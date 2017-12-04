Neurology, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice, Volume 48-1

This issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice on Neurology, edited by Sharon Kerwin and Amanda Taylor, includes: Advances in High field MRI; Acupuncture for neurologic conditions; Head trauma; Pituitary hypophysectomy; Acute non-compressive disc extrusion and hydrated nucleus pulposus extrusion; Discospondylitis; Minimally Invasive Vertebral Column Surgery; Vascular events in the Brain; Fungal infections of the CNS; Feline Seizures; Clinical evaluation of the feline neurologic patient; Intervertebral disc disease, recent advances in therapy; Three-dimensional printing role in neurologic disease; and Diffusion tensor imaging in spinal cord injury.