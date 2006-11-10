Neurological Rehabilitation - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323033060, 9780323062206

Neurological Rehabilitation

5th Edition

Authors: Darcy Ann Umphred Rolando Lazaro
Editors: Margaret Roller
Published Date: 10th November 2006
Description

Including everything from basic theories to the latest breakthroughs in screening, treatments, diagnosis, and interventions, Neurological Rehabilitation, 5th Edition, is the classic neurology book for therapy students and clinicians alike. The book takes a problem-solving approach to the therapeutic management of movement limitations, quality of life, and more. With an emphasis on real-world problem solving, case studies in every chapter show the application of concepts presented. The text also details best practices put forth by the APTA and other leading physical therapy organizations.

Key Features

  • Includes all terminology, information, and practices consistent with The Guide to Physical Therapy Practice
  • References best practices from the beginning to the end of a patients' care with information from the most evidence-based research
  • Includes in-depth coverage with illustrations, case studies, and examples to make it easier to understand complex information
  • Applies concepts with case studies featured in each chapter, teaching problem-solving with real world examples
  • Covers non-conventional approaches to neurological interventions such as the movement approach, energy approach, and physical body system approaches

Table of Contents

Section I. Theoretical Foundations for Clinical Practice

Chapter 1 Foundations for Clinical Practice

Chapter 2 Movement Development Across the Life Span-NEW!

Chapter 3 Contemporary Issues and Theories of Motor Control/Motor Learning/Neuroplasticity: assessment of Movement and Techniques

Chapter 4 The Limbic System: Influence over Motor Control and Learning

Chapter 5 Psycho-social Aspects of Adaptation and Adjustment During Various Phases of Neurological Disability

Chapter 6 Health and Wellness: The Beginning of the Paradigm-NEW!

Chapter 7 Differential Diagnosis Phase 1: Medical Screening

Chapter 8 Differential Diagnosis Phase 2: Examination and Evaluation of Disabilities and Impairments

Chapter 9 Interventions for Neurological Disabilities

Chapter 10 Documentation-NEW!

Section II. Management of Clinical Problems

Chapter 11 Low Birth Weight Infants: Neonatal Care and Follow-up

Chapter 12 Cerebral Palsy

Chapter 13 Genetic Disorder: A Pediatric Perspective

Chapter 14 Learning Disabilities

Chapter 15 Beyond the CNS: Neurovascular Entrapment Syndromes

Chapter 16 Neuromuscular Diseases

Chapter 17 Head Injury

Chapter 18 Congenital Spinal Cord Injury

Chapter 19 Traumatic Spinal Cord Injury

Chapter 20 Inflammatory and Infectious Disorders of the Brain

Chapter 21 Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Infection: Living with a Chronic Illness

Chapter 22 Multiple Sclerosis

Chapter 23 Balance and Vestibular Dysfunction

Chapter 24 Basal Ganglia Disorders

Chapter 25 Brain Tumors

Chapter 26 Movement Dysfunction Associated with Cerebellar Problems

Chapter 27 Hemiplegia

Chapter 28 Aging

Chapter 29 Aging with Dignity and Chronic Impairments

Section III. Neurological Disorders and Applications Issues

Chapter 30 Disorders of Vision and Visual-Perceptual Dysfunction

Chapter 31 Electrical Stimulation and EMG

Chapter 32 Pain Management

Chapter 33 Pelvic Floor Dysfunction

Chapter 34 Orthotics

Chapter 35 Cardiopulmonary Interactions-NEW!

Chapter 36 Impact of Drug Therapies on Neurological Rehabilitation

Chapter 37 Alternative and Complementary Therapies

