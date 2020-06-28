COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Neuropsychiatry, An Issue of Psychiatric Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323789516

Neuropsychiatry, An Issue of Psychiatric Clinics of North America, Volume 43-2

1st Edition

Editors: Vassilis E Koliatsos
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323789516
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th June 2020
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Psychiatric Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Vassilis E. Koliatsos will cover Neuropsychiatry. This issue is one of four each year selected by our series consulting editor, Dr. Harsh Trivedi of Sheppard Pratt Health System. Topics in this issue include: The clinical neurobiology of autism spectrum disorders; New developments in impulse control disorders; Schizophrenia as a neurodevelopmental phenotype; Neuropsychiatric Aspects of Epilepsy; New developments in addiction; The clinical neuroscience of acquired brain injury; New developments in frontotemporal dementia; Lewy body degenerations as neuropsychiatric disorders; Neuropsychiatric challenges in Alzheimer’s disease; and New pharmacological approaches in Neuropsychiatry, among others.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
28th June 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323789516

About the Editors

Vassilis E Koliatsos

