Neuropharmacology
1st Edition
Studies of Narcotic Drugs
Description
Neuropharmacology is a collection of papers presented at a symposium of the XXVI International Congress of Physiological Sciences, held in New Delhi, India in 1974. Contributors focus on the neurochemical action of central analgesics and their biochemistry, particularly Viminol R2 and azidomorphine, based on evidence derived using neurohistochemical techniques. This text is comprised of six chapters; the first of which deals with cholinergic mechanisms in narcotic analgesics. This topic is followed by a discussion on the research on the effects of drugs such as morphine on the central nervous system using amine fluorescence histochemistry; the effect of dextromoramide and methadone on dopamine metabolism in comparison with haloperidol and amphetamine; and the use of pharmacological models to predict opiate dependence. A chapter is devoted to a pharmacological study of the in vivo increase in the cyclic AMP content of rat striatum and nucleus accumbens due to the action of amphetamine, apomorphine, opiates, and antipsychotic drugs, along with the effect of this change on dopamine receptors. This book will appeal to scientists representing all the major areas of pharmacology, including clinical pharmacology and toxicology, as well as to internists, psychiatrists, neurologists, and anesthesiologists.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Cholinergic Mechanisms in Narcoticanalgesics
References
Chapter 2. The Use of Amine Fluorescencehistochemistry in the Study of Drugs,Especially Morphine, on the CNS
References
Chapter 3. Effect of Methadone and Dextromoramideon Dopamine Metabolism: Comparison with Haloperidol and Amphetamine
Effect on Adenylate Cyclase
Comparison with Amphetamines
Conclusions
References
Chapter 4. Predictive Values of Pharmacologicalmodels to Study Opiate Dependence
References
Chapter 5. Action of Opiates, Antipsychotics, Amphetamine and Apomorphine on Dopaminereceptors in Rat Striatum: In Vivo Changes of 3,5-Cyclic Amp Content and Acetylcholineturnover Rate
Introduction
Experimental Studies
Conclusions
References
Chapter 6. Structural Features Associated with Narcotics and Narcotic Antagonists
References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 60
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1975
- Published:
- 1st January 1975
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483140001
About the Editor
P. B. Bradley
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Experimental Neuropharmacology, The Medical School, Birmingham (England)