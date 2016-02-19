Neuronal and Glial Proteins
1st Edition
Structure, Function, and Clinical Application
Description
Neuronal and Glial Proteins: Structure, Function, and Clinical Application focuses on the basic and clinical information relating to a number of proteins that are either enriched in or unique to nervous tissue. This book discusses the structural and functional characteristics of cell-specific proteins, which provide a better understanding of the molecular mechanisms involved in processes that are specific to glia or neurons. Organized into three sections encompassing 15 chapters, this book starts with an overview of the fundamental principles and strategies involved in studying the anatomical, structural, functional, and immunological aspects of brain protein. This text then discusses the techniques, including the preparation of brain tissues as well as the preparation of neural and glial cells in purified form. Other chapters review the two-dimensional gel electrophoresis, which is recognized as a significant technique for discovering brain molecules. The final chapter deals with the membrane-associated nervous system proteins. Neurochemists and clinical researchers will find this book useful.
Table of Contents
Preface
Section I Methods of Identifying and Modifying Brain Proteins
1. Preparation of Cellular and Subcellular Fractions from the Central Nervous System
I. Introduction
II. Preparation of Subcellular Fractions
III. Neural Cell Preparations
IV. Bulk-Isolation of Cells from Brain
V. Preparation of Plasma Membranes from Bulk-Isolated Cells
VI. Summary
References
2. The Use of Two-dimensional Gel Electrophoresis to Study Proteins in the Central Nervous System
I. Introduction
II. Methodology
III. Studies on Central Nervous System Proteins Using 2DE
IV. Clinical Application of 2DE in the Study of Central Nervous System Proteins
V. Conclusions
References
3. Immunological Approaches to the Identification of Cell Surface Specific Antigens in Brain
I. Introduction
II. Antibody Production
III. Antibody Screening and Analysis
IV. Antibodies in Neurobiology
V. Monoclonal Antibodies Used to Study Tumors of the Nervous System
VI. Clinical Applications of Monoclonal Antibodies against Nervous System Antigens
References
4. Methods of Localizing Cell-Specific Proteins in Brain
I. Introduction
II. Cell-Specific Proteins—Measurement versus Localization
III. Fixation, Processing, and Detection
IV. Interpretation of Immunocytochemical Results
V. Application—Developing Brain Tissue
VI. Application—Tissue Culture
VII. Application—Human Pathology
VIII. Role of Localization with Other Methodologies
References
5. Protein Phosphorylation: A Convergence Site for Multiple Effector Pathways
I. Introduction
II. Protein Kinases
III. Protein Kinase Substrates
IV. Multisite Phosphorylation of Enzymes
V. Multisite Phosphorylation of Structural Proteins
VI. Multisite Phosphorylation of Receptors
VII. Closing Remarks
VIII. Conclusions
References
Section II Soluble Nervous System Proteins
6. Neuron-Specific Enolase: A Neural and Neuroendocrine Protein
I. Introduction
II. Functional Characterization of the 14-3-2 Protein
III. Structure of the Brain Enolases
IV. Tissue Distribution and Cellular Localization of Neuron-Specific Enolase and Nonneuron Enolase
V. Developmental and Molecular Biological Aspects of Neuron-Specific Enolase
VI. Enzymologic Differences between Nonneuron Enolase and Neuron-Specific Enolase
VII. Clinical Studies
VIII. Concluding Remarks
References
7. The S-100 Protein
I. Introduction and History
II. Purification of S-100
III. Antibodies and Immunology
IV. Distribution of S-100 in Neural and Nonneural Tissues
V. Species Comparisons and Evolution
VI. Development
VII. Structure and Chemistry of S-100 Protein
VIII. The S-100 Protein in Tumors
IX. Function of S-100 Protein
X. Summary and Future Work
References
8. Growth Factors for the Nervous System
I. Nerve Growth Factor
II. Other Factors Acting on Cells from the Nervous System
References
9. Protein Gene Product 9.5: A New Neuronal and Neuroendocrine Marker
I. Introduction
II. Properties of PGP 9.5
III. Production of Antibodies to Human PGP 9.5
IV. Possible Functional Roles and Primary Structure of PGP 9.5
References
Section III Membrane-Associated Nervous System Proteins
10. Structural, Functional, and Clinical Aspects of Myelin Proteins
I. Introduction
II. Myelin
III. Major Protein Components of Central Nervous System Myelin
IV. Proteins of Peripheral Nervous System Myelin
V. Nonenzyme-Catalyzed Alterations of Myelin Proteins
VI. Immunological Studies
VII. Molecular Genetics
VIII. Infectious Agents
IX. Conclusions
References
11. Myelin Proteolipid Protein
I. Introduction
II. Isolation and Identification
III. Properties of Proteolipid Apoprotein
IV. Biosynthesis of the Myelin Proteolipid Protein
V. Posttranslational Modification: Acylation
VI. Molecular and Genetic Approaches
VII. Proteolipids in Disease
VIII. Functions of the Myelin Proteolipid
IX. Future Directions
References
12. Myelin-Associated Glycoprotein: Functional and Clinical Aspects
I. Introduction
II. General Properties of Myelin-Associated Glycoprotein
III. Functional Aspects
IV. Clinical Aspects
V. Conclusions
References
13. Microtubules: Structural, Functional, and Clinical Aspects
I. Introduction
II. Methods Used in the Study of Microtubules
III. Microtubule Assembly-Disassembly
IV. Functions of Microtubules
V. Clinical Aspects and Applications
References
14. Glial Fibrillary Acidic Protein: A Review of Structure, Function, and Clinical Application
I. Introduction
II. Glial Fibrillary Acidic Protein Chemistry
III. Glial Fibrillary Acidic Protein Immunochemistry
IV. Glial Fibrillary Acidic Protein Metabolism
V. Glial Fibrillary Acidic Protein in Reactive Astrogliosis
VI. Vimentin in Central Nervous System Development and Reactive Astrogliosis
VII. Glial Fibrillary Acidic Protein Clinical Studies
VIII. Future Prospectives
References
15. Thy-1: Possible Functions in Nervous and Immune Systems
I. Introduction
II. Evidence from Structure
III. Evidence from Tissue Distribution
IV. Evidence from Antibody Perturbation of Cellular Function
V. Evidence from Genetic Manipulation
VI. Conclusions and Prospects
References
Index
