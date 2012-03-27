Neurology: Neonatology Questions and Controversies
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
CHAPTER 1 Introduction 1
CHAPTER 2 Cerebral Circulation and Hypotension in the Premature Infant: Diagnosis and Treatment
CHAPTER 3 Intraventricular Hemorrhage and White Matter Injury in the Preterm Infant
CHAPTER 4 Posthemorrhagic Hydrocephalus Management Strategies
CHAPTER 5 The Use of Hypothermia to Provide Neuroprotection for Neonatal Hypoxic-Ischemic Brain Injury
CHAPTER 6 General Supportive Management of the Term Infant with Neonatal Encephalopathy Following Intrapartum Hypoxia-Ischemia
CHAPTER 7 Perinatal Stroke
CHAPTER 8 Diagnosis and Treatment of Neonatal Seizures
CHAPTER 9 Glucose and Perinatal Brain Injury: Questions and Controversies
CHAPTER 10 Hyperbilirubinemia and the Risk for Brain Injury
CHAPTER 11 Neonatal Meningitis: Current Treatment Options
CHAPTER 12 Neonatal Herpes Simplex Virus and Congenital Cytomegalovirus Infections
CHAPTER 13 Pain and Stress: Potential Impact on the Developing Brain
CHAPTER 14 Neonatal Hypotonia and Neuromuscular Disorders
CHAPTER 15 Amplitude-Integrated EEG and Its Potential Role in Augmenting Management Within the NICU
CHAPTER 16 Magnetic Resonance Imaging’s Role in the Care of the Infant at Risk for Brain Injury
CHAPTER 17 Long-Term Follow-Up of Very Low-Birth-Weight Infants
Neurology, a volume in Dr. Polin’s Neonatology: Questions and Controversies Series, offers expert authority on the toughest neurological challenges you face in your practice. This medical reference book will help you provide better evidence-based care and improve patient outcomes with research on the latest advances.
- Reconsider how you handle difficult practice issues with coverage that addresses these topics head on and offers opinions from the leading experts in the field, supported by evidence whenever possible.
- Find information quickly and easily with a consistent chapter organization.
- Get the most authoritative advice available from world-class neonatologists who have the inside track on new trends and developments in neonatal care.
- 368
- English
- © Saunders 2012
- 27th March 2012
- Saunders
- 9781455733712
- 9781437736113
Jeffrey Perlman Author
Chief, Division of Newborn Medicine, Professor of Pediatrics, Weill Cornell Medical College, New York, New York