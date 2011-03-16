Neuromuscular Ultrasound
1st Edition
Expert Consult - Online and Print
Description
Neuromuscular Ultrasound demonstrates the use of ultrasound as an alternative to electrodiagnosis in the evaluation of neuromuscular disorders through detailed descriptions and clear illustrations. Drs. Francis Walker and Michael S. Cartwright discuss techniques for visualizing muscles and nerves without painful testing for better patient compliance and more efficient diagnosis. Color illustrations, pearls for the clinician, and ultrasound videos online at www.expertconsult.com, ensure that you’ll be able to apply this technology effectively in your practice.
Key Features
- Access the fully searchable text online at www.expertconsult.com, along with ultrasound videos that demonstrate ultrasound evaluation in real time.
- Diagnose and manage your patients more quickly and easily by visualizing muscles and nerves without painful testing.
- Master the nuances of using ultrasound through the visual instruction of clear images and illustrations.
- Minimize patient discomfort while maximizing optimal patient evaluation with a practical focus that covers using ultrasound as a screening tool, provides clinical pearls, and includes comparisons to electrodiagnosis.
- Apply the full range of ultrasound applications, including interventional uses (such as ultrasound-guided botulinum toxin and steroid injections), ultrasound of polyneuropathies (often found in diabetics), and more.
Table of Contents
1. Basic Principles of Ultrasound
2. Ultrasound of Peripheral Nerves
3. Ultrasound of Muscle
4. Basic Approach to Ultrasound of Other Structures in the Extremities
5. Ultrasound of Focal Neuropathies
6. Ultrasound of the Brachial Plexus
7. Ultrasound of Plyneuropathies
8. Ultrasound of Motor Neuron Disease
9. Ultrasound of Inflammatory Myopathies
10. Ultrasound of Muscular Dystrophies, Myopathies, and Muscle Pathology
11. Interventional Ultrasound
12. Ultrasound as a Complement to Electrodiagnostic Studies
13. Future Directions in Neuromuscular Ultrasound
Appendix A
Appendix B
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 16th March 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437737769
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323249362
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437715279
About the Author
Francis Walker
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Neurology, Wake Forest University School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, NC
Michael Cartwright
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Neurology, Wake Forest University School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, NC