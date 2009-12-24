Neurology of the Newborn Infant, An Issue of Clinics in Perinatology, Volume 36-4

Guest Editor Adre du Plessis addresses Neonatal Neurology in this issue of Clinics in Perinatology, a companion to his September 2009 issue on Fetal Neurology. Mechanisms and management of acute brain injury is reviewed, including articles on Systemic and cerebral transitional hemodynamics in premature infants, Hypoxic-ischemic brain injury in the term infant, Neuroprotection in the newborn infant, Intracranial hemorrhage in the premature and term newborn, Infection-inflammatory mechanisms of brain injury in the newborn, Neonatal stroke, and Neonatal seizures. Next, Neurodiagnostic advances for the newborn infant is explored, with articles covering, Advanced brain MRI techniques, Advances in Near Infrared Spectroscopy, and Bedside electrocortical monitoring. The issue closes with a section devoted to Longterm neurologic outcome: Mechanisms of dysfunction and recovery, with articles on Longterm outcome in premature infants, Mechanisms of Cerebral Plasticity, The longterm effects of neonatal seizures, Constraint-induced therapy: Plasticity in practice, and Neonatal brain injury and autistic spectrum disorders in survivors.