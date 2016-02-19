Neurological Skills
1st Edition
A Guide to Examination and Management in Neurology
Description
Neurological Skills: A Guide to Examination and Management in Neurology describes the neurological examination and its pitfalls, discussing how physical signs or lack of them can be used to substantiate or refute the hypothesis generated whilst listening to the patient's own account of affairs. This book discusses the first steps in the management of neurological conditions, followed by descriptions of common problems such as headache, attacks of loss of consciousness, memory loss, visual symptoms, facial pain, and vertigo. Severe medical conditions that include tumors, cancer, head injury, strokes, parkinson's disease, involuntary movements, multiple sclerosis, peripheral neuropathy, and diabetes mellitus are also deliberated. This text likewise covers other clinical disorders such as neurosyphilis, granulomas, dysarthria, paraesthesia, gait disorder, and fatigue. This publication is valuable to neurologists and medical students intending to acquire basic knowledge of neurological examination.
Table of Contents
1 History and Examination
The History
The General Examination
The Neurological Examination
The Unconscious Patient
Brain Death
2 Common Problems
Headache
Attacks of Loss of Consciousness Memory Loss
Visual Symptoms
Facial Pain
Vertigo
Dysarthria
Deafness
Pain
Paraesthesiae
Muscle Weakness
Gait Disorder
Fatigue
Bladder Problems
Impotence
3 Conditions
Tumors
Cancer and the Nervous
System
Head Injury
Strokes
Parkinson's Disease
Involuntary Movements
Multiple Sclerosis
Peripheral Neuropathy
Muscle Diseases
Alcohol
Diabetes Mellitus
Neurosyphilis
Infections
Complications Of Systemic Disease
Organ Failure
Granulomas
Endocrine Disorders
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 142
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1987
- Published:
- 12th February 1987
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483182704