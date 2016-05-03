Neurology Secrets
6th Edition
Table of Contents
CLINICAL NEUROSCIENCE 1
CHAPTER 2 CLINICAL NEUROANATOMY 11
CHAPTER 3 APPROACH TO THE PATIENT WITH NEUROLOGIC DISEASE 42
CHAPTER 4 MYOPATHIES 49
CHAPTER 5 NEUROMUSCULAR JUNCTION DISEASES 65
CHAPTER 6 PERIPHERAL NEUROPATHIES AND MOTOR NEURON DISEASES 76
CHAPTER 7 RADICULOPATHY AND DEGENERATIVE SPINE DISEASE 95
CHAPTER 8 MYELOPATHIES 103
CHAPTER 9 BRAIN STEM DISEASE 114
CHAPTER 10 CEREBELLAR DISEASE 128
CHAPTER 11 BASAL GANGLIA DISORDERS 137
CHAPTER 12 MOVEMENT DISORDERS 149
CHAPTER 13 AUTONOMIC NERVOUS SYSTEM 167
CHAPTER 14 DEMYELINATING AND AUTOIMMUNE DISEASES 184
CHAPTER 15 ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE AND MILD COGNITIVE IMPAIRMENT 191
CHAPTER 16 NON-ALZHEIMER’S DEMENTIAS 201
CHAPTER 17 NEUROPSYCHIATRY AND BEHAVIORAL NEUROLOGY 206
CHAPTER 18 CEREBROVASCULAR DISEASE 222
CHAPTER 19 NEUROCRITICAL CARE 234
CHAPTER 20 NEURO-ONCOLOGY 265
CHAPTER 21 HEADACHES 276
CHAPTER 22 SEIZURES AND EPILEPSY 301
CHAPTER 23 SLEEP DISORDERS 324
CHAPTER 24 NEUROLOGIC COMPLICATIONS OF SYSTEMIC DISEASE 336
CHAPTER 25 INFECTIOUS DISEASES OF THE NERVOUS SYSTEM 353
CHAPTER 26 NEUROGENETIC DISORDERS 369
CHAPTER 27 PAIN PROCESSING AND MODULATION 375
CHAPTER 28 PEDIATRIC NEUROLOGY 389
CHAPTER 29 PSYCHIATRY IN NEUROLOGY 403
CHAPTER 30 NEURO-OTOLOGY 428
CHAPTER 31 ELECTROENCEPHALOGRAPHY 443
CHAPTER 32 ELECTROMYOGRAPHY 467
CHAPTER 33 NEUROPATHOLOGY 474
Description
Part of the bestselling Secrets Series, the updated sixth edition of Neurology Secrets continues to provide an up-to-date, concise overview of the most important topics in neurology today. It serves as a comprehensive introduction for medical students, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners, and is also a handy reference and refresher for residents and practitioners. Lists, tables, and clear illustrations throughout expedite review, while the engaging Secrets Series format makes the text both enjoyable and readable. New lead editors, Drs. Kass and Mizrahi, join this publication from a leading neurology program to lend a fresh perspective and expert knowledge.
Key Features
- Expedites reference and review with a question-and-answer format, bulleted lists, and practical tips from the authors.
- Covers the full range of essential topics in understanding the practice of neurology.
- Features a two-color page layout and "Key Points" boxes to further enhance your reference power.
- Presents a chapter containing "Top 100 Secrets" for an overview of essential material for last-minute study or self-assessment.
- Fits comfortably in the pocket of your lab coat to allow quick access to essential information.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 552
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 3rd May 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323369985
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323369992
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323359481
About the Authors
Joseph Kass Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Departments of Neurology, Psychiatry, and Behavioral Sciences, Center for Medical Ethics, Vice Chair for Education,Department of Neurology, Assistant Dean of Student Affairs, Baylor College of Medicine; Chief of Neurology, Ben Taub General Hospital, Houston, Texas
Eli Mizrahi Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Chair and Professor of Neurology, Professor of Pediatrics, James A. Quigley Endowed Chair in Pediatric Neurology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas