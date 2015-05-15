Neurology of Sexual and Bladder Disorders, Volume 130
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Foreword
- Preface
- SECTION 1: Introduction
- Chapter 1: Introduction
- Abstract
- History of sex and LUT dysfunction
- Clinical aspects of sex dysfunction
- Clinical aspects of LUT dysfunction
- SECTION 2: Neural substrate
- Chapter 2: Human sexual response
- Abstract
- Current conceptualization of human sexual response
- Sexual dysfunctions
- Conclusion
- Chapter 3: Anatomy and physiology of genital organs – men
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Anatomy of genitosexual organs
- Physiology of male sexual response
- Conclusion
- Chapter 4: Anatomy and physiology of genital organs – women
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Embryology of women's genital organs
- The adult genital organs
- The vascular system
- The lymphatic system
- The physiologic aging of women's genitalia
- The physiology of women's sexual function
- Models of women's sexual function
- Resolution and satisfaction
- Conclusion
- Chapter 5: Anatomy and physiology of the lower urinary tract
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Peripheral nervous system
- Gross anatomy of the lower urinary tract
- Physiology of the lower urinary tract
- Anatomy of the spinal pathways controlling the lower urinary tract
- Subcortical urine storage mechanisms
- Voiding mechanisms
- Neurotransmitters in central pathways controlling micturition
- Conclusions
- Chapter 6: Human sexual behavior related to pathology and activity of the brain
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Brain activity and behaviour
- Localised brain lesions and sexuality
- Functional imaging studies
- Conclusion
- Chapter 7: Functional imaging of structures involved in neural control of the lower urinary tract
- Abstract
- Background
- Neural circuits involved in bladder control
- Cerebral control of the urethral sphincter
- Laterality of cerebral control network
- Connectivity of cerebral control network
- Cerebral control network and other neurogenic lower urinary tract dysfunction
- Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- SECTION 3: Approach to the patient
- Chapter 8: Approach to the male patient with sexual dysfunction
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Clinical examination
- Patient history
- The use of questionnaires
- Physical examination of the male patient with sexual dysfunction
- Establishing the diagnosis
- Investigation of sexual function
- Investigating the neurologic lesion
- Investigating the etiology of SD
- Conclusion
- Chapter 9: Approach to the male patient with lower urinary tract dysfunction
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Clinical examination
- Testing lower urinary tract function
- Special urologic investigations
- Clinical neurophysiologic testing
- Testing perineal muscles and their motor innervation
- Recommendations for clinical neurophysiologic testing
- Conclusion
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter 10: Sexual and bladder comorbidity in women
- Abstract
- Introduction and general overview
- Overactive bladder
- Urgency urinary incontinence
- Stress urinary incontinence
- Coital incontinence
- Surgery and pelvic prolapse
- Mechanisms and etiology of comorbid FSD and lower urinary tract symptoms
- Management of women suffering from FSD and urinary symptoms
- SECTION 4: Clinical syndromes
- Chapter 11: Sexual dysfunction in patients with peripheral nervous system lesions
- Abstract
- Introduction
- The peripheral nervous system
- The peripheral nervous system and sexual function
- Consequences of PNS lesions on sexual function
- Sexual dysfunction in patients with peripheral neurologic disease
- Cauda equina and conus medullaris lesions
- Viral cauda equina syndromes
- Sacral plexus and pudendal nerve lesions
- Peripheral neuropathies
- Focal pelvic nerve lesions
- Investigations of the patient with sexual dysfunction suspected to be due to a PNS lesion
- Chapter 12: Lower urinary tract dysfunction in patients with peripheral nervous system lesions
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Anatomic primer
- Physiologic primer
- Consequences of PNS lesions on LUT function
- Cauda equina and conus medullaris lesions
- Viral cauda equina syndromes
- Sacral plexus and pudendal nerve lesions
- Peripheral neuropathies
- Focal pelvic nerve lesions
- Conclusion
- Chapter 13: Sexual dysfunction in patients with spinal cord lesions
- Abstract
- Men with SCL
- Women with SCL
- Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 14: Dysfunction of lower urinary tract in patients with spinal cord injury
- Abstract
- Incidence, mortality, and morbidity
- Pathophysiology: spinal cord injuries
- Clinical examination
- Neurourologic investigations
- Complications
- Therapy
- Surgical management
- Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 15: Lower urinary tract dysfunction in patients with brain lesions
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Brain diseases and LUTD
- Stroke
- Brain tumors
- Traumatic brain injury
- Normal-pressure hydrocephalus
- Deep brain areas, brain diseases, and LUTD
- Management of LUTD in brain diseases
- Conclusion
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter 16: Sexual function after strokes
- Abstract
- Physical, psychologic, psychosocial, and anatomic factors as determinants of poststroke sexual functioning
- The impact of poststroke medications on sexual dysfunction
- The prevalence and impact of poststroke sexual dysfunction around the world
- Hypersexuality after stroke
- Correlation between stroke and sexual intercourse
- Conclusion
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter 17: Sexuality in patients with Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and other dementias
- Abstract
- Introduction: neurodegenerative diseases of the nervous system
- Parkinsonism
- Dementia
- Sexuality and quality of life in neurodegenerative disorders
- Parkinson's disease and sexuality
- Dementia and sexuality
- Conclusions
- Chapter 18: Relationship satisfaction and sexuality in Huntington's disease
- Abstract
- Huntington's disease
- Partnership in huntington's disease
- Reproductive decision making in HD
- Psychologic alterations after presymptomatic HD testing and associations with family planning
- Clinical implications and psychologic counseling during reproductive decision making in HD
- Sexuality in huntington's disease
- Increased sexual desire and behavior
- Hyposexuality
- Paraphilias
- Studies and limitations
- Behavioral changes and sexual dysfunction
- Cerebral dysfunction and sexuality
- Hormones and sexuality
- Treatment options
- Conclusion
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter 19: Lower urinary tract dysfunction in patients with parkinsonism and other neurodegenerative disorders
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Parkinsonism
- Alzheimer's disease and frontotemporal dementias
- Rare neurodegenerative disorders
- Concluding remarks
- Chapter 20: Sexual dysfunction in patients with multiple sclerosis
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Prevalence of sexual dysfunction in patients with ms
- How does multiple sclerosis affect sexuality?
- Multiple sclerosis and relationships
- Diagnosing sd in patients with multiple sclerosis
- Managing sexuality in multiple sclerosis
- Conclusions
- Chapter 21: Lower urinary tract dysfunction in patients with multiple sclerosis
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Pathophysiology of Lut Dysfunction
- Lower urinary tract symptoms in multiple sclerosis
- Investigations
- Management
- Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 22: Sexual dysfunction in patients with epilepsy
- Abstract
- Hyposexuality
- Hypersexuality
- Ictal and postictal sexual behavior
- Peri-ictal urinary urge
- Sexual dysfunction in women with epilepsy
- Sexual dysfunction in men with epilepsy
- Conclusion
- Chapter 23: Genital and sexual pain in women
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Pain types and classifications
- Cellular basis of inflammation
- Neurologic disorders in women and comorbid genital and sexual pain
- Chronic pain and mood disorders
- Genitals and sexual pain
- Vulvodynia
- Vaginismus and dyspareunia
- Diagnosis of coital pain
- Treatment of genital and sexual pain disorders
- Female sexual pain and disorders: iatrogenic factors
- Conclusions
- SECTION 5: Management and rehabilitation of neurologic patients with sexual and bladder dysfunction
- Chapter 24: Management and rehabilitation of neurologic patients with sexual dysfunction
- Abstract
- Introduction
- An abcd of sexual rehabilitation
- Modalities of treatment and rehabilitation for sexual difficulties and dysfunction in neurologic disease
- Education
- Psychologic therapies
- Medications
- Pharmacologic treatment of premature ejaculation
- Testosterone replacement
- Treatment of disinhibited sexual behavior with antiandrogens
- Medications for female sexual dysfunctions
- Medications under investigation for female sexual dysfunction
- Treatment of anticonvulsant-associated sexual dysfunction
- Conclusion
- Chapter 25: Management of male neurologic patients with infertility
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Normal fertility and ejaculatory function
- General considerations with neurologic damage
- Specific neurologic defects
- Management of neurologically induced infertility
- Management of retrograde ejaculation
- Anejaculation
- Assisted ejaculation
- Conclusion
- Chapter 26: Management and rehabilitation of neurologic patients with lower urinary tract dysfunction
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Clinical evaluation (chapter 9)
- Urodynamic tests
- Treatment
- Conclusions
- Chapter 27: Psychiatric disorders and sexual dysfunction
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Schizophrenia and sexual dysfunction
- Depression and sexual dysfunction
- Anxiety disorders and sexual dysfunction
- Eating disorder and sexual dysfunction
- Personality disorders and sexual dysfunction
- Psychotropic drug-induced sexual side-effects
- Antidepressant-induced sexual side-effects
- Neuroleptic-induced sexual side-effects
- Conclusion
- Index
Description
The neurology of sex and bladder disorders requires specialized knowledge and represents a challenge for clinical neurologists focused on the neurological condition. Sex and bladder disorders are often related to more general neurological disorders like Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis, and often the sex and bladder disorders are passed to specialists in urology. Neurology of Sexual and Bladder Disorders: Handbook of Clinical Neurology is a focused, yet comprehensive overview that provides complete tutorial reference to the science, diagnosis and treatment of sex and bladder disorders from a neurologic perspective.
Key Features
- Comprehensive coverage of the neurology of sex and bladder disorders
- Details the latest techniques for the study, diagnosis and treatment of sex and bladder dysfunction from a neurological perspective
- A focused reference for clinical practitioners and neurology research communities
Readership
Neuroscience researchers, clinical neurologists, urologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 516
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 15th May 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444632548
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444632470
About the Editors
David Vodusek Editor
Dr. David B. Vodušek is Full Professor of Neurology at the University of Ljubljana, Slovenia, Faculty of Medocine, and Medical Director, Division of Neurology, University Medical Center Ljubljana, Slovenia.
Dr. Vodušek was born and raised in Slovenia. He received his medical degree from the University of Ljubljana in 1976, where he subsequently worked as a lecturer in Neurology. He completed his Ph.D. at the Institute of Clinical Neurophysiology, Ljubljana, in 1982, having spent time in the Department for Clinical Neurophysiology, Uppsalla, Sweden, and at the Institute of Neurology, Queen Square, London, UK. In 1982 he obtained a Slovenian specialist degree in Neurology. He was appointed as full Professor of Neurology at the University of Ljubljana, Slovenia, in 1997. He has been visiting assistant professor at Baylor College, Houston, Texas, USA (1982-83) and New York University Medical center, NY, USA (1991, 1993). Dr. Vodušek worked as a Consultant in Ibn Sina Hospital, Kuwait (1986-1987). From 1991 to 1996 Dr. Vodušek was Head of the Institute of Clinical Neurophysiology in Ljubljana. 2004 – 2007 he has been Chair of Neurology, Medical Faculty, University of Ljubljana, Slovenia. Since 1996, he is Medical Director of the whole Division of Neurology, University Medical Center Ljubljana.
Dr. Vodušek is a member of the Slovene and German Neurological Association, British Association of Clinical Neurophysiology, and many international societies including the the European Academy of Neurology, the European Federation of Autonomic Societies, and the International Continence Society. He serves on the Editorial Board of Neurourology and Urodynamics.
During his career, Dr. Vodušek has authored more than 100 articles in peer-reviewed international journals and Chapters in international Editions, and has been invited speaker on topics related to nerology, clinical neurophysiology and uroneurology in several world and international congresses and in university departments across the globe.
Dr. Vodušek is currently member of the Board of the European Academy of Neurology (Chair, Liason Committee), and Treasurer of the Section of Neurology, UEMS.
Dr. Vodušek's research interests include uro-neurology, clinical neurophysiology, peripheral neurology and cognitive neurology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Division of Neurology, University Medical Center, Ljubljana, Slovenia
Francois Boller Editor
François Boller, M.D., Ph.D. has been co-Series Editor of the Handbook of Clinical Neurology since 2002. He.is a board-certified neurologist currently Professor of Neurology at the George Washington University Medical School (GW) in Washington, DC. He was born in Switzerland and educated in Italy where he obtained a Medical Degree at the University of Pisa. After specializing in Neurology at the University of Milan, Dr. Boller spent several years at the Boston VA and Boston University Medical School, including a fellowship under the direction of Dr. Norman Geschwind. He obtained a Ph.D. in Experimental Psychology from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio where he was in charge of Neuroscience teaching at the Medical School and was nominated Teacher of the Year. In 1983, Dr. Boller became Professor of Neurology and Psychiatry at the University of Pittsburgh where he founded and directed one of the first NIH funded Alzheimer Disease Research Centers in the country. In 1989, he was put in charge of a Paris-based INSERM Unit dedicated to the neuropsychology and neurobiology of cerebral aging. He returned to the United States and joined the NIH in 2005, before coming to GW in July 2014.
Dr. Boller’s initial area of interest was aphasia and related disorders; he later became primarily interested in cognitive disorders and dementia with emphasis on the correlates of cognitive disorders with pathology, neurophysiology and imaging. He was one of the first to study the relation between Parkinson and Alzheimer disease, two processes that were thought to be unrelated. His current area of interest is Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders with emphasis on the early and late stages of the disease. He is also interested in the history of Neurosciences and is Past President of the International Society for the History of Neurosciences. He was the founding Editor-in-Chief of the European Journal of Neurology, the official Journal of the European Federation of Neurological Societies (now European Academy of Neurology). He is a Fellow of the American Academy of Neurology and a member of the American Neurological Association. In addition, he has chaired Committees within the International Neuropsychological Society, the International Neuropsychology Symposium, and the World Federation of Neurology (WFN). He has authored over 200 papers and books including the Handbook of Neuropsychology (Elsevier).
Affiliations and Expertise
George Washington University Medical School, Washington, DC, USA