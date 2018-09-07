Neurological Physiotherapy Pocketbook - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780702055089, 9780702078361

Neurological Physiotherapy Pocketbook

2nd Edition

Editors: Sheila Lennon Gita Ramdharry Geert Verheyden
eBook ISBN: 9780702078361
eBook ISBN: 9780702077258
eBook ISBN: 9780702077241
Paperback ISBN: 9780702055089
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 7th September 2018
Page Count: 248
Table of Contents

Section 1. Background Knowledge

1. Guiding principles of neurorehabilitation

2. Motor control: structure & function of the nervous system

3. Motor training

4. Neurological assessment

5. Clinical Neurology & Neurological Investigations

6. Management of Common Neurological Impairments, and their impact on activity.

7. Respiratory management

Section 2. Management of common clinical problems: precis from physical management book

8. Stroke

9. Traumatic brain Injury

10. Spinal cord injury

11. Multiple sclerosis

12. Parkinson's disease

13. Guillain barre syndrome

　

Description

The second edition of the Neurological Physiotherapy Pocketbook is the only book for physiotherapists that provides essential evidence-based information in a unique and easy-to-use format for the current evidence in clinical settings.

Written by new international editors and contributors, this pocketbook provides quick and easy access to essential clinical information.

 

Key Features

    • Pocketbook size for when out on clinical placement or working in clinical practice

    • Revised and brand new chapters on neurological rehabilitation and essential components

    • Concentrates on the six most common conditions, including stroke, traumatic brain and spinal cord injury

    • Use of case studies to illustrate specifics of assessment, management and recommended measurement tools

Details

No. of pages:
248
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780702078361
eBook ISBN:
9780702077258
eBook ISBN:
9780702077241
Paperback ISBN:
9780702055089

About the Editors

Sheila Lennon Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Physiotherapy, College of Nursing and Health Sciences, Flinders University of South Australia, Adelaide, Australia

Gita Ramdharry Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Faculty of Health, Social Care and Education, Kingston University and St George's, University of London; Consultant Allied Health Professional, Queen Square Centre for Neuromuscular Diseases, The National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery, University College London NHS Foundation Trust, London UK.

Geert Verheyden Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Rehabilitation Sciences, KU Leuven, University of Leuven, Leuven, Belgium

