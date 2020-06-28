Neuropsychiatry, An Issue of Psychiatric Clinics of North America, Volume 43-2
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Psychiatric Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Vassilis E. Koliatsos will cover Neuropsychiatry. This issue is one of four each year selected by our series consulting editor, Dr. Harsh Trivedi of Sheppard Pratt Health System. Topics in this issue include: The clinical neurobiology of autism spectrum disorders; New developments in impulse control disorders; Schizophrenia as a neurodevelopmental phenotype; Neuropsychiatric Aspects of Epilepsy; New developments in addiction; The clinical neuroscience of acquired brain injury; New developments in frontotemporal dementia; Lewy body degenerations as neuropsychiatric disorders; Neuropsychiatric challenges in Alzheimer’s disease; and New pharmacological approaches in Neuropsychiatry, among others.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 28th June 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323789516
About the Editors
Vassilis E Koliatsos
