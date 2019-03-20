Neurology for the Non-Neurologist, An Issue of Medical Clinics of North America, Volume 103-2
1st Edition
This issue of Medical Clinics, Guest Edited by Dr. Tracey A. Milligan, is devoted to Neurology. Articles in this issue include: Diagnosis of Neurologic Disorders; Dementia: Diagnosis and Treatment; Cerebrovascular Disease: Primary and Secondary Prevention; Seizures and Epilepsy; Migraine; Multiple Sclerosis and Autoimmune Neurology: Autoimmune Disease of the Brain and Spinal Cord; Concussion Evaluation and Management; Parkinsonism and Tremor; Compression and Entrapment Neuropathies; Peripheral Neuropathies; Falls and Gait Disorders; Nonmigraine Headache and Facial Pain; and Examination of the Dizzy Patient.
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 20th March 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323654722
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323654715
Tracey Milligan Author
Vice Chair for Education, Department of Neurology, Clinical Competency Director, Partners Neurology Residency, Assistant Professor, Harvard Medical School, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston, MA