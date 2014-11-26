Neurological Practice - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9788131237557, 9788131238745

Neurological Practice

2nd Edition

Editors: Noshir Wadia Satish Khadilkar
eBook ISBN: 9788131238745
Hardcover ISBN: 9788131237557
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 26th November 2014
Page Count: 568
Key Features

  • Thoroughly revised and updated text and references

  • Each chapter deals with the Indian perspective of epidemiology, clinical presentations and

           prevalent management principles, pointing out the differences and similarities with world literature

  • More diagrams, figures and tables are added to make the text self-explanatory

Table of Contents

1. Acute Viral Encephalitis 25

2. Subacute and Chronic Viral Infections of Nervous System and Prion Diseases 57

3. Neurotuberculosis 117

4. Neurocysticercosis 137

5. Cerebrovascular Diseases 171

6. Epilepsies 195

7. Headache 209

8. Dementias 219

9. Movement Disorders 241

10. Hereditary Ataxias 261

11. Diseases of the Central Nervous System Myelin 293

12. Craniovertebral Anomalies with Particular Emphasis on Congenital Atlanto-Axial Dislocation 309

13. Peripheral Neuropathies 347

14. Disorders of the Muscles 385

15. Paediatric Neurology 429

16. Tumours of the Central Nervous System 469

Details

No. of pages:
568
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier India 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier India
About the Editor

Noshir Wadia

Satish Khadilkar

Affiliations and Expertise

Head of Department of Neurology and Honorary professor of Neurology, Grant medical college and Sir J.J.Group of Hospitals, Mumbai

