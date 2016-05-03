Part of the bestselling Secrets Series, the updated sixth edition of Neurology Secrets continues to provide an up-to-date, concise overview of the most important topics in neurology today. It serves as a comprehensive introduction for medical students, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners, and is also a handy reference and refresher for residents and practitioners. Lists, tables, and clear illustrations throughout expedite review, while the engaging Secrets Series format makes the text both enjoyable and readable. New lead editors, Drs. Kass and Mizrahi, join this publication from a leading neurology program to lend a fresh perspective and expert knowledge.