Subjects, Alternating Left-Right Trials
Experiment 4: Left-Handers, Massed Left-Right Trials
Experiment 5: Left-Handers: Alternating Left-Right Trials
Summary and Conclusions
References
16 Tactile Learning, Handedness, and Reading Disability
Introduction
Mechanical Tactile Stimulation
Experiment 1: Interhemispheric Transfer from the Chest Area to the Hands
Experiment 2: Interhemispheric Transfer from the Nonpreferred to the Preferred Hand
Visual Memory
Discussion
Summary
Acknowledgments
References
Subject Index
- 372
- English
- © Academic Press 1980
- 28th January 1980
- Academic Press
- 9780323153669