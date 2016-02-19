Neuropeptide Technology
Methods in Neurosciences, Volume 5: Neuropeptide Technology: Gene Expression and Neuropeptide Receptors discusses procedures and tools of assay useful for the identification, purification, and quantification of neuropeptides and their receptors. This volume is divided into two sections—neuropeptide gene expression and neuropeptide receptors. In these sections, this book specifically discusses the assays for peptide products of somatostatin gene expression; molecular assays for rat thyrotropin-releasing hormone gene; and structure, expression, and chromosomal localization of human gene. The gastrin-releasing peptide or mammalian bombesin; semiquantitative analysis of cellular somatostatin mRNA Levels; and atrial natriuretic factor receptor assays are also elaborated. This text likewise covers the receptors for opioid peptides in brain and autoradiography of somatostatin receptors in rat cerebellum. This publication is beneficial to neuroscientists and students intending to acquire knowledge of gene expression and neuropeptide receptors.
Section I Neuropeptide Gene Expression
1. Assays for Peptide Products of Somatostatin Gene Expression
2. Assay of Atrial Natriuretic Factor Messenger Ribonucleic Acid
3. Molecular Assays for Rat Thyrotropin-Releasing Hormone Gene
4. Assays for Corticotropin-Releasing Hormone and Vasopressin Messenger RNAs
5. Motilin: Structure, Expression, and Chromosomal Localization of Human Gene
6. Progonadotropin-Releasing Hormone Synthesis and Processing: Measurements of mRNA and Peptides
7. Use of Firefly Luciferase Reporter Gene to Study Angiotensinogen Acute Phase Response Element
8. Cell-Specific Localization of Neuropeptide Gene Expression: Gastrin-Releasing Peptide or Mammalian Bombesin
9. Semiquantitative Analysis of Cellular Somatostatin mRNA Levels by in Situ Hybridization Histochemistry
10. Measurement of Oxytocin and Vasopressin Gene Expression by in Situ Hybridization
Section II Neuropeptide Receptors: Ligands, Solubilization, Localization Assays
11. Solubilization of Vasopressin Receptors
12. Soluble Angiotensin II-Binding Protein
13. Purification of Neurotensin Receptor from Newborn Mouse Brain by Affinity Chromatography
14. Purification of Somatostatin Receptors
15. Assay for Galanin Receptor
16. Direct Radioligand Measurement of Oxytocin Receptors in Anterior Pituitary Gland
17. Tachykinin Receptors: Binding and Cellular Activity Assays
18. Assays for Secretin Receptors: Comparison between Neuroblastoma Cells and Exocrine Pancreas
19. In Vivo Bioassays of Central Vasopressin V1 Receptors Using Fever as a Model
20. Assays of Bombesin Receptors
21. Angiotensin Receptor Assay and Characterization
22. Receptor Assays for Neurokinins, Tachykinins, and Bombesins
23. Synthesis of 125I-Labeled ß-Melanotropin and Assay of Melanotropin Receptors
24. Assays for Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide Receptor
25. Assays for δ-Opioid Receptor
26. Assays for Substance P and Tachykinin Receptors
27. Identification and Characterization of Neuromedin B Receptors in Rat Central Nervous System
28. Atrial Natriuretic Factor Receptor Assays
29. Receptors for Opioid Peptides in Brain
30. Ligands for Cholecystokinin A and Cholecystokinin B/Gastrin Receptors
31. Radioiodinated Ligands in Assays for Neurotensin and Enkephalin Receptors
32. Biochemical, Pharmacological, and Autoradiographic Method to Study Corticotropin-Releasing Factor Receptors
33. Autoradiography of Somatostatin Receptors in Rat Cerebellum
Index
P. Michael Conn is the Senior Vice President for Research and Associate Provost, Texas Tech Health Sciences Center. He is The Robert C. Kimbrough, Professor of Internal Medicine and Cell Biology/Biochemistry. He was previously Director of Research Advocacy and Professor of Physiology and Pharmacology, Cell Biology and Development and Obstetrics and Gynecology at Oregon Health and Science University and Senior Scientist of the Oregon National Primate Research Center (ONPRC). He served for twelve years as Special Assistant to the President and Associate Director of the ONPRC. After receiving a B.S. degree and teaching certification from the University of Michigan (1971), a M.S. from North Carolina State University (1973), and a Ph.D. degree from Baylor College of Medicine (1976), Conn did a fellowship at the NIH, then joined the faculty in the Department of Pharmacology, Duke University Medical Center where he was promoted to Associate Professor in 1982. In 1984, he became Professor and Head of Pharmacology at the University of Iowa College of Medicine, a position he held for eleven years. Conn is known for his research in the area of the cellular and molecular basis of action of gonadotropin releasing hormone action in the pituitary and therapeutic approaches that restore misfolded proteins to function. His work has led to drugs that have benefitted humans and animals. Most recently, he has identified a new class of drugs, pharmacoperones, which act by regulating the intracellular trafficking of receptors, enzymes and ion channels. He has authored or co-authored over 350 publications in this area and written or edited over 200 books, including texts in neurosciences, molecular biology and endocrinology. Conn has served as the editor of many professional journals and book series (Endocrinology, Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism, Endocrine, Methods, Progress in Molecular Biology and Translational Science and Contemporary Endocrinology). Conn served on the National Board of Medical Examiners, including two years as chairman of the reproduction and endocrinology committee. The work of his laboratory has been recognized with a MERIT award from the NIH, the J.J. Abel Award of the American Society for Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics, the Weitzman, Oppenheimer and Ingbar Awards of the Endocrine Society, the National Science Medal of Mexico (the Miguel Aleman Prize) and the Stevenson Award of Canada. He is the recipient of the Oregon State Award for Discovery, the Media Award of the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology and was named a distinguished Alumnus of Baylor College of Medicine in 2012. Conn is a previous member of Council for the American Society for Cell Biology and the Endocrine Society and is a prior President of the Endocrine Society, during which time he founded the Hormone Foundation and worked with political leadership to heighten the public’s awareness of diabetes. Conn’s students and fellows have gone on to become leaders in industry and academia. He is an elected member of the Mexican Institute of Medicine and a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. He is the co-author of The Animal Research War (2008) and many articles for the public and academic community on the value of animal research and the dangers posed by animal extremism. His op/eds have appeared in The Washington Post, The LA Times, The Wall Street Journal, the Des Moines Register, and elsewhere. Conn consults with organizations that are influenced by animal extremism and with universities and companies facing challenges from these groups.
