Neuromuscular Junction Disorders, Volume 91
1st Edition
Table of Contents
The most vulnerable synapse: historic aspects of neuromuscular junction disorders. Reliability of neuromuscular transmission and how it is maintained. The neuromuscular junction. Electromyographic aspects of neuromuscular junction disorders. The immunopathogenesis of myasthenia gravis. Autoantibodies in different forms of myasthenia gravis and in the Lambert-Eaton syndrome. Clinical features of myasthenia gravis. Therapy of myasthenia gravis. The Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome. Congenital myasthenic syndromes. Botulism. Neurotoxicology of neuromuscular transmission. Organophosphate and carbamate poisoning. Peripheral nerve hyperexcitability and the neuromuscular junction.
Description
This volume provides concise and comprehensive information on neuromuscular disorders, including rapid advancements in the understanding of the neurobiology of neuromuscular transmission. In addition, clinicians will find timely discussions on the various forms of these disorders that have been discovered due to increased study within the field.
New observations into the immunopathogenesis of myasthenia gravis, and the molecular mechanisms underlying the links between activity and patterns of gene expression, particularly in muscle, are also explored, along with novel information on the understanding of the pathophysiology of the heterogeneous group of peripheral nerve hyperexcitability syndromes.
Each of these valuable insights, and their accompanying explanations, provides a framework on which new therapeutic strategies can be built to aid in the enhancement and restoration of normal function in neuromuscular junction disorders.
Key Features
- New insights into the study of neuromuscular junction disorders, including rapid advancements in the field
Comprehensive information on the neuromuscular junction, and a detailed examination of myasthenia gravis and other disorders
A new framework upon which to build therapeutic strategies that will enhance the restoration of normal function in neuromuscular disorders
Readership
Neurologists
Neuroscience research workers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2008
- Published:
- 4th August 2008
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080559872
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444520081
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
A. G. Engel Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
William L McKnight Professor of Neuroscience, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine; Director, Neuromuscular Disease Research Laboraotry; Consultant Department of Neurology, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN, USA