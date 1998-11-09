Neuronal Degeneration and Regeneration: From Basic Mechanisms to Prospects for Therapy, Volume 117
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Section 1 - Mechanisms of Nerve Cell Death and Nerve Cell Survival. Neuronal cell death: an updated view (L.L. Rubin). Corticosteroid hormones and neuronal vulnerability: towards identification of candidate vulnerability genes (E. Vreugdenhil, E.R. De Kloet). Ubiquitin and its role in neurodegeneration (J. Arnold et al.). Studying signal transduction in neuronal cells: the Trk/NGF system (D.R. Kaplan). Developmental changes in the neurotrophic factor survival requirements of peripheral nervous system neurons (A.M. Davies). Regulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor mRNA levels in hippocampus by neuronal activity (E. Castrén et al.). Instructive roles of neurotrophins in synaptic plasticity (D.C. Lo). Neurotrophin receptors in Alzheimer's disease (A. Salehi et al.). Section 2 - Biological Factors that Determine Neuronal Differentiation, Axonal Growth, Guidance and Target Recognition. Discrete clusters of axonin-1 and NgCAM at neuronal contact sites: facts and speculations on the regulation (P. Sonderegger et al.). Molecular mechanisms of commissural axon pathfinding (E.T. Stoeckli). Semaphorin-mediated neuronal growth cone guidance (A.L. Kolodkin). Semaphorin III: role in neuronal development and structural plasticity (R.J. Giger et al.). Role for semaphorin III and its receptor neurophilin-1 in neuronal regeneration and scar formation? (R.J. Pasterkamp et al.). EPH receptors and ligands in axon pathway choice, target recognition, and synaptogenesis (G. Lemke). Section 3 - The Role of Glial Cells in Neurodegeneration and Regeneration. Boundary molecules during brain development, injury, and persistent neurogenesis - in vivo and in vitro studies (D.A. Steindler et al.). Cellular activation in neuroregeneration (F.-W. Schwaiger et al.). Cellular and molecular correlates of the regeneration of adult mammalian CNS axons into peripheral nerve grafts (P.N. Anderson et al.). Oligodendrocyte regeneration in the adult rodent CNS and the failure of this process in multiple sclerosis (G. Wolswijk). Genetic basis of peripheral neuropathies (L.J. Valentijn, F. Baas). Section 4 - Critical Events in Neurodegenerative Diseases, Prion Diseases and Multiple Sclerosis. Neuropathological hallmarks of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases (H. Braak et al.). Neurofibrillary pathology of Alzheimer's disease and other tauopathies (M. Goedert). A new approach to the genetic analysis of nervous system diseases: retrospective genotyping of archival brains (S. Kösel et al.). Alzheimer's disease: identification of genes and genetic risk factors (C. Van Broeckhoeven). Neurodegenerative Alzheimer-like pathology in PDAPP 717V-⟩ F transgenic mice (K.S. Chen et al.). Strain dependent and invariant features of transgenic mice expressing Alzheimer amyloid precursor proteins (K. Hsiao). Reduced neuronal activity and reactivation in Alzheimer's disease (D.F. Swaab et al.). Dinucleotide deletions in neuronal transcripts: a novel type of mutation in non-familial Alzheimer's disease and Down syndrome patients (E.M. Hol et al.). Pathogenesis of neurodegenerative diseases associated with expanded glutamine repeats: new answers, new questions (C.A. Ross et al.). Molecular studies of prion diseases (J. Safar, S.B. Prusiner). The small heat shock protein &agr;B-crystallin as key autoantigen in multiple sclerosis (J.M. Van Noort et al.). Section 5 - Strategies to Promote Regeneration of Injured Neurons: Direct Intervention and Neural Replacement. Spinal cord injury: bridging the lesion and the role of neurotrophic factors in repair (D.A. Houweling et al.). Neurotrophin gene therapy in CNS models of trauma and degeneration (A. Blesch et al.). Gene therapy for inherited neurological disorders: towards therapeutic intervention in the Lesch-Nyhan syndrome (P.R. Lowenstein et al.). Towards gene therapy of neurodegenerative disease (H.J. Federoff, M. Atkinson). Prospectives for cell and gene therapy in Huntington's disease (A.-C. Bachoud-Lévi et al.).
Description
This book is the result of the 20th International Summer School in Brain Research, organized in August 1997 in Amsterdam, by the Netherlands Institute for Brain Research at the Royal Netherlands Academy of Sciences. It is the first book that provides a complete overview of the field of neurodegeneration and regeneration including spinal cord injury, neurodegenerative diseases and therapy. Divided into five sections, the first two sections give an overview of fundamental research on nerve cell death, neuronal survival, neurite outgrowth and guidance. Extensive attention is given to the role of neurotrophins, their receptor tyrosine kinases and cell-adhesion molecules in development and regeneration of the nervous system. The third section of the book is devoted to research involving human neurodegenerative diseases and emerging treatment strategies. Section four focusses on recent advances in the understanding of pathophysiological mechanisms underlying neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and Huntington's diseases along with prion diseases. Novel insights into the neuropathological hallmarks of these diseases, as well as into transgenic animal models, the involvement of environmental factors, and genomic and mRNA changes that can cause neurodegeneration. The final section of this volume reveals recent developments in the use of cell and gene therapy to treat neurodegenerative disease and lesion-related deficits. Implantation of genetically modified cells, direct gene transfer with viral vectors and the first clinical trials with encapsulated genetically modified cells in patients suffering from amyotrophic lateral scelerosis are examples of new therapeutic strategies treating neurodegenerative diseases.
The book is of particular interest to departments of neuroscience, neurological clinics and departments, the pharmalogical industry and medical libraries.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 529
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1998
- Published:
- 9th November 1998
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080862422
Reviews
@qu:(...)This is required reading for all neuroscientist and clinicians studying Alzheimers, Parkinsons and huntingdons diseases. @source:Aslib Book Guide @from:(K. Maiese, Wayne State University, Detroit, MI, USA) @qu:(...)the monograph provides a sound resource for both basic scientists and clinicians seeking to broaden their knowledge on some of the cellular mediators that determine neuronal injury and neuronal regeneration.(...)the book provides a well-focused and integrative approach to the understanding and potential treatment of neurodegenerative disorders to students, current investigators, and health professionals in neuroscience. @source:The Quarterly Review of Biology
About the Editors
F.W. Van Leeuwen Editor
Netherlands Institute for Brain Research, Meibergdreef 33, 1105 AZ Amsterdam, The Netherlands
A. Salehi Editor
Netherlands Institute for Brain Research, Meibergdreef 33, 1105 AZ Amsterdam, The Netherlands
R.J. Giger Editor
Netherlands Institute for Brain Research, Meibergdreef 33, 1105 AZ Amsterdam, The Netherlands
A.J.G.D. Holtmaat Editor
Netherlands Institute for Brain Research, Meibergdreef 33, 1105 AZ Amsterdam, The Netherlands
J. Verhaagen Editor
Netherlands Institute for Brain Research, Meibergdreef 33, 1105 AZ Amsterdam, The Netherlands