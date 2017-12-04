Neurology, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323566636, 9780323566643

Neurology, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice, Volume 48-1

1st Edition

Authors: Sharon Kerwin Amanda Taylor
eBook ISBN: 9780323566643
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323566636
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 4th December 2017
Table of Contents

Veterinary Clinics: Small Animal Practice

Neurology

Erratum

Preface

Clinical Evaluation of the Feline Neurologic Patient

Advances in High-Field MRI

Feline Epilepsy

An Update on Cerebrovascular Disease in Dogs and Cats

Fungal Infections of the Central Nervous System in Small Animals: Clinical Features, Diagnosis, and Management

Diagnostic Imaging of Discospondylitis

Acute Herniation of Nondegenerate Nucleus Pulposus: Acute Noncompressive Nucleus Pulposus Extrusion and Compressive Hydrated Nucleus Pulposus Extrusion

Head Trauma

Transsphenoidal Surgery for Pituitary Tumors and Other Sellar Masses

Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery in Small Animals

Choices and Decisions in Decompressive Surgery for Thoracolumbar Intervertebral Disk Herniation

The Role of Fenestration in Management of Type I Thoracolumbar Disk Degeneration

Acupuncture for Small Animal Neurologic Disorders

Three-Dimensional Printing Role in Neurologic Disease

Description

This issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice on Neurology, edited by Sharon Kerwin and Amanda Taylor, includes: Advances in High field MRI; Acupuncture for neurologic conditions; Head trauma; Pituitary hypophysectomy; Acute non-compressive disc extrusion and hydrated nucleus pulposus extrusion; Discospondylitis; Minimally Invasive Vertebral Column Surgery; Vascular events in the Brain; Fungal infections of the CNS; Feline Seizures; Clinical evaluation of the feline neurologic patient; Intervertebral disc disease, recent advances in therapy; Three-dimensional printing role in neurologic disease; and Diffusion tensor imaging in spinal cord injury.

Details

Sharon Kerwin Author

Texas A&M

Amanda Taylor Author

Auburn University

