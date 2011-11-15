Neuropathology
2nd Edition
A Volume in the Series: Foundations in Diagnostic Pathology
1: Overview of Anatomy and Histology of the Central Nervous System
2: Vascular Disease
3: Trauma
4: Congenital Malformations, Perinatal Diseases and Phacomatoses
5: Demyelinating and Dysmyelinating Disorders
6: Neurodegenerative Disease
7: Infections
8: Metabolic and Toxic Disorders
9: Glial Tumors
10: Non-glial Tumors
11: Skeletal Muscle and Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Neuropathology, a title in the Foundations in Diagnostic Pathology series, provides all of the latest and most essential information on neoplastic and non-neoplastic conditions of the central and peripheral nervous systems in a high-yield, easy-to-use format. Renowned expert Richard A. Prayson, MD, along with a premier group of neuropathologists, provides unparalleled, expert guidance on the evaluation and diagnosis of a broad spectrum of neuropathic entities using morphologic, immunohistochemical, and molecular genetic techniques. The consistent, practical format with a wealth of illustrations, at-a-glance boxes, and tables, along with online access at www.expertconsult.com, make this title ideal for quick reference.
- Obtain expert, practical guidance on each pathologic entity, including clinical features, pathologic features (gross and microscopic), ancillary studies, differential diagnosis, and prognostic and therapeutic considerations.
- Reference key information quickly and easily with a consistent, user-friendly format and at-a-glance boxes and tables throughout the text.
- Recognize all the nuances of how pathological lesions present through over 800 full-color illustrations.
- Practice with confidence and overcome your toughest challenges with advice from the top minds in neuropathology.
Richard Prayson Editor
Head, Section of Neuropathology Department of Anatomic Pathology, Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, OH