Neurology of Pregnancy, An Issue of Neurologic Clinics, Volume 37-1

This issue of Neurologic Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Mary Angela O’Neal, with consulting editor Randolph W. Evans, will focus on Neurology of Pregnancy. Topics include, but are not limited to, Neuro- opthalmological Disorders in Pregnancy, Management of Demyelinating Disorders in Pregnancy, Postpartum Neuropathies, Management of Myasthenia Gravis during Pregnancy, Headache in Pregnancy and Postpartum, Epilepsy, Pituitary Disorders, Stroke, Imaging Considerations in Pregnancy, and Connective Tissue Disorders in Pregnancy.