Neuromuscular Ultrasound demonstrates the use of ultrasound as an alternative to electrodiagnosis in the evaluation of neuromuscular disorders through detailed descriptions and clear illustrations. Drs. Francis Walker and Michael S. Cartwright discuss techniques for visualizing muscles and nerves without painful testing for better patient compliance and more efficient diagnosis. Color illustrations, pearls for the clinician, and ultrasound videos online at www.expertconsult.com, ensure that you’ll be able to apply this technology effectively in your practice.