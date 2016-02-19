Neuromuscular Function and Disorders - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780407000582, 9781483163062

Neuromuscular Function and Disorders

1st Edition

Authors: Alan J. McComas
eBook ISBN: 9781483163062
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 17th March 1977
Page Count: 374
Description

Neuromuscular Function and Disorders focuses on the various processes underlying disordered neuromuscular function. Topics covered include the nature of membrane defects in myotonia and familial periodic paralysis; the disorder of neuromuscular transmission responsible for myasthenia gravis and the various pseudo-myasthenic syndromes; and the disorders of Schwann cell function which cause demyelination. This book is comprised of 28 chapters divided into two sections and begins with a discussion on the normal anatomy and physiology of peripheral nerve and muscle. Included in the first section are descriptions of the ionic mechanisms responsible for the resting and action potentials of nerve and muscle; the sequential stages in neuromuscular transmission; excitation-contraction coupling; the sliding filament mechanism of myofibrillar shortening; and the morphological and functional properties of motor units. The neurophysiology of exercise and muscle fatigue is also considered, along with the nature of the trophic influences exerted by the motoneuron and muscle fiber upon each other. The second half of the book deals entirely with various diseases of peripheral nerve and muscle, together with diagnostic procedures and therapeutic management. A consistent theme in this section is the recognition of neural abnormalities in diseases hitherto considered as primary disorders of the muscle fiber.
This monograph should be of value to neurologists, medical students, research workers, and students and research scientists in physiology, zoology, pharmacology, kinesiology, and physical education.

Table of Contents


Part 1: Muscle Fibers and Motoneurones

1 The Muscle Fiber

2 The Motoneurone and its Axon

3 Resting and Action Potentials

4 The Neuromuscular Junction

5 Muscle Contraction

6 Motor Units

7 Exercise and Fatigue

8 Trophic Interactions of Nerve and Muscle: Denervation and Reinnervation

9 Use and Disuse

10 Trophic Influence of Muscle on Nerve

11 Muscle Growth

12 Aging

Part 2: Disorders of Muscle and Nerve

13 Neuropathic and Myopathic Disorders: Sick Motoneurone Hypothesis

Disorders of Muscle Fiber Membranes

14 Myotonia

15 Familial Periodic Paralysis

Disorders of Muscle Fiber Contents

16 The Muscular Dystrophies

17 Polymyositis, Malignant Hyperthermia and Other Myopathies

Disorders of Neuromuscular Junctions

18 Myasthenia Gravis

19 Pseudomyasthenic Syndromes and Other Synaptic Defects

Disorders of Nerve Fibers

20 Wallerian Degeneration and Fiber Regeneration

21 Demyelination and Remyelination

22 Nerve Compression

23 The Double Crush Syndrome

Disorders of Motoneurones

24 Motoneurone Degeneration

25 Toxic and Metabolic Neuropathies

26 Reversible Motoneurone Dysfunction in Thyrotoxicosis

27 Trans-synaptic Motoneurone Degeneration

28 Conclusions

Appendices

References

Index

About the Author

Alan J. McComas

Ratings and Reviews

