Neurological Skills - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780407013605, 9781483182704

Neurological Skills

1st Edition

A Guide to Examination and Management in Neurology

Authors: Michael J.G. Harrison
eBook ISBN: 9781483182704
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 12th February 1987
Page Count: 142
Description

Neurological Skills: A Guide to Examination and Management in Neurology describes the neurological examination and its pitfalls, discussing how physical signs or lack of them can be used to substantiate or refute the hypothesis generated whilst listening to the patient's own account of affairs. This book discusses the first steps in the management of neurological conditions, followed by descriptions of common problems such as headache, attacks of loss of consciousness, memory loss, visual symptoms, facial pain, and vertigo. Severe medical conditions that include tumors, cancer, head injury, strokes, parkinson's disease, involuntary movements, multiple sclerosis, peripheral neuropathy, and diabetes mellitus are also deliberated. This text likewise covers other clinical disorders such as neurosyphilis, granulomas, dysarthria, paraesthesia, gait disorder, and fatigue. This publication is valuable to neurologists and medical students intending to acquire basic knowledge of neurological examination.

Table of Contents


1 History and Examination

The History

The General Examination

The Neurological Examination

The Unconscious Patient

Brain Death

2 Common Problems

Headache

Attacks of Loss of Consciousness Memory Loss

Visual Symptoms

Facial Pain

Vertigo

Dysarthria

Deafness

Pain

Paraesthesiae

Muscle Weakness

Gait Disorder

Fatigue

Bladder Problems

Impotence

3 Conditions

Tumors

Cancer and the Nervous

System

Head Injury

Strokes

Parkinson's Disease

Involuntary Movements

Multiple Sclerosis

Peripheral Neuropathy

Muscle Diseases

Alcohol

Diabetes Mellitus

Neurosyphilis

Infections

Complications Of Systemic Disease

Organ Failure

Granulomas

Endocrine Disorders

Index

About the Author

Michael J.G. Harrison

Ratings and Reviews

