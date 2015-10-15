Neurology in Tropics (E-book)

Dr Jagjit Chopra is a very renowned Neurologist. He was awarded Padam Bhushan in 2008 for exceptional qualities in Medicine. He was the Founder President Indian Academy of Neurology and Past President Neurological Society of India. He was the Head Department of Neurology, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education And Research Chandigarh (1968-1995). He was the Founder Director, Principal, Govt. Medical College Chandigarh; Secretary Medical Education and Research Chandigarh Administration; Consultant Neurologist, Armed Forces of India.

He was the Vice Chairman, World Federation of Neurology Research Group on Organization and Delivery of Neurological Sciences. He was Member and Co-chairman, Finance Committee World Federation of Neurology. He has chaired scientific session’s international conference (1977-2012 over 40 times). He has published 235 scientific papers and over four dozen chapters in various books and monographs. He has been the editor of Neurology India (1991-1996), ‘World Neurology’, a publication of World Federation of Neurology for 10 years, on editorial board of 10 international journals and other books.