Perlman: Neurology: Neonatology Questions and Controversies, 3e.

CEREBRAL CIRCULATION AND HYPOTENSION IN THE PREMATURE INFANT: DIAGNOSIS AND TREATMENT Intraventricular Hemorrhage and White Matter Injury in the Preterm Infant

3. Post hemorrhagic Hydrocephalus-Management Strategies

4. Hypothermia for Neonatal Hypoxic-Ischemic Encephalopathy: Different Cooling Regimens and Infants Not Included in Prior Trials

5. Management of the Term Infant with Neonatal Encephalopathy following Intrapartum Hypoxia-Ischemia

6. Focal Cerebral Infarction

7. Diagnosis and Management of acute seizures in neon

8. Neonatal-onset epilepsies: early diagnosis and targeted treatment

9. Glucose and Perinatal Brain Injury-Questions and Controversies

10. Hyperbilirubinemia and the Risk for Brain Injury

11. Neonatal Meningitis: Current Treatment Options

12. Jean-Baptiste Le Pichon, MD, PhD, Sean M. Riordan, PhD and Steven M. Shapiro, MD, MSHA

13. Neonatal Hypotonia

14. Amplitude integrated EEG and its Potential Role in Augmenting Management within the NICU

The Use of aEEG in Neonatal Intensive Care

15. The impact of congenital heart diseases on brain development

16. Magnetic Resonance Imaging-Role in the Care of the Infant at Risk for Brain Injury

17. Long Term Follow-up of the Very Preterm Graduate