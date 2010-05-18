Table of Contents

Basic principles.

Organisation of the nervous system. Neurological thinking. Pathological processes in neurology.

History and examination.

History taking. Examination - introduction. Speech and higher function. The eyes and visual system. Fundoscopy. Cranial nerves 1, 3-6. Other cranial nerves. Limbs:motor. Limbs: reflexes and sensation. Gait. Coordination and abnormal movements.

Neurological investigation.

Neuroradiology. Neurophysiological investigations. Nerve conduction studies and electromyography. Neurogenetics. Cerebrospinal fluid and lumbar puncture.

Neurological problems.

Headache. Blackouts and"funny do's". Giddiness. Intracranial pressure. Coma and alteration of consciousness. Confusion and delirium. Dementia. Disturbances of vision. Weakness. Numbness and sensory disturbance. Walking difficulties and clumsiness. Disorders of sleep.

Neurological syndromes and diseases.

Stroke. Transient ischaemic attacks and prevention of strokes. Subarachnoid haemorrhage. Epilepsy I: Diagnosis. Epilepsy II: Treatment and management. Head injury. Spinal cord syndromes. Radiculopathy. Multiple sclerosis I. Multiple sclerosis II. Parkinson's Disease and other akinetic rigid syndromes. Other movement disorders. CNS neoplasia 1: intracranial tumours. CNS neoplasia 11:special situations. Infections of the nervous system. Peripheral neuropathies 1: clinical approach and investigation. Peripheral neuropathies 11: clinical syndromes. Common peripheral nerve lesions. Disorders of the motor neurone. Disorders of the neuromuscular junction. Muscle disease. The autonomic nervous system. Functional disorders. Neurology and psychiatry. Rehabilitation.

Case histories.