Neurology
3rd Edition
Neonatology Questions and Controversies
Perlman: Neurology: Neonatology Questions and Controversies, 3e.
- CEREBRAL CIRCULATION AND HYPOTENSION IN THE PREMATURE INFANT: DIAGNOSIS AND TREATMENT
- Intraventricular Hemorrhage and White Matter Injury in the Preterm Infant
3. Post hemorrhagic Hydrocephalus-Management Strategies
4. Hypothermia for Neonatal Hypoxic-Ischemic Encephalopathy: Different Cooling Regimens and Infants Not Included in Prior Trials
5. Management of the Term Infant with Neonatal Encephalopathy following Intrapartum Hypoxia-Ischemia
6. Focal Cerebral Infarction
7. Diagnosis and Management of acute seizures in neon
8. Neonatal-onset epilepsies: early diagnosis and targeted treatment
9. Glucose and Perinatal Brain Injury-Questions and Controversies
10. Hyperbilirubinemia and the Risk for Brain Injury
11. Neonatal Meningitis: Current Treatment Options
12. Jean-Baptiste Le Pichon, MD, PhD, Sean M. Riordan, PhD and Steven M. Shapiro, MD, MSHA
13. Neonatal Hypotonia
14. Amplitude integrated EEG and its Potential Role in Augmenting Management within the NICU
The Use of aEEG in Neonatal Intensive Care
15. The impact of congenital heart diseases on brain development
16. Magnetic Resonance Imaging-Role in the Care of the Infant at Risk for Brain Injury
17. Long Term Follow-up of the Very Preterm Graduate
Dr. Richard Polin’s Neonatology Questions and Controversies series highlights the most challenging aspects of neonatal care, offering trustworthy guidance on up-to-date diagnostic and treatment options in the field. In each volume, renowned experts address the clinical problems of greatest concern to today’s practitioners, helping you handle difficult practice issues and provide optimal, evidence-based care to every patient.
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 23rd August 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323543927
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323568739
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323568746
Jeffrey Perlman Author
Chief, Division of Newborn Medicine, Professor of Pediatrics, Weill Cornell Medical College, New York, New York