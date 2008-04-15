Neuropsychology and Behavioral Neurology, Volume 88

This volume presents a comprehensive guide to one of the most important goals of neuroscience, establishing precision structure-function relationships in the brain. Progressing from the early stages of research, specifically the advent of computerized tomography and later, magnetic resonance imaging, this invaluable resource will take clinicians on an all encompassing journey into the ways different fields of neurology can work together to advance our understanding of brain disorders.

Complex topics including the neurochemistry of cognition, neuropsychology of aging and dementia, disorders of semantic memory, working memory, and the dysexecutive syndromes, amongst others, are thoroughly discussed and presented.

Clinicians will find a state-of-the-art reference guide that can be used to further understand how the fields of neuropsychology and behavioral neurology can complement each other to produce advancements in the neurosciences.