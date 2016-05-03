Neurology Secrets - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780323359481, 9780323369985

Neurology Secrets

6th Edition

Authors: Joseph Kass Eli Mizrahi
eBook ISBN: 9780323369985
eBook ISBN: 9780323369992
Paperback ISBN: 9780323359481
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 3rd May 2016
Page Count: 552
Table of Contents

CLINICAL NEUROSCIENCE 1

CHAPTER 2 CLINICAL NEUROANATOMY 11

CHAPTER 3 APPROACH TO THE PATIENT WITH NEUROLOGIC DISEASE 42

CHAPTER 4 MYOPATHIES 49

CHAPTER 5 NEUROMUSCULAR JUNCTION DISEASES 65

CHAPTER 6 PERIPHERAL NEUROPATHIES AND MOTOR NEURON DISEASES 76

CHAPTER 7 RADICULOPATHY AND DEGENERATIVE SPINE DISEASE 95

CHAPTER 8 MYELOPATHIES 103

CHAPTER 9 BRAIN STEM DISEASE 114

CHAPTER 10 CEREBELLAR DISEASE 128

CHAPTER 11 BASAL GANGLIA DISORDERS 137

CHAPTER 12 MOVEMENT DISORDERS 149

CHAPTER 13 AUTONOMIC NERVOUS SYSTEM 167

CHAPTER 14 DEMYELINATING AND AUTOIMMUNE DISEASES 184

CHAPTER 15 ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE AND MILD COGNITIVE IMPAIRMENT 191

CHAPTER 16 NON-ALZHEIMER’S DEMENTIAS 201

CHAPTER 17 NEUROPSYCHIATRY AND BEHAVIORAL NEUROLOGY 206

CHAPTER 18 CEREBROVASCULAR DISEASE 222

CHAPTER 19 NEUROCRITICAL CARE 234

CHAPTER 20 NEURO-ONCOLOGY 265

CHAPTER 21 HEADACHES 276

CHAPTER 22 SEIZURES AND EPILEPSY 301

CHAPTER 23 SLEEP DISORDERS 324

CHAPTER 24 NEUROLOGIC COMPLICATIONS OF SYSTEMIC DISEASE 336

CHAPTER 25 INFECTIOUS DISEASES OF THE NERVOUS SYSTEM 353

CHAPTER 26 NEUROGENETIC DISORDERS 369

CHAPTER 27 PAIN PROCESSING AND MODULATION 375

CHAPTER 28 PEDIATRIC NEUROLOGY 389

CHAPTER 29 PSYCHIATRY IN NEUROLOGY 403

CHAPTER 30 NEURO-OTOLOGY 428

CHAPTER 31 ELECTROENCEPHALOGRAPHY 443

CHAPTER 32 ELECTROMYOGRAPHY 467

CHAPTER 33 NEUROPATHOLOGY 474

 

Description

Part of the bestselling Secrets Series, the updated sixth edition of Neurology Secrets continues to provide an up-to-date, concise overview of the most important topics in neurology today. It serves as a comprehensive introduction for medical students, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners, and is also a handy reference and refresher for residents and practitioners. Lists, tables, and clear illustrations throughout expedite review, while the engaging Secrets Series format makes the text both enjoyable and readable. New lead editors, Drs. Kass and Mizrahi, join this publication from a leading neurology program to lend a fresh perspective and expert knowledge.

Key Features

  • Expedites reference and review with a question-and-answer format, bulleted lists, and practical tips from the authors.
  • Covers the full range of essential topics in understanding the practice of neurology.
  • Features a two-color page layout and "Key Points" boxes to further enhance your reference power.
  • Presents a chapter containing "Top 100 Secrets" for an overview of essential material for last-minute study or self-assessment.
  • Fits comfortably in the pocket of your lab coat to allow quick access to essential information.

Details

No. of pages:
552
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323369985
eBook ISBN:
9780323369992
Paperback ISBN:
9780323359481

About the Authors

Joseph Kass Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Departments of Neurology, Psychiatry, and Behavioral Sciences, Center for Medical Ethics, Vice Chair for Education,Department of Neurology, Assistant Dean of Student Affairs, Baylor College of Medicine; Chief of Neurology, Ben Taub General Hospital, Houston, Texas

Eli Mizrahi Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Chair and Professor of Neurology, Professor of Pediatrics, James A. Quigley Endowed Chair in Pediatric Neurology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas

