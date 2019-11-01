Neuroprotection in Autism, Schizophrenia and Alzheimer's disease
1st Edition
Description
Neuroprotection in Autism, Schizophrenia and Alzheimer's Disease provides an up-to-date overview on recent clinical studies and the similarities discovered in the most prevalent brain disorders. The book's content will help shed light on basic mechanisms and provide new avenues for early diagnosis toward disease prevention and disease modification. It is written for researchers, clinicians and medical physicians in neuroscience, neurology and psychiatry. Sections discuss the shared pathophysiological mechanisms that underlie autism, schizophrenia/mood disorders and Alzheimer’s disease, i.e. neurodevelopmental disorders, neuropsychiatric diseases and neurodegenerative disorders.
Key Features
- Offers an up-to-date overview of basic and clinical studies concerning similarities in the most prevalent brain disorders
- Helps the reader become familiar with novel neuroprotective mechanisms and experimental treatment modalities in these difficult to treat disorders
Readership
Researchers, clinicians, and medical physicians in neuroscience, neurology, and psychiatry
Table of Contents
Section I. Overview
1. Activity-dependent neuroprotective protein (ADNP)/NAP (CP201): autism, schizophrenia and Alzheimer’s disease
2. Clinical convergence of autism, schizophrenia and Alzheimer’s disease: The case of social cognition
Section II. Autism
3. A contemporary view on the molecular basis of neurodevelopmental disorders
4. Autism spectrum disorder - A clinical path to early diagnosis, evaluation and intervention
5. Neuro-inflammation and neuroprotection in schizophrenia and autism spectrum disorder
Section III. Neuropsychiatric Disorders
6. Neuroprotective roles of neurotrophic factors in depression
7. Neuroprotective roles of neurotrophic growth factors in mood disorders
8. Heme metabolism, mitochondria and complex I in neuropsychiatric disorders
9. Neuroprotective effects of lithium in neuropsychiatric disorders
Section IV. Alzheimer and Neurodegenerative Diseases
10. Tau-based therapies for Alzheimer´s disease: promising novel neuroprotective approaches
11. Acetylation of tubulin: a feasible protective target from neurodevelopment to neurodegeneration?
Details
- No. of pages:
- 250
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128140376
About the Editor
Illana Gozes
Dr. Illana Gozes is a Professor Emerita at the Sackler Faculty of Medicine and is a faculty of the Sagol School of Neuroscience and Adams Super Center for Brain Studies at Tel Aviv University in Tel Aviv, Israel. She is the incumbent of the Lily and Avraham Gildor Chair for the Investigation of Growth Factors and Heads the Elton Laboratory for Molecular Neuroendocrinology. Prof. Gozes won many awards of excellence (including Bergmann Award, Fogarty-Scholar-in-Residence, Tel Aviv University’s Vice President Award-best applied scientist, Olson Prize, Julodan Prize, Teva Prize, Neufeld Award, Hanse-Wissenschaftskolleg (HWK) fellowship, Humboldt Award, Landau Prize for Life Achievements and Champion of Hope – Science International -2016, Global Genes, USA. She is an Ex-President of the Israel Society for Neuroscience, served on the Governing Committee and the Board of Governors of Tel Aviv University, and is currently serving on the Council of the European Society for Neurochemistry, the Israeli Ministry of Education, Council of Higher Education and is the Israeli coordinator of the International Brain Bee Competition for high school students and the Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Molecular Neuroscience and serves on many journal editorial boards. Professor is the inventor of numerous patents including CP201(NAP, davunetide), a clinical drug candidate targeted at the rare disease indication, the ADNP syndrome (founded Allon Therapeutics and currently Chief Scientific Officer at Coronis Neurosciences). Professor Gozes discovered ADNP, an essential protein for brain formation implicated in autism, schizophrenia, Alzheimer’s disease and cancer. CP201 is a snippet of ADNP, enhancing ADNP’s protective activity. Professor Gozes published >320 papers and has an h-index of 73 (Google Scholar).
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Human Molecular Genetics and Biochemistry, Sackler Faculty of Medicine, Tel Aviv University, Israel
Joseph Levine
Prof. Emeritus Joseph Levine is a dedicated researcher and a specialist in psychiatry with more than 35 years of experience in Psychiatry. Prof. Levine is a former Director of adult, forensic Psychiatric and Psychogeriatric Wards as well as Outpatient Clinic in Israel. Prof. Levine has a Doctor of Medicine degree from the Sackler School of Medicine, University of Tel Aviv (Israel, 1982), and a M.A. Sci. (cum laude) degree in Physiology and Pharmacology from the University of Tel Aviv (1985). Between the years 1997 and 2000, Prof. Levine was undergoing 3 years of research in the bipolar unit and the Neurophysics Laboratory of the psychiatric department of the University of Pittsburgh, U.S.A. Since 2002, Prof. Levine is an Associate Professor in the Psychiatric Division of the Faculty of Health Sciences at Ben Gurion University of the Negev. Recently, in 2018, Prof. Levine spent a one-year Sabbatical at the Neuroscientific laboratory of Prof. Illana Gozes laboratory at Tel Aviv University. Since 1987, Prof. Levine has published more than 136 scientific manuscripts in the international scientific literature with an h-index of 48.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Emeritus Professor, Department of Psychiatry, Faculty of Health Sciences, Head of Psychiatric Psychogeriatric Ward, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Beersheba, Israel