Neuropeptide Y and Drug Development - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123049902, 9780080537450

Neuropeptide Y and Drug Development

1st Edition

Editors: Lars Grundemar Stephen Bloom
eBook ISBN: 9780080537450
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123049902
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 15th November 1996
Page Count: 209
Description

Neuropeptide Y (NPY) is a ubiquitous and important messenger in the nervous system, with a wide range of physiological roles. It is involved in the body energy balance and is one of the most potent stimuli of food intake known. NPY also acts to regulate central and peripheral autonomic functions.

This book, written by academic and industrial experts in the field, links the most recent basic experimental knowledge about NPY and its receptors with areas of clinical importance.

This book will be of interest to those working in all areas of research affected by NPY, such as food intake and energy homeostasis, cardiovascular regulation and G-protein-coupled receptors, as well as those interested in the development of drugs as NPY targets.

Key Features

  • The hypothalamic role of NPY and its relationship with eating disorders and diabetes
  • The sympathetic nervous system role of NPY and its involvement in cardiovascular disorders
  • Characterization of NPY receptor types and their brain distribution, molecular biology and pharmacology
  • Development of peptide and non-peptide receptor antagonists

Table of Contents

Multiple Receptors and Multiple Actions
Central Effects of Neuropeptide Y and Its Role in Obesity and Diabetes
Neuropeptide Y in Sympathetic Nerves-Evidence for Y1 Receptor-Mediated Vascular Control
Neuropeptide Y Receptor Types in Mammalian Brain
Species Differences and Status in the Human Central Nervous System
Extraordinary Structural Diversity of Neuropeptide Y Family Receptors
The Importance of Various Parts of the Neuropeptide Y Molecule for Receptor Recognition
Peptide Antagonists of Neuropeptide Y: Design, Structure, And Pharmacological Characterization
SR 120819A or the First Generation of Orally-Active Neuropeptide Y1 Receptor Antagonists
BIBP3226, A Potent and Selective Y1 Receptor Antagonist
First Structure-Activity Studies and Localization of the Human Y1 Receptor Binding Site
Discovery of Neuropeptide Y Receptor Antagonists

About the Editor

Lars Grundemar

Affiliations and Expertise

Dept of Clinical Pharmacology, Lund University Hospital, Sweden

Stephen Bloom

Affiliations and Expertise

Royal Postgraduate Medical School, University of London, Hammersmith Hospital, U.K.

