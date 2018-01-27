Volume 1:

SECTION I: Defining Neuromodulation

1. Perspectives on the History of the Neuromodulation Societies

2. Psychological Issues and Evaluation for Patients Undergoing Implantable Technology

3. Relevant Anatomy of the Nervous System to Neuromodulation (central, peripheral, autonomic-Vagus)

4. Clinical Study Designs for Neuromodulation

SECTION II: The Brain Initiative—Implications for a Revolutionary Change in Clinical Medicine via Neuromodulation Technology

5. The Brain Initiative—Implications for a Revolutionary Change in Clinical Medicine via Neuromodulation Technology

SECTION III: FUNDAMENTALS AND MECHANISMS OF NEUROMODULATION

6. Fundamentals of Electrical Stimulation

7. The Safe Delivery of Electrical Currents and Neuromodulation

8. The Role of Wave Forms for Electrical Stimulation of the Nervous System

9. Neuromodulation and Neuronal Plasticity

10. Fundamentals of High Frequency Nerve Conduction Block of the Peripheral Nervous System

11. MRI and fMRI for Neuromodulation Vibhor Krishna

12. Computational Modeling of Deep Brain Stimulation

13. Computational Modeling of Deep Brain Stimulation – Neurotargeting

14. Fundamentals of Burst Stimulation of the Spinal Cord and Brain

15. Mechanisms of Action of Spinal Cord Stimulation for Pain (Traditional, Dorsal Root Spinal Stimulation, kHz frequency stimulation

16. Fundamentals and Mechanisms of Dorsal Root Ganglion (DRG) Stimulation

17. Mechanisms of Action of Deep Brain Stimulation

18. Mechanisms of Action of Vagal Nerve Stimulation

19. Mechanisms of Action of Sacral Nerve Stimulation for Disorders of Bladder and bowel

SECTION IV: TECHNOLOGY AND DEVICES

20. Electrodes for Recording and Stimulating the Peripheral Neural Interface

21. Implantable Neural Stimulators: Powering, Control and Packaging

22. Microstimulators

23. Designing Neuromodulation Systems For Feedback Control

24. MRI Safety and Neuromodulation Systems

SECTION V: BRAIN, COMPUTER AND MACHINE INTERFACING

25. Brain Computer Interfaces: Why Not Better?

26. Non-Invasive BCI

27. Invasive BCI

28. Prospects for a robust cortical recording interface

29. Brain Machine Interfacing—Signal Processing, and extraction of signals

SECTION VI: EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES AND TECHNIQUES

30. Gene-Based Neuromodulation

31. Focused Ultrasound

32. Implanted Sensors in Neuromodulation via Electrical Stimulation

33. Neurogaming

34. The Use of New Surgical Technologies for Deep Brain Stimulation (ultrasound, atlases, MRI)

35. Neuromodulation Using Optogenetics and Related Technologies

SECTION VII: SURGICAL PROCEDURES AND TECHNIQUES

36. Deep Brain Stimulation: Surgical Technique

37. Spinal Cord Stimulation: Placement of Surgical Leads via Laminotomy Techniques and Benefits

38. Subcutaneous Peripheral Nerve Field Stimulation for Intractable Pain

39. Surgical Placement of Leads for Occipital Nerve Stimulation

40. Intrathecal Medication Delivery System Implantation

41. Neuroprosthetic Surgical Strategies for Neuromuscular Stimulation

42. The Surgical Technique of Vagus Nerve Stimulator Implantation



VOLUME 2

SECTION VIII: NEUROMODULATION FOR PAIN CONTROL

SECTION VIII A: SPINAL CORD STIMULATION FOR PAIN CONTROL

43. Physiology and Pathophysiology of Chronic Pain

44. Management Strategies for Chronic Pain

45. History of Spinal Cord Stimulation

46. Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging in the Neuromodulation of Pain

47. The Development of Algorithms for Pain Care including Neuromodulation Therapies: Introducing the SAFE Principle

48. Neurostimulation for the Treatment of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome

49. Spinal Cord Stimulation for Peripheral Neuropathic Pain

50. Spinal Cord Stimulation for the Treatment of Low Back Pain

51. Spinal Cord Stimulations: Complications and Management

52. Clinical Aspects of Burst stimulation for Pain Control

53. DRG stimulation for Pain Control

54. High Frequency Stimulation of the Spinal Cord for Pain Control

55. A Review of Spinal Cord Stimulation Cost Studies

SECTION VIII B: PERIPHERAL NERVE STIMULATION FOR PAIN CONTROL INTRODUCTION: PERIPHERAL NERVE STIMULATION FOR PAIN CONTROL

56. Anatomy and Physiology Related to Peripheral Nerve Stimulation

57. Peripheral Nerve Stimulation for Pain Suppression

58. Peripheral Nerve Stimulation for Facial Pain

59. Combined Spinal Cord Stimulation and Peripheral Field Stimulation for the Treatment of Chronic Back and Neck Pain

60. Percutaneous Peripheral Nerve Stimulation for the Management of Acute Post-Operative Pain

61. Peripheral Nerve Field Stimulation for intractable pain

62. Occipital Neurostimulation for Treatment of Intractable Headache Syndromes

63. Neurostimulation for Headaches—Sphenopalatine Ganglion Stimulation

SECTION VIII C: INTRATHECAL THERAPIES FOR PAIN CONTROL AND THE CONTROL OF SPASTICITY

64. Relevant Anatomy for Spinal Delivery

65. Evolution of the Spinal Delivery of Opiate Analgesics

66. Pharmacology of Intrathecal Therapy

67. Cerebrospinal Fluid Dynamics and Intrathecal Delivery

68. Exploring Non-Opioid Analgesic Agents for Intrathecal Use

69. New Molecules for Intrathecal Delivery for Pain Control

70. The Development of Guidelines for Intrathecal Therapies for Pain Control: History and Present Guidelines

71. Compounding Intrathecal Analgesic Agents

72. Intrathecal Baclofen for Control of Spasticity

SECTION VIII D: INTRACRANIAL PROCEDURES FOR CHRONIC PAIN

73. Deep Brain Stimulation for Pain

SECTION IX: NEUROMODULATION FOR MOVEMENT DISORDERS

74. Deep Brain Stimulation for Parkinson’s Disease

75. Deep Brain Stimulation for Tremor

76. Deep Brain Stimulation for Torsion Dystonia

77. Deep Brain Stimulation for Tourette Syndrome

78. Surgical Management of Hemifacial Spasm and Meige Syndrome

79. Deep Brain Stimulation of the Pedunculopontine Tegmental Nucleus improves static balance in Parkinson’s Disease

80. Infusion Therapy for Movement Disorders

SECTION X: NEUROSTIMULATION FOR EPILEPSY

81. Epilepsy: Anatomy, Physiology, Pathophysiology, and Disorders

82. Vagus Nerve Stimulation for Epilepsy

83. Deep Brain Stimulation for Epilepsy

84. Closed loop Responsive stimulation for Epilepsy

SECTION XI: NEUROMODULATION FOR BEHAVIORAL AND COGNITIVE DISORDERS

85. Electrical Brain Stimulation for Treatment-Resistant Obsessive–Compulsive Disorder

86. High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound Surgery for the Treatment of Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

87. Deep Brain Stimulation for Highly Refractory Depression

88. Neuromodulation for Anorexia

89. Deep Brain Stimulation for Alcoholism

90. Surgical Treatment for Refractory Drug Addictions

91. Subgenual Cingulate Deep Brain Stimulation for Treatment-Resistant Depression

92. Cortical Stimulation for Depression



VOLUME 3

SECTION XII: NEUROMODULATION FOR FUNCTIONAL RESTORATION

93. The History of Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulation

94. Stimulation for Return of Function after Stroke

95. Invasive Neurostimulation for Post Stroke Motor Recovery

96. Stimulation for Return of Upper Extremity Function

97. Lower Extgremity Motor System Neuroprostheses

98. Neuromodulation of the Spinal Cord for Movement Restoration

99. A brief history of the cochlear implant and related treatments

100. Stimulation for the Return of Hearing

101. The Development of Visual Prosthetic Devices to Restore Vision to the Blind

102. Neuromodulation for Treatment of Dry Eye

103. Restoration of Tactile Sensation Dustin Tyler

SECTION XIII: NEUROMODULATION FOR ORGAN SYSTEMS

SECTION XIII A: NEUROMODULATION FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISORDERS

104. Autonomic control of the heart

105. Spinal Cord Stimulation for Peripheral Vascular Disorders

106. Neuromodulation for Refractory Angina and Heart Failure

107. Baroreceptor activation for hypertension and heart failure

SECTION XIII B: NEUROMODULATION FOR PULMONARY DISORDERS

108. Upper Airway Neurostimulation to Treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea

109. A Neural Prosthesis for Obstructive Sleep Apnea

110. Transvenous phrenic nerve stimulation for central sleep Apnea

111. Neurostimulation for Asthma

112. Stimulation for Inspiration

113. Stimulation for Cough

SECTION XIII C: NEUROMODULATION FOR GASTROINTESTINAL DISORDERS

114. Neural Control of the GI System

115. Spinal Cord Stimulation for Gastrointestinal Painful Disorders

116. Emerging Gastric Stimulation for Dysmotility Disorders and Obesity

117. Intestinal Electrical Stimulation: Methodologies, Effects, Mechanisms, and Applications

118. Neuromodulation for nausea and vomiting in adult patients

119. Neuromodulation for GI Dysmotility in pediatric patients

120. Colonic electrical stimulation for constipation

SECTION XIII D: NEUROMODULATION FOR UROGENITAL DISORDERS

121. Neurophysiology and Neuroanatomy of the Genitourinary Organs

122. Sacral Nerve Stimulation

123. Sacral Nerve Root Stimulation for Painful Bladder Syndrome/Interstitial Cystitis

124. Restoration of Urinary and Bowel Control

SECTION XIV: Neuromodulation for endocrine, immune, and inflammatory disorders

125. Vagal nerve stimulation and control of anti-inflammatory pathways

126. Activation of the Inflammatory Reflex in Rheumatoid Arthritis and Inflammatory Bowel Disease; Preclinical Evidence

127. Bioelectronic Therapy for the Treatment of Rheumatoid Arthritis and Inflammatory Bowel Disease

128. Vagal Nerve Stimulation versus Sacral Nerve Stimulation for Control of Inflammation

129. Autonomic regulation therapy (ART) for disorders of the heart

130. The Neural Tourniquet

131. Neural decoding for diagnostics and restoration of motor function

132. The Role of Vagus Nerve Stimulation for the Treatment of Central and Peripheral Pain Disorders and Related Co-morbid Somatoform Conditions

133. Insulin Resistance, Glucose Metabolism, Inflammation and the Role of Neuromodulation as a Therapy for Type-2 Diabetes

SECTION XV: NON INVASIVE NEUROMODULATION

134. Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation

135. Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation

136. Transcranial Pulse Current Stimulation

137. Novel Methods of Transcranial Stimulation: Electrosonic Stimulation

138. Optimization of Non-Invasive Brain Stimulation

139. Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation for Fatigue and Attentional Disorders

SECTION XVI: THE BUSINESS END OF NEUROMODULATION

140. Challenges in Moving Toward Product Development: from the Perspective of Neuromodulation Companies

141. Neuromodulation, the field from an industry perspective in 2016

142. Neuromodulation: Regulatory Considerations

143. Reimbursement for neuromodulation therapies and technologies

144. Perspectives on How to Build a Neuromodulation Practice