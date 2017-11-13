Neuromonitoring Techniques
1st Edition
Quick Guide for Clinicians and Residents
Description
Neuromonitoring Techniques: Quick Guide for Clinicians and Residents provides a quick and easy guide to understanding various neuromonitoring equipment. Chapters include intracranial pressure monitoring, EEG-based monitors, evoked potentials and transcranial doppler. This book is written for trainees, clinicians and researchers in the fields of neurosurgery, neurocritical care, neuroradiology, neuroanesthesia and neurology. As specialized neuromonitoring is now routinely done in neurosurgical cases, it provides an important resource for neurologists, neurophysiologists, anesthesiologists and residents who are expected to have theoretical and practical knowledge on different systems.
Each monitoring system is discussed separately, with examples, images, reference values and their interpretations.
Key Features
- Provides a quick and easy guide to understanding various neuromonitoring techniques
- Presents information on each monitoring system, with examples, images, reference values and their interpretation
- Useful for trainees, clinicians and researchers in the fields of neurosurgery, neurocritical care, neuroradiology, neuroanasthesia and neurology
Readership
Trainees, clinicians, and researchers in the fields of neurosurgery, neurocritical care, neuroanesthesia and neurology
Table of Contents
Introduction to Neuromonitoring Techniques
Hemanshu Prabhakar, Indu Kapoor and Charu Mahajan
1. Intracranial Pressure Monitoring
Chiara Robba
2. Cerebral Blood Flow Monitoring
Frank Rasulo, Basil Matta and Niccoló Varanini
3. Jugular Venous Oximetry
Nophanan Chaikittisilpa, Monica Shanta Vavilala and Abhijit Lele
4. Electroencaphalography-Based Monitors
Gabriel Tran, Aline Defresne, Colette Franssen and Vincent Bonhomme
5. Transcranial Doppler Ultrasonography
Deepak Sharma and Hemanshu Prabhakar
6. Evoked Response Monitoring
Antoun Koht and Tod B. Sloan
7. Near Infrared Spectroscopy
Andre Y. Denault, Ali M. Shaaban, Alexis Cournoyer, Aymen Benkreira and Tanya Mailhot
8. Brain Microdialysis
Michael James and Marc McLawhorn
9. Brain Tissue Oxygenation
Alexa Hollinger, Martin Siegemund, Nadine Cueni and Luzius Steiner
10. Cognitive Function Monitoring
Anastasia Borozdina, Federico Bilotta and Lis Evered
11. Functional MRI Imaging
Ramachandran Ramani
Details
- No. of pages:
- 370
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 13th November 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128099162
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128099155
About the Editor
Hemanshu Prabhakar
Dr. Hemanshu Prabhakar is an Additional Professor in Neuroanesthesiology at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, India. He received his training in neuroanesthesia in the same institute. Recently, he completed his PhD, and now has the honor of being the first PhD (Neuroanesthesia) in the country. He is recipient of the AIIMS Excellence award for notable contribution in academics. He has more than 200 publications in national and international journals to his credit. He is a reviewer for various national and international journals. He is also a review author for the Cochrane Collaboration and has special interest in evidence based practice of neuroanesthesia. He is a member of various national and international neuroanesthesia societies and past Secretary of the Indian Society of Neuroanesthesia and Critical Care. He is an invited faculty for various national and international conferences. He is on the Editorial board of Indian Journal of Palliative care and is the executive editor of the Journal of Neuroanaesthesiology and Critical Care. He has contributed chapters to various National and International books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Neuroanesthesiology, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Ansari Nagar East, Gautam Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi, India