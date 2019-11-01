Neuroprotection in Autism, Schizophrenia and Alzheimer's disease

Dr. Illana Gozes is a Professor Emerita at the Sackler Faculty of Medicine and is a faculty of the Sagol School of Neuroscience and Adams Super Center for Brain Studies at Tel Aviv University in Tel Aviv, Israel. She is the incumbent of the Lily and Avraham Gildor Chair for the Investigation of Growth Factors and Heads the Elton Laboratory for Molecular Neuroendocrinology. Prof. Gozes won many awards of excellence (including Bergmann Award, Fogarty-Scholar-in-Residence, Tel Aviv University’s Vice President Award-best applied scientist, Olson Prize, Julodan Prize, Teva Prize, Neufeld Award, Hanse-Wissenschaftskolleg (HWK) fellowship, Humboldt Award, Landau Prize for Life Achievements and Champion of Hope – Science International -2016, Global Genes, USA. She is an Ex-President of the Israel Society for Neuroscience, served on the Governing Committee and the Board of Governors of Tel Aviv University, and is currently serving on the Council of the European Society for Neurochemistry, the Israeli Ministry of Education, Council of Higher Education and is the Israeli coordinator of the International Brain Bee Competition for high school students and the Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Molecular Neuroscience and serves on many journal editorial boards. Professor is the inventor of numerous patents including CP201(NAP, davunetide), a clinical drug candidate targeted at the rare disease indication, the ADNP syndrome (founded Allon Therapeutics and currently Chief Scientific Officer at Coronis Neurosciences). Professor Gozes discovered ADNP, an essential protein for brain formation implicated in autism, schizophrenia, Alzheimer’s disease and cancer. CP201 is a snippet of ADNP, enhancing ADNP’s protective activity. Professor Gozes published >320 papers and has an h-index of 73 (Google Scholar).