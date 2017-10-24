Neuropathology, Volume 145

Section 1 Pathology of the Central Nervous System

Evaluation of Tissue Reactions: Sampling and Staining

1. Techniques in neuropathology

2. Banking brain tissue for research

Reactions of the CNS to Disease

3. Cellular reactions of the central nervous system

4. Raised intracranial pressure and brain edema

5. Cerebrospinal fluid circulation and hydrocephalus

Overview of Fetal Neuropathology

6. Developmental and perinatal brain diseases

Cerebrovascular Disorders

7. Neuropathology of cerebrovascular diseases

Head Injury

8. Neurotrauma

Metabolic and Nutritional Disorders

9. Neurometabolic and neurodegenerative diseases in children

10. Mitochondrial diseases

11. Neurodegeneration with brain iron accumulation

12. Nutritional and systemic metabolic disorders

13. Alcohol-related diseases

14. Neurotoxicology and drug-related disorders



Neuropathology of Epilepsy

15. Neuropathology of epilepsy

Infections

16. Acute and chronic bacterial infections and sarcoidosis

17. Acute and chronic viral infections

18. Parasitic and fungal infections

Immune-Mediated Disorders

19. Inflammatory demyelinating diseases of the central nervous system

20. Immune-mediated disorders



Neurodegenerative Diseases

21. Concepts and classification of neurodegenerative diseases

22. Genetics of neurodegenerative diseases: an overview

23. Alzheimer disease

24. Alpha-synucleinopathies

25. Tauopathies

26. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and non-tau frontotemporal lobar degeneration

27. Trinucleotide repeat disorders

28. Prion diseases

Diseases of the Spinal Cord

29. Spinal cord

Section 2 Pathology of Nerves and Muscle

Diseases of the Skeletal Muscle

30. Diseases of the skeletal muscle

Diseases of the Peripheral Nerves

31. Diseases of the peripheral nerves

Section 3 Pathology of Tumors of the Central Nervous System and Peripheral Nervous System

32. Clinical neuropathology of brain tumors

33. Bioimaging and surgery of brain tumors

34. Brain tumors - other treatment modalities

Section 4 Miscellaneous Topics

35. Overview of cerebrospinal fluid cytology

36. Comorbodities and neuropathology

37. Overview of neuroradiology