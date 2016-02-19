Neurophysiological and Neuropsychological Aspects of Spatial Neglect - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444701930, 9780080866994

Neurophysiological and Neuropsychological Aspects of Spatial Neglect, Volume 45

1st Edition

Editors: M. Jeannerod
eBook ISBN: 9780080866994
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st March 1987
Page Count: 345
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
137.00
116.45
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Spatial Neglect is one of the few areas in Neuropsychology where clinicians, psychologists and animal experimenters have succeeded in adopting a common language. The result of interaction between these three approaches has been some important new advances, which are presented in this volume.

Apart from its clinical significance in neuropsychology, Spatial Neglect raises important questions in the field of behavioral neurosciences. In this volume, three aspects are examined:
a) normal subjects, where new findings on spatial behavior are described.
b) brain-lesioned subjects, where the classical studies on neglect are reconsidered in the light of new findings.
c) animals, where new experimental situations allow a deeper understanding of the neural substrate.

Details

No. of pages:
345
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1987
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080866994

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

M. Jeannerod Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.