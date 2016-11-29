Neuropsychiatric Disorders and Epigenetics
1st Edition
Description
Neuropsychiatric Disorders and Epigenetics is a comprehensive reference for the epigenetic basis of most common neuropsychiatric disorders. The volume is organized into chapters representing individual neuropsychiatric disorders, from addition to obesity contributed by leading experts in their respective fields. The epigenetic aspects of each disorder are discussed, in the context of the full range of epigenetic mechanisms including DNA modification, histone post-translational modification, chromatin organization and non-coding RNA. A particular emphasis is placed on potential epigenetic interventions, when the effects of environmental stimuli on epigenetic states is particularly relevant o disease.
Recent discoveries in epigenetic research enabled by epic advances in genomic technologies have positioned the field for broad translation to therapeutic interventions for previously unmanageable disorders Neuropsychiatric disorders represent a prime target of epigenetic interventions as they are highly debilitating, often chronic diseases with enormous costs to society. Thus, this volume will help define epigenetics as a key player in neuropsychiatric disorders, highlighting the full spectrum of epigenetic mechanisms underlying such disorders and introducing the vast range of epigenetic therapies under development.
Key Features
- Analyzes the effects of environmental stimuli on epigenetic states that correlate with neuropsychiatric disease induction
- Reviews the epigenetic basis for common neuropsychiatric disorders, thereby guiding translational therapies for clinicians and mechanistic studies for scientists
- Extensive use of diagrams, illustrations, tables, and graphical abstracts for each section providing rapid assessment
Readership
Graduate level doctoral students, medical students, clinicians, academic scientists, policy makers and applied scientists are the target audience for this volume. The work should appeal to those involved in genetic, biochemical, neuroscience, molecular biologic, pharmaceutical and psychiatric research
Table of Contents
Preface
Dag H. Yasui, Jacob Peedicayil and Dennis R. Grayson
Section I. Neuropsychiatric Disorders and Epigenetics: General Aspects
1. Introduction to Neuropsychiatric Disorders and Epigenetics
Dag H. Yasui, Jacob Peedicayil and Dennis R. Grayson
2. Environmental Factors and Epigenetics of Neuropsychiatric Disorders
Anke Hoffmann and Dietmar Spengler
3. Epigenetic Biomarkers in Neuropsychiatric Disorders
Chin-Chuen Lin, Tiao-Lai Huang
Section II: Epigenetics of Neuropsychiatric Disorders
4. Epigenetics and Cognitive Disorders -Translational Aspects
Fabio Coppedè
5. Epigenetics in Pervasive Developmental Disorders - Translational Aspects
Takeo Kubota
6. Epigenetic causes of intellectual disability – the fragile X syndrome paradigm
Elisabetta Tabolacci, Giovanni Neri
7. Epigenetics of Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder
Nader Perroud, Sébastien Weibel, Jean-Michel Aubry, Alexandre Dayer
8. The epigenetics of brain aging and psychiatric disorders
Huan Gong, Xiangru Xu
9. Epigenetic therapy may alleviate cognitive deficits in Down syndrome by downregulating overexpressed chromosome 21 gene products
Alain D. Dekker, Peter P. De Deyn and Marianne G. Rots
10. Epigenetics and Multiple Sclerosis
Lara Kular, Gonçalo Castelo-Branco and Maja Jagodic
11. Epigenetics and Migraine
Siew Hua Gan and Munvar Miya Shaik
12. The role of epigenetics in the pathophysiology of epilepsy
Sung Min Nam and Kyung-Ok Cho
13. Epigenetic Dysregulation in Brain Tumors and Neurodevelopment
Marco M. Hefti and Nadejda Tsankova
14. Epigenetics and Cerebrovascular Diseases
Carolina Soriano-Tárraga, Jordi Jiménez-Conde and Jaume Roquer
15. Epigenetics and Eating Disorders
Helge Frieling, Vanessa Buchholz
16. Epigenetics in Obesity
Brian M. Shewchuk
17. Epigenetics and Drug Addiction-Translational Aspects
Jian Feng
18. Epigenetics and Alcohol Use Disorders
Sneha Sagarkar and Amul Sakharkar
Section III: Summary and Outlook
19. Summary and Outlook
Dag H. Yasui, Jacob Peedicayil and Dennis R. Grayson
Details
- No. of pages:
- 444
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 29th November 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128005279
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128002261
About the Editor
Dag Yasui
Dag Yasui is senior project scientist at UC Davis’ Department of Medical Microbiology and Immunology. His current research program is in the field of chromatin and gene expression regulation in autism spectrum disorders.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Project Scientist, Department of Medical Microbiology and Immunology, UC Davis, USA
Jacob Peedicayil
Jacob Peedicayil has published 46 review papers, 3 book chapters and is engaged in various editorial review boards and journal positions. His interests include theoretical research in psychiatric epigenetics and muscle-based pharmacology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Christian Medical College, Vellore, India
Dennis Grayson
Dr. Grayson has been interested in mechanisms associated with gene expression for over 20 years. He joined the laboratory of Dr. James E. Darnell, Jr. at the Rockefeller University on 1984 to study cell-type specific transcription factors. This led to the identification of HNF3A as a hepatocyte nuclear factor important for activating the expression of multiple genes in hepatocytes. In 1988, Dr. Grayson joined the Fidia-Georgetown Institute for the Neurosciences and with the support of Dr. Erminio Costa, initiated a program in studying gene expression in neurons. From 1994-1998, he moved to the Allegheny University of the Health Sciences in Pittsburgh and developed a program in molecular psychiatry. He continued his interests in psychiatry and joined the Psychiatric Institute in 1998. This represented a unique opportunity to join his long time collaborators, Drs. Costa and Guidotti to pursue molecular underpinnings of schizophrenia. Dr. Grayson has received NRSA post-doctoral support, R01 and K04 funding from the NIH over the years. He has published over 100 papers in peer-reviewed journals and actively reviews NIH grants and post-doctoral fellowships. In addition, Dr. Grayson has been invited to speak at numerous national and international meetings.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Molecular Neuroscience, University of Illinois at Chicago, IL, USA