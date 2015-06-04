Neurology, An Issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, Volume 42-2

This issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, edited by Dr. Paula Gregory, is devoted to Neurology. Articles in this issue include: Dementia; Guillain Barre Syndrome; Multiple Sclerosis; Migraine and Migraine Variants: Keys to Diagnosis and Management; Medication and Toxin-Induced Neurological Syndrome; Approach to the Patient with Parkinson's Disease; Neurootologic Disease: Presentation, Diagnosis, and Management; Epilepsy: Current Evidence-Based Paradigms for Diagnosis and Treatment; Vertigo and the Dizzy Patient; and Sports-related Traumatic Brain Injury.