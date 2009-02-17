NEUROMUSCULOSKELETAL CLINICAL TESTS: A CLINICIAN'S GUIDE is an essential tool for both students and clinicians working in the orthopaedic/musculoskeletal field. Recalling, applying and interpreting correctly the vast range of clinical tests is a difficult task for even the most experienced clinician. This exceptionally practical book provides a suitable selection of clinical tests, which can be used in either the academic or clinical setting. Consistently structured for easy referral, the text covering each test contains 3 sections – introduction, procedure and findings with interpretations – all backed up by detailed images. This clearly illustrates both the theoretical and practical information for every clinical test included.