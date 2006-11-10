Neurological Rehabilitation
5th Edition
Description
Including everything from basic theories to the latest breakthroughs in screening, treatments, diagnosis, and interventions, Neurological Rehabilitation, 5th Edition, is the classic neurology book for therapy students and clinicians alike. The book takes a problem-solving approach to the therapeutic management of movement limitations, quality of life, and more. With an emphasis on real-world problem solving, case studies in every chapter show the application of concepts presented. The text also details best practices put forth by the APTA and other leading physical therapy organizations.
Key Features
- Includes all terminology, information, and practices consistent with The Guide to Physical Therapy Practice
- References best practices from the beginning to the end of a patients' care with information from the most evidence-based research
- Includes in-depth coverage with illustrations, case studies, and examples to make it easier to understand complex information
- Applies concepts with case studies featured in each chapter, teaching problem-solving with real world examples
- Covers non-conventional approaches to neurological interventions such as the movement approach, energy approach, and physical body system approaches
Table of Contents
Section I. Theoretical Foundations for Clinical Practice
Chapter 1 Foundations for Clinical Practice
Chapter 2 Movement Development Across the Life Span-NEW!
Chapter 3 Contemporary Issues and Theories of Motor Control/Motor Learning/Neuroplasticity: assessment of Movement and Techniques
Chapter 4 The Limbic System: Influence over Motor Control and Learning
Chapter 5 Psycho-social Aspects of Adaptation and Adjustment During Various Phases of Neurological Disability
Chapter 6 Health and Wellness: The Beginning of the Paradigm-NEW!
Chapter 7 Differential Diagnosis Phase 1: Medical Screening
Chapter 8 Differential Diagnosis Phase 2: Examination and Evaluation of Disabilities and Impairments
Chapter 9 Interventions for Neurological Disabilities
Chapter 10 Documentation-NEW!
Section II. Management of Clinical Problems
Chapter 11 Low Birth Weight Infants: Neonatal Care and Follow-up
Chapter 12 Cerebral Palsy
Chapter 13 Genetic Disorder: A Pediatric Perspective
Chapter 14 Learning Disabilities
Chapter 15 Beyond the CNS: Neurovascular Entrapment Syndromes
Chapter 16 Neuromuscular Diseases
Chapter 17 Head Injury
Chapter 18 Congenital Spinal Cord Injury
Chapter 19 Traumatic Spinal Cord Injury
Chapter 20 Inflammatory and Infectious Disorders of the Brain
Chapter 21 Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Infection: Living with a Chronic Illness
Chapter 22 Multiple Sclerosis
Chapter 23 Balance and Vestibular Dysfunction
Chapter 24 Basal Ganglia Disorders
Chapter 25 Brain Tumors
Chapter 26 Movement Dysfunction Associated with Cerebellar Problems
Chapter 27 Hemiplegia
Chapter 28 Aging
Chapter 29 Aging with Dignity and Chronic Impairments
Section III. Neurological Disorders and Applications Issues
Chapter 30 Disorders of Vision and Visual-Perceptual Dysfunction
Chapter 31 Electrical Stimulation and EMG
Chapter 32 Pain Management
Chapter 33 Pelvic Floor Dysfunction
Chapter 34 Orthotics
Chapter 35 Cardiopulmonary Interactions-NEW!
Chapter 36 Impact of Drug Therapies on Neurological Rehabilitation
Chapter 37 Alternative and Complementary Therapies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2007
- Published:
- 10th November 2006
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323062206
About the Author
Darcy Ann Umphred
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor and Past Chair, Department of Physical Therapy, School of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, University of the Pacific, Stockton, CA, USA