Neurology, An Issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323389044, 9780323389051

Neurology, An Issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, Volume 42-2

1st Edition

Authors: Paula Gregory
eBook ISBN: 9780323389051
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323389044
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 4th June 2015
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, edited by Dr. Paula Gregory, is devoted to Neurology. Articles in this issue include: Dementia; Guillain Barre Syndrome; Multiple Sclerosis; Migraine and Migraine Variants: Keys to Diagnosis and Management; Medication and Toxin-Induced Neurological Syndrome; Approach to the Patient with Parkinson's Disease; Neurootologic Disease: Presentation, Diagnosis, and Management; Epilepsy: Current Evidence-Based Paradigms for Diagnosis and Treatment; Vertigo and the Dizzy Patient; and Sports-related Traumatic Brain Injury.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323389051
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323389044

About the Authors

Paula Gregory Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Chair of Undergraduate Clinical Education- GA campus Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.