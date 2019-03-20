Neurology for the Non-Neurologist, An Issue of Medical Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323654715, 9780323654722

Neurology for the Non-Neurologist, An Issue of Medical Clinics of North America, Volume 103-2

1st Edition

Authors: Tracey Milligan
eBook ISBN: 9780323654722
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323654715
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 20th March 2019
Description

This issue of Medical Clinics, Guest Edited by Dr. Tracey A. Milligan, is devoted to Neurology. Articles in this issue include: Diagnosis of Neurologic Disorders; Dementia: Diagnosis and Treatment; Cerebrovascular Disease: Primary and Secondary Prevention; Seizures and Epilepsy; Migraine; Multiple Sclerosis and Autoimmune Neurology: Autoimmune Disease of the Brain and Spinal Cord; Concussion Evaluation and Management; Parkinsonism and Tremor; Compression and Entrapment Neuropathies; Peripheral Neuropathies; Falls and Gait Disorders; Nonmigraine Headache and Facial Pain; and Examination of the Dizzy Patient.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323654722
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323654715

About the Authors

Tracey Milligan Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Vice Chair for Education, Department of Neurology, Clinical Competency Director, Partners Neurology Residency, Assistant Professor, Harvard Medical School, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston, MA

