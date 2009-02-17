Neuromusculoskeletal Clinical Tests - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443069451, 9780702036217

Neuromusculoskeletal Clinical Tests

1st Edition

A Clinician's Guide

Authors: Richard Day John Fox Graeme Paul-Taylor
eBook ISBN: 9780702036217
eBook ISBN: 9780702061363
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 17th February 2009
Page Count: 264
Table of Contents

Preface
Acknowledgements
Sensitivity and Specificity
1 The Cervical and Thoracic Spine
2 The Shoulder
3 The Elbow
4 The Wrist and Hand
5 The Pelvis
6 The Hip
7 The Knee
8 The Ankle
9 Nerve Integrity
10 Neurodynamics
Index

Description

NEUROMUSCULOSKELETAL CLINICAL TESTS: A CLINICIAN'S GUIDE is an essential tool for both students and clinicians working in the orthopaedic/musculoskeletal field. Recalling, applying and interpreting correctly the vast range of clinical tests is a difficult task for even the most experienced clinician. This exceptionally practical book provides a suitable selection of clinical tests, which can be used in either the academic or clinical setting. Consistently structured for easy referral, the text covering each test contains 3 sections – introduction, procedure and findings with interpretations – all backed up by detailed images. This clearly illustrates both the theoretical and practical information for every clinical test included.

Key Features

  • Highly illustrated with clear step-by-step guidance
  • Places each clinical test in context
  • Sensitivity and specificity values of particular tests
  • A guide to understanding sensitivity and specificity
  • Spiral-binding allows for easy, lie-flat reference

264
English
© Churchill Livingstone 2009
Churchill Livingstone
About the Authors

Richard Day Author

Lecturer, School of Healthcare Studies, Cardiff University, Cardiff, UK

John Fox Author

Lecturer, School of Healthcare Studies, Cardiff University, Cardiff, UK

Graeme Paul-Taylor Author

Physiotherapy Practitioner, Cwm Taf NHS Trust, Prince Charles Hospital, Merthyr Tydfil, UK

