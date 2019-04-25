Neuromodulation, An Issue of Neurosurgery Clinics of North America, Volume 30-2

This issue of Neurosurgery Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Wendell B. Lake, Ashwini D. Sharan, and Chengyuan Wu, will focus on Neuromodulation. Topics include, but are not limited to, Deep brain stimulation for Parkinson’s disease, Deep Brain Stimulation for Essential Tremor, Deep Brain Stimulation for Dystonia, Spinal Cord Stimulation, Baclofen Pumps for Spasticity and Secondary Dystonia, Occipital Nerve Stimulation, Vagal Nerve Stimulation for the treatment of Epilepsy, Responsive Neurostimulation for the treatment of Epilepsy, Emerging Indications for Deep Brain Stimulation, Peripheral Nerve Stimulation for Pain, Brain computer interface.