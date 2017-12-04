Neurology, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice, Volume 48-1
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Veterinary Clinics: Small Animal Practice
Neurology
Erratum
Preface
Clinical Evaluation of the Feline Neurologic Patient
Advances in High-Field MRI
Feline Epilepsy
An Update on Cerebrovascular Disease in Dogs and Cats
Fungal Infections of the Central Nervous System in Small Animals: Clinical Features, Diagnosis, and Management
Diagnostic Imaging of Discospondylitis
Acute Herniation of Nondegenerate Nucleus Pulposus: Acute Noncompressive Nucleus Pulposus Extrusion and Compressive Hydrated Nucleus Pulposus Extrusion
Head Trauma
Transsphenoidal Surgery for Pituitary Tumors and Other Sellar Masses
Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery in Small Animals
Choices and Decisions in Decompressive Surgery for Thoracolumbar Intervertebral Disk Herniation
The Role of Fenestration in Management of Type I Thoracolumbar Disk Degeneration
Acupuncture for Small Animal Neurologic Disorders
Three-Dimensional Printing Role in Neurologic Disease
Description
This issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice on Neurology, edited by Sharon Kerwin and Amanda Taylor, includes: Advances in High field MRI; Acupuncture for neurologic conditions; Head trauma; Pituitary hypophysectomy; Acute non-compressive disc extrusion and hydrated nucleus pulposus extrusion; Discospondylitis; Minimally Invasive Vertebral Column Surgery; Vascular events in the Brain; Fungal infections of the CNS; Feline Seizures; Clinical evaluation of the feline neurologic patient; Intervertebral disc disease, recent advances in therapy; Three-dimensional printing role in neurologic disease; and Diffusion tensor imaging in spinal cord injury.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 4th December 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323566643
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323566636
About the Authors
Sharon Kerwin Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Texas A&M
Amanda Taylor Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Auburn University