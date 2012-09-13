Neuromuscular Disease Management and Rehabilitation, Part I: Diagnostic and Therapy Issues, an Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455749577, 9781455747849

Neuromuscular Disease Management and Rehabilitation, Part I: Diagnostic and Therapy Issues, an Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics, Volume 23-3

1st Edition

Authors: Nanette Joyce Craig McDonald
eBook ISBN: 9781455747849
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455749577
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 13th September 2012
Page Count: 240
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Neuromuscular disease is a broad term that encompasses many diseases and ailments that either directly or indirectly impair the function of the body’s muscle system, via the nerves. This issue of PMR will provide an overview of current treatments and therapies for a variety of diseases. The GEs have gone through every issue published since 1998, and these 23 chapters will be meant to fill the numerous gaps in PMR’s coverage of the field over the past decade. The issue will include chapters on different treatment techniques, such as exercises, stretches, and nutrition. It will also provide chapters focusing on specific areas of the body, specific conditions, and an update on mobility technology for those with NMDs.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455747849
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455749577

About the Authors

Nanette Joyce Author

Affiliations and Expertise

UC Davis

Craig McDonald Author

Affiliations and Expertise

UC Davis

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.