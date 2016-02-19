Neuropeptide Technology
1st Edition
Synthesis, Assay, Purification, and Processing
Description
Methods in Neurosciences, Volume 6: Neuropeptide Technology: Synthesis, Assay, Purification, and Processing describes procedures and tools of assay useful for the identification, purification, and quantification of neuropeptides and their receptors. This volume is divided into four sections— chemical synthesis and biosynthesis; measurement of neuropeptides; purification and characterization; and neuropeptide degrading and processing enzymes. In these sections, this book specifically discusses the synthesis of peptide substrates for protein kinase C; synthesis of glycosyl neuropeptides; and ultrastructural localization of peptides. The measurement of neurokinin B by radioimmunoassay; purification and characterization of neuroendocrine peptides from rat brain; and preparation of glia maturation factor ß are also elaborated. This text likewise covers the assays for arginine/lysine carboxypeptidases and enzymes that metabolize atrial natriuretic peptide. This publication is beneficial to neuroscientists and students researching on the synthesis, assay, purification, and processing of neuropeptides.
Table of Contents
Contributors to Volume 6
Preface
Volumes in Series
Section I Chemical Synthesis and Biosynthesis
1. Large-Scale Synthesis of Gonadotropin-Releasing Hormone Antagonists for Clinical Investigations
2. Synthesis of Peptide Substrates for Protein Kinase C
3. Synthesis of Glycosyl Neuropeptides
4. Assays for Biosynthesis of Thyrotropin-Releasing Hormone
5. Microsequence Analysis of Proteins Purified by Gel Electrophoresis
6. Preparation of Site-Specific Peptide Immunogens Using Multiple Antigen Peptide Approach System
Section II Measurement of Neuropeptides
7. Subcellular Distribution of Neuropeptides and Measurement of Their in Vitro Release
8. Analysis of Tachykinin Peptide Family Gene Expression Patterns by Combined High-Performance Liquid Chromatography-Radioimmunoassay
9. Ultrastructural Localization of Peptides: Comparison of Methods
10. Measurement of Immune System in Response to Peptides in Central Nervous System
11. Identification of Functionally Significant Phosphorylation Sites on Neuronal Proteins and Preparation of Antibodies That Recognize Them
12. Measurement of Brain Peptides: Angiotensin and Atrial Natriuretic Peptide in Tissue and Cell Culture
13. Regionally Specific Antisera to Human ß-Preprotachykinin
14. Measurement of Neurokinin B by Radioimmunoassay
15. Radioimmunoassay of Tachykinins
16. Radioimmunoassay of α-Melanocyte-Stimulating Hormone
17. Radioimmunoassay of Atrial Natriuretic Peptide
18. Radioimmunoassay of Cholecystokinin
19. Secretion and Radioimmunoassay of Somatostatin: In Vitro System
Section III Purification and Characterization
20. Purification and Characterization of Immunoregulatory Peptides from Neuroendocrine Tissues: Suppressin as a Model
21. Purification and Characterization of Neuroendocrine Peptides from Rat Brain: Prosomatostatin Isolation
22. Preparation of Glia Maturation Factor ß
23. Detection and Purification of Thyrotropin-Releasing Hormone Precursor Peptides Using Antisera Generated against Synthetic Peptides
24. Physiologic Roles of Peptides as Central Nervous System Transmitters
Section IV Neuropeptide Degrading and Processing Enzymes
25. Assays for Arginine/Lysine Carboxypeptidases: Carboxypeptidases H (E; Enkephalin Convertase), M, and N
26. Assay of Peptidase That Removes Carboxy-Terminal Tripeptide from 125I-Labeled Atrial Natriuretic Factor
27. Assays for Enzymes That Metabolize Atrial Natriuretic Peptide
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 440
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1991
- Published:
- 28th June 1991
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483259499
About the Editor
P. Michael Conn
P. Michael Conn is the Senior Vice President for Research and Associate Provost, Texas Tech Health Sciences Center. He is The Robert C. Kimbrough, Professor of Internal Medicine and Cell Biology/Biochemistry. He was previously Director of Research Advocacy and Professor of Physiology and Pharmacology, Cell Biology and Development and Obstetrics and Gynecology at Oregon Health and Science University and Senior Scientist of the Oregon National Primate Research Center (ONPRC). He served for twelve years as Special Assistant to the President and Associate Director of the ONPRC. After receiving a B.S. degree and teaching certification from the University of Michigan (1971), a M.S. from North Carolina State University (1973), and a Ph.D. degree from Baylor College of Medicine (1976), Conn did a fellowship at the NIH, then joined the faculty in the Department of Pharmacology, Duke University Medical Center where he was promoted to Associate Professor in 1982. In 1984, he became Professor and Head of Pharmacology at the University of Iowa College of Medicine, a position he held for eleven years. Conn is known for his research in the area of the cellular and molecular basis of action of gonadotropin releasing hormone action in the pituitary and therapeutic approaches that restore misfolded proteins to function. His work has led to drugs that have benefitted humans and animals. Most recently, he has identified a new class of drugs, pharmacoperones, which act by regulating the intracellular trafficking of receptors, enzymes and ion channels. He has authored or co-authored over 350 publications in this area and written or edited over 200 books, including texts in neurosciences, molecular biology and endocrinology. Conn has served as the editor of many professional journals and book series (Endocrinology, Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism, Endocrine, Methods, Progress in Molecular Biology and Translational Science and Contemporary Endocrinology). Conn served on the National Board of Medical Examiners, including two years as chairman of the reproduction and endocrinology committee. The work of his laboratory has been recognized with a MERIT award from the NIH, the J.J. Abel Award of the American Society for Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics, the Weitzman, Oppenheimer and Ingbar Awards of the Endocrine Society, the National Science Medal of Mexico (the Miguel Aleman Prize) and the Stevenson Award of Canada. He is the recipient of the Oregon State Award for Discovery, the Media Award of the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology and was named a distinguished Alumnus of Baylor College of Medicine in 2012. Conn is a previous member of Council for the American Society for Cell Biology and the Endocrine Society and is a prior President of the Endocrine Society, during which time he founded the Hormone Foundation and worked with political leadership to heighten the public’s awareness of diabetes. Conn’s students and fellows have gone on to become leaders in industry and academia. He is an elected member of the Mexican Institute of Medicine and a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. He is the co-author of The Animal Research War (2008) and many articles for the public and academic community on the value of animal research and the dangers posed by animal extremism. His op/eds have appeared in The Washington Post, The LA Times, The Wall Street Journal, the Des Moines Register, and elsewhere. Conn consults with organizations that are influenced by animal extremism and with universities and companies facing challenges from these groups.
Affiliations and Expertise
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Lubbock, USA