Neurology of the Newborn Infant, An Issue of Clinics in Perinatology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437714012

Neurology of the Newborn Infant, An Issue of Clinics in Perinatology, Volume 36-4

1st Edition

Authors: Adre du Plessis
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437714012
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 24th December 2009
Description

Guest Editor Adre du Plessis addresses Neonatal Neurology in this issue of Clinics in Perinatology, a companion to his September 2009 issue on Fetal Neurology. Mechanisms and management of acute brain injury is reviewed, including articles on Systemic and cerebral transitional hemodynamics in premature infants, Hypoxic-ischemic brain injury in the term infant, Neuroprotection in the newborn infant, Intracranial hemorrhage in the premature and term newborn, Infection-inflammatory mechanisms of brain injury in the newborn, Neonatal stroke, and Neonatal seizures. Next, Neurodiagnostic advances for the newborn infant is explored, with articles covering, Advanced brain MRI techniques, Advances in Near Infrared Spectroscopy, and Bedside electrocortical monitoring. The issue closes with a section devoted to Longterm neurologic outcome: Mechanisms of dysfunction and recovery, with articles on Longterm outcome in premature infants, Mechanisms of Cerebral Plasticity, The longterm effects of neonatal seizures, Constraint-induced therapy: Plasticity in practice, and Neonatal brain injury and autistic spectrum disorders in survivors.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437714012

About the Authors

Adre du Plessis Author

Affiliations and Expertise

The Fetal Medicine Institute, Children's National Health System, Washington, Distric of Columbia

