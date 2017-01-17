Neuroprotection in Alzheimer's Disease
1st Edition
Description
Neuroprotection in Alzheimer’s Disease offers a translational point-of-view from both basic and clinical standpoints, putting it on the cusp for further clinical development with its emphasis on nerve cell protection, including the accumulation of knowledge from failed clinical trials and new advances in disease management.
This book brings together the latest findings, both basic, and clinical, under the same cover, making it easy for the reader to obtain a complete overview of the state-of-the-field and beyond. Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia, accounting for 60 to 80 percent of dementia cases. It is a progressive brain disease that slowly destroys memory, thinking skills, and eventually, even the ability to carry out the simplest tasks. It is characterized by death of synapses coupled to death nerve cells and brain degeneration which is manifested by loss of cognitive abilities. Understanding neuroprotection in Alzheimer’s disease will pave the path to better disease management and novel therapeutics.
Key Features
- Comprehensive reference detailing neuroprotection in Alzheimer’s Disease, with details on nerve cell protection and new advances in disease management
- Combines the knowledge and points-of-view of both medical doctors and basic scientists, putting the subject at the forefront for further clinical development
- Edited by one of the leading researchers in Alzheimer’s Disease
Readership
Advanced graduate students, researchers, and clinicians in the fields of neurodegeneration, neuroscience, neurology, and neuropharmacology
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- List of Contributors
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 1: Introduction
- Chapter 2: Neural Regeneration as a Disease-Modifying Therapeutic Strategy for Alzheimer’s Disease
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Global health care burden of Alzheimer’s disease: epidemiological data
- Etiopathogenesis of Alzheimer’s disease: what do we know?
- Therapeutic approaches to Alzheimer’s disease: the promises, the failures, and the future
- Neural regeneration–based therapeutic approach for AD: the rationale, the promise, and the progress
- Neurotrophic factor small-molecule mimetics for Alzheimer’s disease
- Enhancement of neurogenesis and memory by CNTF small-molecule mimetics
- CNTF-derived neurogenic/neurotrophic compound, P021, can exert a disease-modifying effect in a transgenic mouse model of AD
- Summary and conclusions
- Chapter 3: Animal Models of Alzheimer’s Disease
- Abstract
- Introduction
- The genetics of Alzheimer’s disease
- Transgenic models of amyloidogenesis
- Amyloid precursor protein transgenic mice
- PDAPP transgenic mice
- Tg2576 transgenic mice
- APP23 transgenic mice
- J20 transgenic mice
- APP knock-in transgenic mice
- APP/PS1 transgenic mice
- 5xFAD transgenic mice
- Tau transgenic mice
- Tau tg mice under tau promoter
- 3xTg transgenic mice
- Animal models for late onset of AD
- Nonmouse models
- Studies in nematodes
- Studies in fruit flies
- Nontransgenic models for the study of AD
- How to choose the right model?
- Summary
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter 4: Mechanisms of Neuronal Microtubule Loss in Alzheimer’s Disease
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Studies on Alzheimer’s brain and animal models
- Are microtubules destabilized in the Alzheimer’s brain?
- Mechanisms of microtubule loss in the Alzheimer’s brain
- Strategies for treatment
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 5: Tau-Centric Therapies for Treating Alzheimer’s Disease
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Tau-centric therapeutic strategy 1: targeting tau phosphorylation
- Tau-centric therapeutic strategy 2: targeting microtubule destabilization
- Tau-centric therapeutic strategy 3: targeting tau aggregation
- Conclusions
- Chapter 6: The Potential of Small Molecules in Preventing Tau Oligomer Formation and Toxicity
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Tau oligomers as a therapeutic target
- Naturally occurring small molecules
- Synthetic small molecules
- Small molecules with broad antiamyloid properties
- Concluding remarks
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 7: A Novel Neuroprotection Target With Distinct Regulation in Stroke and Alzheimer’s Disease
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Alzheimer’s disease
- Vascular dementia
- Excitotoxicity
- Kidins220/ARMS
- Treatments for neuroprotection in acute versus chronic excitotoxicity
- Chapter 8: Sirtuin Modulation as Novel Neuroprotective Strategy for Alzheimer’s Disease
- Abstract
- Sirtuin protein family
- Function and pathologic relevance of the mammalian sirtuins
- Pharmacological activators and inhibitors of sirtuins
- Sirtuins involvement in aging and longevity
- Sirtuins and age-related diseases
- Sirtuins and neurodegeneration
- Sirtuins and Alzheimer’s disease
- Chapter 9: Rescue of Neurons by Resolving Inflammation
- Abstract
- Introductory remark: dysfunction of prohomeostasis as a pathogenic mechanism
- Inflammation and its resolution
- Evidence for inflammation in Alzheimer’s disease
- Chronic inflammation
- Dysfunction of Resolution in Alzheimer’s Disease
- Dysfunction of resolution in the nervous system and Alzheimer’s disease as a target for therapeutic intervention
- Concluding remarks
- Chapter 10: Targeting Transition Metals for Neuroprotection in Alzheimer’s Disease
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Natural history of Alzheimer’s disease
- Metals in the mechanisms of neurodegeneration and strategies for neuroprotection
- Conclusions
- Chapter 11: Multifunctional Effects of Human Serum Albumin Toward Neuroprotection in Alzheimer Disease
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Human serum albumin
- Production sites and de novo synthesis
- Structure and function
- Protective properties of HSA
- Therapeutic approaches based on HSA
- HSA implication in the dynamics of Aβ pathology
- HSA as a potential therapeutic approach for AD
- The interplay between ICV infusion of HSA and AD pathologies
- Conclusions
- Chapter 12: RGS2 and SIRT1 Link Renin Angiotensin Aldosterone System to Alzheimer’s Disease
- Abstract
- Need for presymptomatic AD biomarkers
- Searching early AD biomarkers by peripheral blood transcriptomics
- RGS2 (regulator of G-protein signaling 2)
- SIRT1 (Sirtuin 1)
- Alzheimer’s disease and renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system
- RGS2 and SIRT1 in renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system pathways
- Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 13: Neuroprotective Drug Development: The Story of ADNP, NAP (Davunetide), and SKIP
- Abstract
- Introduction: the discovery of ADNP
- ADNP—the Alzheimer’s disease connection
- NAP
- SKIP
- Patient stratification: ADNP as an AD diagnostic marker (Malishkevich et al., 2015b)
- Epilog
- Acknowledgments
- Author Index
- Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 342
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 17th January 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128037126
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128036907
About the Editor
Illana Gozes
Dr. Illana Gozes is a Professor Emerita at the Sackler Faculty of Medicine and is a faculty of the Sagol School of Neuroscience and Adams Super Center for Brain Studies at Tel Aviv University in Tel Aviv, Israel. She is the incumbent of the Lily and Avraham Gildor Chair for the Investigation of Growth Factors and Heads the Elton Laboratory for Molecular Neuroendocrinology. Prof. Gozes won many awards of excellence (including Bergmann Award, Fogarty-Scholar-in-Residence, Tel Aviv University’s Vice President Award-best applied scientist, Olson Prize, Julodan Prize, Teva Prize, Neufeld Award, Hanse-Wissenschaftskolleg (HWK) fellowship, Humboldt Award, Landau Prize for Life Achievements and Champion of Hope – Science International -2016, Global Genes, USA. She is an Ex-President of the Israel Society for Neuroscience, served on the Governing Committee and the Board of Governors of Tel Aviv University, and is currently serving on the Council of the European Society for Neurochemistry, the Israeli Ministry of Education, Council of Higher Education and is the Israeli coordinator of the International Brain Bee Competition for high school students and the Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Molecular Neuroscience and serves on many journal editorial boards. Professor is the inventor of numerous patents including CP201(NAP, davunetide), a clinical drug candidate targeted at the rare disease indication, the ADNP syndrome (founded Allon Therapeutics and currently Chief Scientific Officer at Coronis Neurosciences). Professor Gozes discovered ADNP, an essential protein for brain formation implicated in autism, schizophrenia, Alzheimer’s disease and cancer. CP201 is a snippet of ADNP, enhancing ADNP’s protective activity. Professor Gozes published >320 papers and has an h-index of 73 (Google Scholar).
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Human Molecular Genetics and Biochemistry, Sackler Faculty of Medicine, Tel Aviv University, Israel