Neurological Physiotherapy Pocketbook
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
Section 1. Background Knowledge
1. Guiding principles of neurorehabilitation
2. Motor control: structure & function of the nervous system
3. Motor training
4. Neurological assessment
5. Clinical Neurology & Neurological Investigations
6. Management of Common Neurological Impairments, and their impact on activity.
7. Respiratory management
Section 2. Management of common clinical problems: precis from physical management book
8. Stroke
9. Traumatic brain Injury
10. Spinal cord injury
11. Multiple sclerosis
12. Parkinson's disease
13. Guillain barre syndrome
Description
The second edition of the Neurological Physiotherapy Pocketbook is the only book for physiotherapists that provides essential evidence-based information in a unique and easy-to-use format for the current evidence in clinical settings.
Written by new international editors and contributors, this pocketbook provides quick and easy access to essential clinical information.
Key Features
- Pocketbook size for when out on clinical placement or working in clinical practice
- Revised and brand new chapters on neurological rehabilitation and essential components
- Concentrates on the six most common conditions, including stroke, traumatic brain and spinal cord injury
- Use of case studies to illustrate specifics of assessment, management and recommended measurement tools
Details
- No. of pages:
- 248
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 7th September 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702078361
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702077258
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702077241
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702055089
About the Editors
Sheila Lennon Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Physiotherapy, College of Nursing and Health Sciences, Flinders University of South Australia, Adelaide, Australia
Gita Ramdharry Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Faculty of Health, Social Care and Education, Kingston University and St George's, University of London; Consultant Allied Health Professional, Queen Square Centre for Neuromuscular Diseases, The National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery, University College London NHS Foundation Trust, London UK.
Geert Verheyden Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Rehabilitation Sciences, KU Leuven, University of Leuven, Leuven, Belgium