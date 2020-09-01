Neuropharmacology of Neuroprotection, Volume 254
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Alzheimer's disease neuropathology is exacerbated following traumatic brain injury. Neuroprotection by co-administration of nanowired mesenchymal stem cells and cerebrolysin
Hari Shanker Sharma
2. Brain injury exacerbates neuropathology of sleep deprivation. Superior neuroprotection by co-administration of TiO2-nanowired with alpha-MSH and cerebrolysin
Aruna Sharma
3. Gold nanoparticles (AuNPs) exacerbate spinal cord injury induced amyloid beta peptide and tau production, cord pathology and functional disturbances. Neuroprotection by nanodelivery of cerebrolysin
Preeti Menon
4. Histamine H3 and H4 receptors modulate Parkinson’s disease induced brain pathology. An experimental study using BF-2649 and clobenpropit in association with anti-histamine-antibody therapy for neuroprotection
Ranjana Patnaik
5. Nanodelivery of Chinese traditional medicine extract of Gingko Biloba (EGb-761) induces superior neuroprotection in heat stroke
Zhiqiang Zhang
6. Co-administration of TiO2-nanowired DL-3-n-butylphthalide (DL-NBP) with mesenchymal stem cells enhanced neuroprotection in Parkinson’s disease after concussive head injury
Feng Niu
7. Traumatic brain injury exacerbates Parkinson’s disease neuropathology. Neuroprotective effects of co-administration of TiO2 nanowired mesenchymal stem cells and cerebrolysin
Aruna Sharma
8. Diabetes exacerbates brain pathology following a focal blast brain injury. New roles of a multimodal drug cerebrolysin and nanomedicine
Dafin F. Muresanu
9. Methamphetamine exacerbates traumatic brain injury at high altitude. Neuroprotective effects of TiO2 nanodelivery of antioxidant compound H-290/51
Jose Vicente Lafuente
10. Nanodelivery of curcumin attenuates methamphetamine neurotoxicity and elevates dopamine and brain derived neurotrophic factors
Giovanni Tosi
11. Upregulation of hemeoxygenase enzymes HO-1 and HO-2 following ischemia-reperfusion injury in connection with experimental cardiac arrest and cardiopulmonary resuscitation: Neuroprotective effects of methylene blue
Lars Wiklund
12. Cerebrolysin enhances spinal cord conduction and reduces blood-spinal cord barrier breakdown, edema formation, immediate early gene expression and cord pathology after injury
Seaab Sahib
13. Topical application of neurotrophic factors over the injured spinal cord attenuates neuronal nitric oxide synthase (nNOS) and hemeoxygenase-2 (HO-2) expression, blood-spinal cord barrier permeability, edema formation and cellular damage
Hari Shanker Sharma
14. Neuroprotective effects of insulin like growth factor-1 on Engineered nanoparticles from metals Ag, Cu an Al (50-60 nm) induced oxidative stress, neuronal nitric oxide synthase upregulation, brain edema formation and cell injury
Jose Vicente Lafuente
15. Manganese nanoparticles exposure induces blood-brain barrier disruption, brain edema formation, brain pathology and cognitive and motor dysfunctions. Neuroprotective effects of TiO2-nanowired DL-3-n-butylphthalide (DL-NBP)
L. Feng
Description
Neuropharmacology of Neuroprotection Volume 254, the latest release in the Progress in Brain Research series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters. Each chapter is written by an international board of authors.
Key Features
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
- Presents the latest release in the Progress in Brain Research series
- Updated release includes the latest information on Neuropharmacology of Neuroprotection
Readership
Undergraduates, graduates, academics and researchers in the field of Cognitive Neuroscience
Dr. Hari Shanker Sharma, Professor of Neurobiology (MRC), Docent in Neuroanatomy (UU) is currently working in Uppsala University Hospital, Department of Surgical Sciences, Division of Anesthesiology & Intensive Care Medicine, Uppsala University, Sweden. Dr Sharma obtained his Masters Degree from Bihar University with special expertise in Cell Biology in 1976 and was awarded the Gold Medal of Bihar University for securing 1st position in the 1st Class. Dr Sharma joined the group of Professor Prasanta Kumar Dey, a neurophysiologist, by training in the Department of Physiology, Institute of Medical; Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi in 1977 to obtain his Doctor of Philosophy Degree (D.Phil.) in Neurosciences and was awarded his Ph.D. in 1982 on “Blood-Brain Barrier in Stress.” After carrying out a series of Government of India funded Research Projects on the BBB and brain dysfunction (1982–1987), Dr Sharma joined the lab of Neuropathology at Uppsala University with Professor Yngve Olsson in 1988 to investigate passage of tracer transport across the BBB caused by stress or traumatic insults to the Brain and Spinal cord at light and electron microscopy. Dr Sharma was awarded the prestigious Alexander von Humboldt Foundation Fellowship of German Government (1989–1991) to work on hyperthermia induced BBB dysfunction at the ultrastructural level in the laboratory of Professor Jorge Cervós-Navarro (a living “Legend in Neuropathology in Europe”). Dr Sharma again joined Uppsala University and established a network of collaboration on “Experimental CNS Injury Research Group” as a lead investigator with eminent collaborators in various parts of Europe, USA, and Australia (1991–). On his work on hyperthermia Dr Sharma received the prestigious Neuroanatomy award “Rönnows Research prize” of Uppsala University for “best neuroanatomical research of the year 1996” followed by the Award of the Degree of Doctor of Medical Sciences of Uppsala University in Neuroanatomy in 1999 and selected for the Best Thesis Award of the Medical faculty, “The Hwassers Prize” of 1999. On his meticulous works on the Blood Brain barrier and Brain edema (2000–2003) Dr. Sharma earned the prestigious title of “Docent in Neuroanatomy” of Medical Faculty, Uppsala University in April 2004. Currently his main research interest is Neuroprotection and Neuroregeneration, in relation to the Blood-brain barrier in stress, trauma, and drugs of abuse in health and disease. Dr. Sharma on his research on brain pathology and neuroprotection in different models received the prestigious award from The Laerdal Foundation of Acute Medicine, Stavanger, Norway, in 2005 followed by Distinguished International Scientists Collaboration Award by National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), Baltimore, MD (2006–2008). His recent work on 5-HT3 receptor mediated neuroprotection in morphine withdrawal induced neurotoxicity won the coveted prize of Best Investigator Award 2008 and Best Scientific Presentation by European Federation of the International Association for Study of Pain (ISAP), and Awarded during their VI Annual Meeting in Lisbon, September 9–12, 2008. His recent research is aimed to find out the role of nanoparticles in Neurodegeneration and Neuroprotection using various treatment strategies that is supported by European Aerospace Research and Development (EOARD), London, UK and US Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Dayton, Oh, USA. On his works on Blood–brain barrier in hypertension and diabetes together with Romanian colleagues, University of Medicine and Pharmacy “Iuliu Hatieganu,” Cluj-Napoca, Romania awarded Dr. Sharma with Honorary Doctorate of Medical Sciences in 2009. Dr Sharma’s work over 30 years on the blood-brain barrier and brain edema won him the US Neurosurgeon Dr Anthony Marmarou Award (2011) by the International Brain Edema Society at their 15th Congress in Tokyo, Japan, November 2011. His works on Nanoneuroscience and development of nanomedicine to treat the CNS injuries has won accolades at various Government and International Scotties or Organization across the World. Accordingly Dr Sharma was decorated with the most prestigious ”Hind Rattan Award 2012” on the eve of Republic Day of India in January 2012 and Mahatma Gandhi Pravasi Gold Medal in October 2012 in House of Lords, London, UK. Dr Sharma was also invited to organize and chair Nanosymposium in Society for Neuroscience meetings in Chicago (2009), San Diego (2010), Washington DC (2011) and New Orleans (2012). Dr Sharma has published over 380 research papers, 75 reviews, 12 monographs, and 70 international book chapters and edited 15 book volumes.
Professor, Uppsala University, Sweden
Aruna Sharma, MD is currently Secretary of Research at Uppsala University Hospital, Uppsala University, Sweden. She obtained her Bachelor of Science in 1971 and trained in Indian Medicine up to 1977 and engaged in medical research from 1978 to 1986 in India on hyperthermia induced brain dysfunction in the lab of Hari Sharma and Prasanta Kumar Dey under University Grants Commission and Indian Council of Medical Research Her main interest is now focused on Indian Medicinal drugs and their effects on the Central Nervous System Function, toxicology, neurorepair and neuroprotection. She is also investigating neurotoxicological profiles of many Ayurvedic traditional drugs with special reference to those containing metal oxide or metal ashes.
University Hospital, Sweden