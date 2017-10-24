Neuropathology, Volume 145
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Section 1 Pathology of the Central Nervous System
Evaluation of Tissue Reactions: Sampling and Staining
1. Techniques in neuropathology
2. Banking brain tissue for research
Reactions of the CNS to Disease
3. Cellular reactions of the central nervous system
4. Raised intracranial pressure and brain edema
5. Cerebrospinal fluid circulation and hydrocephalus
Overview of Fetal Neuropathology
6. Developmental and perinatal brain diseases
Cerebrovascular Disorders
7. Neuropathology of cerebrovascular diseases
Head Injury
8. Neurotrauma
Metabolic and Nutritional Disorders
9. Neurometabolic and neurodegenerative diseases in children
10. Mitochondrial diseases
11. Neurodegeneration with brain iron accumulation
12. Nutritional and systemic metabolic disorders
13. Alcohol-related diseases
14. Neurotoxicology and drug-related disorders
Neuropathology of Epilepsy
15. Neuropathology of epilepsy
Infections
16. Acute and chronic bacterial infections and sarcoidosis
17. Acute and chronic viral infections
18. Parasitic and fungal infections
Immune-Mediated Disorders
19. Inflammatory demyelinating diseases of the central nervous system
20. Immune-mediated disorders
Neurodegenerative Diseases
21. Concepts and classification of neurodegenerative diseases
22. Genetics of neurodegenerative diseases: an overview
23. Alzheimer disease
24. Alpha-synucleinopathies
25. Tauopathies
26. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and non-tau frontotemporal lobar degeneration
27. Trinucleotide repeat disorders
28. Prion diseases
Diseases of the Spinal Cord
29. Spinal cord
Section 2 Pathology of Nerves and Muscle
Diseases of the Skeletal Muscle
30. Diseases of the skeletal muscle
Diseases of the Peripheral Nerves
31. Diseases of the peripheral nerves
Section 3 Pathology of Tumors of the Central Nervous System and Peripheral Nervous System
32. Clinical neuropathology of brain tumors
33. Bioimaging and surgery of brain tumors
34. Brain tumors - other treatment modalities
Section 4 Miscellaneous Topics
35. Overview of cerebrospinal fluid cytology
36. Comorbodities and neuropathology
37. Overview of neuroradiology
Neuropathology, Volume 145, the latest release in the Handbook of Clinical Neurology series, includes all the major topics found in a typical neuropathology text, but differentiates itself by providing a thorough overview of the morphological background of neurological disorders for researchers and clinicians who do not specialize in pathology or its clinicopathological aspects. This volume offers strong coverage of brain imaging and advances in molecular pathology and genetics, and is particularly timely given the amount of neuropathological research currently taking place.
- Provides a resource for the non-pathologist, aiding primary clinicians and researchers in the interpretation of patient symptoms and research findings
- Includes standard neuropathology, but extends to clinicopathology, imaging and molecular pathology/genetics
- Presents an interdisciplinary approach that can be applied in everyday clinic and research efforts
Researchers, clinicians and advanced students in the fields of neurology, psychiatry, neuropsychology, genetics and clinical neuroscience
Gabor G. Kovacs Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Gabor G. Kovacs is Associate Professor at the Medical University of Vienna, Vienna Austria. After receiving his MD degree his work has been devoted to neurology and neuropathology, i.e. the study of tissue alterations in diseases of the nervous system for diagnostic and research purposes. In addition to qualification in clinical neurology (1998) and neuropathology (2003), he received his PhD for Neuroscience in 2002. He has been involved in the surveillance of human prion disease for more than 20 years and currently leads a research team on neurodegenerative diseases. His achievements include first descriptions, characterization and pathogenic elucidation of several peculiar types of neurological diseases, like frontotemporal dementia with globular glial inclusions or another one affecting elderly individuals; biomarker research; comparative studies of brain ageing and brain development; and pathogenesis studies on prion diseases. He has more than 220 published papers and several book chapters (including the editing of a book on neurodegenerative diseases), covering a wide range of topics from clinical neurology to neuropathology and molecular neuroscience. He serves in the editorial board of several journals. Affiliations and expertise: Institute of Neurology, Medical University of Vienna, Vienna, Austria Expertise: Neurology and Neuropathology
Associate Professor, Medical University of Vienna, Vienna, Austria
Irina Alafuzoff Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Irina Alafuzoff is currently professor in neuropathology at the Uppsala University, Institution in Immunology Genetics and Pathology, senior consultant at Uppsala University Hospital, Department of pathology, Uppsala, Sweden. She is a licensed physician since 1987, licensed pathologist since 1991 and she gained her title as Doctor in Medical Sciences in 1986. She has been professor in neuropathology since 2007 first at Kuopio University, Finland and since 2009 at Uppsala University, Sweden. During 7 years (2010-2016) she was the clinical director of the Department of Pathology at Uppsala University Hospital. She is member of the Brain Net Europe consortium funded by European Union during 8 years (2001-2008), headed by the professor Hans Kretzschmar. The objective of BNE consortium was to facilitate the use of human brain tissue in research and standardize/harmonize the diagnostics of neurodegenerative diseases. She has more than 220 published papers and several book chapters. Her primary interest has been and is research in human brain diseases and lately the emphasis has been research on human brains of cognitively unimpaired aged individuals. She and her team of researchers in Kuopio and Uppsala were one of the first to report that neurodegenerative alterations are more common that even expected in the aging brain. She and her coworkers have also looked at the association of various brain lesions with a number of systemic disorders and genetic risk factors. She has also been active in the education of medical students, residents and fellows and currently she is the president of the Swedish Society of Pathology.
Department of Immunology, Genetics and Pathology, Molecular and Morphological Pathology, Uppsala University, Uppsala, Sweden