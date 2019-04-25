Neuromodulation, An Issue of Neurosurgery Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323678520

Neuromodulation, An Issue of Neurosurgery Clinics of North America, Volume 30-2

1st Edition

Authors: Wendell Lake Ashwini Sharan Chengyuan Wu
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323678520
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 25th April 2019
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Deep Brain Stimulation for Parkinson’s Disease

Deep Brain Stimulation for Essential Tremor

Deep Brain Stimulation for Dystonia

Spinal Cord Stimulation

Baclofen Pumps for Spasticity and Secondary Dystonia

Occipital Nerve Stimulation

Vagal Nerve Stimulation for the treatment of Epilepsy

Responsive Neurostimulation for the treatment of Epilepsy

Emerging Indications for Deep Brain Stimulation

Peripheral Nerve Stimulation for Pain

Brain Computer Interface

Description

This issue of Neurosurgery Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Wendell B. Lake, Ashwini D. Sharan, and Chengyuan Wu, will focus on Neuromodulation. Topics include, but are not limited to, Deep brain stimulation for Parkinson’s disease, Deep Brain Stimulation for Essential Tremor, Deep Brain Stimulation for Dystonia, Spinal Cord Stimulation, Baclofen Pumps for Spasticity and Secondary Dystonia, Occipital Nerve Stimulation, Vagal Nerve Stimulation for the treatment of Epilepsy, Responsive Neurostimulation for the treatment of Epilepsy, Emerging Indications for Deep Brain Stimulation, Peripheral Nerve Stimulation for Pain, Brain computer interface.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323678520

About the Authors

Wendell Lake Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Director of Adult Functional and Stereotactic Neurological Surgery, University of Wisconsin, Madison, Wisconsin

Ashwini Sharan Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Neurosurgery, Department of Neurology, Jefferson Medical College and Thomas Jefferson University, Philasdelphia, Pennsylvania

Chengyuan Wu Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Jefferson University Physician, Assistant Professor, Jefferson University Hospitals, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.