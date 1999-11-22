Neuronal Processing of Optic Flow, Volume 44
1st Edition
Table of Contents
M. Lappe, Preface.
Perception:
A.V. van den Berg, Human Ego-Motion Perception.
Eye Movements:
M. Lappe and K.-P. Hoffman, Optic Flow and Eye Movements.
K. Kawano, Y. Inoue, A. Takemura, Y. Kodaka, and F.A. Miles, The Role of MST Neurons during Ocular Tracking in 3D Space.
Animal Behavior and Physiology:
M.V. Srinivasan and S.-W. Zhang, Visual Navigation in Flying Insects.
H.G. Krapp, Neuronal Matched Filters for Optic Flow Processing in Flying Insects.
B.J. Frost and D.R.W. Wylie, A Common Frame of Reference for the Analysis of Optic Flow and Vestibular Information.
H. Sherk and G.A. Fowler, Optic Flow and the Visual Guidance of Locomotion in the Cat.
Cortical Mechanisms:
F. Bremmer, J.-R. Duhamel, S.B. Hamed, and W. Graf, Stages of Self-Motion Processing in Primate Posterior Parietal Cortex.
C. J. Duffy, Optic Flow Analysis for Self-Movement Perception.
R.A. Andersen, K.V. Shenoy, J.A. Crowell, and D.C. Bradley, Neural Mechanisms for Self-Motion Perception in Area MST.
M. Lappe, Computational Mechanisms for Optic Flow Analysis in Primate Cortex.
M. W. Greenlee, Human Cortical Areas Underlying the Perception of Optic Flow: Brain Imaging Studies.
L.M. Vaina and S.K. Rushton, What Neurological Patients Tell Us about the Use of Optic Flow. Chapter References. Index.
Description
When we walk, drive a car, or fly an airplane, visual motion is used to control and guide our movement. Optic flow describes the characteristic pattern of visual motion that arises in these situations. This book is the first to take an in-depth look at the neuronal processing strategies that underlie the brain's ability to analyze and use optic flow for the control of self-motion. It does so in a variety of species which use optic flow in different behavioral contexts. The spectrum ranges from flying insects to birds, higher mammals and man. The contributions cover physiological and behavioral studies as well as computational models. Neuronal Processing of Optic Flow provides an authoritative and comprehensive overview of the current state of research on this topic written by a group of authors who have made essential contributions to shaping this field of research over the last ten years.
Key Features
- Provides the first detailed overview of the analysis of complex visual motion patterns in the brain
- Includes physiological, behavioral, and computational aspects of optic flow processing
- Highlights similarities and differences between different animal species and behavioral tasks
- Covers human patients with visual motion deficits
- Enhances the reader's understanding with many illustrations
Readership
Neuroscientists and neurologists, cognitive scientists researching vision, and computer vision researchers interested in biological information processing
Details
- No. of pages:
- 321
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2000
- Published:
- 22nd November 1999
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080857787
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123668448
About the Serial Volume Editors
Markus Lappe Serial Volume Editor
Markus Lappe received his Ph.D. in physics from Tübingen, Germany in 1989. He was a guest researcher at NIMH, Maryland from 1990 to 1992. Since 1993, he has been in the Department of Biology at the Ruhr University Bochum, Germany
Affiliations and Expertise
Ruhr-University, Bochum, Germany
About the Serial Editors
Robert Harris Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Texas, Austin, U.S.A.
Ronald Bradley Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Louisiana State University Medical Center, School of Medicine, Baton Rouge, U.S.A.
Peter Jenner Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
King's College, London, UK and Head of Pharmacology and Therapeutics Division