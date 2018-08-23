Neurology - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323543927, 9780323568739

Neurology

3rd Edition

Neonatology Questions and Controversies

Authors: Jeffrey Perlman
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323543927
eBook ISBN: 9780323568739
eBook ISBN: 9780323568746
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 23rd August 2018
Page Count: 320
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Perlman: Neurology: Neonatology Questions and Controversies, 3e.

  1. CEREBRAL CIRCULATION AND HYPOTENSION IN THE PREMATURE INFANT: DIAGNOSIS AND TREATMENT

  2. Intraventricular Hemorrhage and White Matter Injury in the Preterm Infant　　

3. Post hemorrhagic Hydrocephalus-Management Strategies　　

4. Hypothermia for Neonatal Hypoxic-Ischemic Encephalopathy: Different Cooling Regimens and Infants Not Included in Prior Trials

5. Management of the Term Infant with Neonatal Encephalopathy following Intrapartum Hypoxia-Ischemia

6. Focal Cerebral Infarction

7. Diagnosis and Management of acute seizures in neon　　

8. Neonatal-onset epilepsies: early diagnosis and targeted treatment 　　

9. Glucose and Perinatal Brain Injury-Questions and Controversies

10. Hyperbilirubinemia and the Risk for Brain Injury 　　

11. Neonatal Meningitis: Current Treatment Options

12. Jean-Baptiste Le Pichon, MD, PhD, Sean M. Riordan, PhD and Steven M. Shapiro, MD, MSHA

13. Neonatal Hypotonia 　　

14. Amplitude integrated EEG and its Potential Role in Augmenting Management within the NICU

The Use of aEEG in Neonatal Intensive Care

15. The impact of congenital heart diseases on brain development　　

16. Magnetic Resonance Imaging-Role in the Care of the Infant at Risk for Brain Injury　　

17. Long Term Follow-up of the Very Preterm Graduate

　　

Description

Dr. Richard Polin’s Neonatology Questions and Controversies series highlights the most challenging aspects of neonatal care, offering trustworthy guidance on up-to-date diagnostic and treatment options in the field. In each volume, renowned experts address the clinical problems of greatest concern to today’s practitioners, helping you handle difficult practice issues and provide optimal, evidence-based care to every patient.

Details

No. of pages:
320
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323543927
eBook ISBN:
9780323568739
eBook ISBN:
9780323568746

About the Authors

Jeffrey Perlman Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief, Division of Newborn Medicine, Professor of Pediatrics, Weill Cornell Medical College, New York, New York

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.