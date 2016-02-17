Neuromonitoring and Assessment, An Issue of Critical Care Nursing Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323416436, 9780323416443

Neuromonitoring and Assessment, An Issue of Critical Care Nursing Clinics of North America, Volume 28-1

1st Edition

Authors: Catherine Harris
eBook ISBN: 9780323416443
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323416436
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 17th February 2016
Description

Neuromonitoring is a broad term that essentially accounts for the essence of neuroscience nursing.  Nurses working with critically ill, neurologically impaired patients should have a foundation in not only in invasive neuromonitoring, but the more subtle aspects of care.  Nurses must understand that they are the most important tool in monitoring patients and interpreting the data.  This issue of Critical Care Nursing Clinics will bring together the critical aspects of neuromonitoring in the intensive care units that can be used as a resource for nurses. Some articles included are devoted to Temperature Targeted Management; Refractory Intracranial Pressure Management; Blood pressure monitoring controversies; Invasive Neuromonitoring; Neuroradiology Review; Nursing Monitoring of Critically Ill Neurological Patients; Case Studies in EEG monitoring; and Neuromonitoring in the Operating Room.

About the Authors

Catherine Harris Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Jefferson Hospital for Neuroscience, Philadelphia, PA

