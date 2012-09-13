Neuromuscular Disease Management and Rehabilitation, Part I: Diagnostic and Therapy Issues, an Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics, Volume 23-3

Neuromuscular disease is a broad term that encompasses many diseases and ailments that either directly or indirectly impair the function of the body’s muscle system, via the nerves. This issue of PMR will provide an overview of current treatments and therapies for a variety of diseases. The GEs have gone through every issue published since 1998, and these 23 chapters will be meant to fill the numerous gaps in PMR’s coverage of the field over the past decade. The issue will include chapters on different treatment techniques, such as exercises, stretches, and nutrition. It will also provide chapters focusing on specific areas of the body, specific conditions, and an update on mobility technology for those with NMDs.