Neurophysiological and Neuropsychological Aspects of Spatial Neglect, Volume 45

Spatial Neglect is one of the few areas in Neuropsychology where clinicians, psychologists and animal experimenters have succeeded in adopting a common language. The result of interaction between these three approaches has been some important new advances, which are presented in this volume.

Apart from its clinical significance in neuropsychology, Spatial Neglect raises important questions in the field of behavioral neurosciences. In this volume, three aspects are examined:

a) normal subjects, where new findings on spatial behavior are described.

b) brain-lesioned subjects, where the classical studies on neglect are reconsidered in the light of new findings.

c) animals, where new experimental situations allow a deeper understanding of the neural substrate.