Neurology, An Issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, Volume 42-2
1st Edition
Authors: Paula Gregory
eBook ISBN: 9780323389051
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323389044
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 4th June 2015
Description
This issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, edited by Dr. Paula Gregory, is devoted to Neurology. Articles in this issue include: Dementia; Guillain Barre Syndrome; Multiple Sclerosis; Migraine and Migraine Variants: Keys to Diagnosis and Management; Medication and Toxin-Induced Neurological Syndrome; Approach to the Patient with Parkinson's Disease; Neurootologic Disease: Presentation, Diagnosis, and Management; Epilepsy: Current Evidence-Based Paradigms for Diagnosis and Treatment; Vertigo and the Dizzy Patient; and Sports-related Traumatic Brain Injury.
About the Authors
Paula Gregory Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Chair of Undergraduate Clinical Education- GA campus Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
