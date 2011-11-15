Neuropathology, a title in the Foundations in Diagnostic Pathology series, provides all of the latest and most essential information on neoplastic and non-neoplastic conditions of the central and peripheral nervous systems in a high-yield, easy-to-use format. Renowned expert Richard A. Prayson, MD, along with a premier group of neuropathologists, provides unparalleled, expert guidance on the evaluation and diagnosis of a broad spectrum of neuropathic entities using morphologic, immunohistochemical, and molecular genetic techniques. The consistent, practical format with a wealth of illustrations, at-a-glance boxes, and tables, along with online access at www.expertconsult.com, make this title ideal for quick reference.