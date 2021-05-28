Neuroma, Neural interface, and Prosthetics, An Issue of Hand Clinics, Volume 37-2
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Hand Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Paul Cederna and Theodore A. Kung, will cover a number of essential topics surrounding Neuroma, Neural interface, and Prosthetics. This issue is one of four issues selected each year by series Consulting Editor, Dr. Kevin Chung. Topics in this issue will include: Non-surgical approaches to neuroma management; Traditional Neuroma Management; TMR for the Treatment and Prevention of Neuroma; RPNI for the Treatment and Prevention of Neuroma; Combined TMR and RPNI Techniques for Neuroma Management; Dermal Sensory Peripheral Nerve Interfaces for Neuroma; Brain-Machine Interfaces for Prosthetic Control; Peripheral Nerve Interfaces for Prosthetic Control; Intrafasicular electrodes for prosthetic control; TMR for Prosthetic Control; RPNI for Prosthetic Control; Advanced Neuroprosthetic Devices for Functional Restoration and the AMI for Prosthetic Control; Starfish Procedure; and Lower Extremity Prosthetic Control.
- 240
- English
- © Elsevier 2021
- 28th May 2021
- Elsevier
- 9780323794558
About the Editors
Paul Stephen Cederna
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Chief of Staff, University of Michigan Health Systems Associate Chair Department of Surgery Associate Professor
Theodore A. Kung
