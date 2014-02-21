Neuropsychiatry of Traumatic Brain Injury, An Issue of Psychiatric Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323287180, 9780323287197

Neuropsychiatry of Traumatic Brain Injury, An Issue of Psychiatric Clinics of North America

1st Edition

Authors: Ricardo Jorge
eBook ISBN: 9780323287197
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323287180
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 21st February 2014
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

It is widely recognized that neuropsychiatric disturbances contribute substantially to disability among persons with traumatic brain injury (TBI). This issue of Psychiatric Clinics addresses the most common and the most clinically challenging neuropsychiatric sequelae of TBI. The overarching aim of this publication is to provide clinicians with information about the clinical characteristics, diagnostic assessment, neurobiology and treatment of these conditions that will be useful in their work with individuals and families affected by TBI. Topics include: Posttraumatic Encephalopathy; Cognitive Disorders after TBI; Emotional and Behavioral Dyscontrol after TBI; Mood Disorders following TBI; Apathy following TBI; Psychotic Disorders following TBI; Sleep and Fatigue following TBI; TBI and Posttraumatic Stress Disorder; Neuropsychiatry of Persistent Post-concussive Symptoms; Psychiatric Disorders following Pediatric TBI.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323287197
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323287180

About the Authors

Ricardo Jorge Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Roy J and Lucille A Carve College of Medicine, University of Iowa

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.