Neurological Examination Made Easy
5th Edition
Table of Contents
History and examination. Speech. Mental state and higher function. Gait. Cranial nerves: general. Cranial nerve 1: olfactory nerve. Cranial nerves: the eye 1 – pupils, acuity, fields. Cranial nerves: the eye 2 – fundi. Cranial nerves III, IV, VI: eye movements. Cranial nerves: nystagmus. Cranial nerves V and VII: the face. Cranial nerve VIII: auditory nerve. Cranial nerves IX, X, XII: the mouth. Cranial nerve XI: accessory nerve. Motor system: general. Motor system: tone. Motor system: arms. Motor system: legs. Motor system: reflexes. Motor system: what you find and what it means. Sensation: general. Sensation: what you find and what it means. Co-ordination. Abnormal movements. Special signs. The autonomic nervous system. The unconscious patient. Summary of screening neurological examination. Passing clinical examinations.
Description
Neurological examination is one of the most intimidating procedures for medical students and junior doctors to perform and be assessed on. This book clearly guides you through the essentials of neurological examination – providing the relevant background and telling you what to do, what you can find and what it means. ‘Common mistakes’ and ‘Tips’ boxes are included throughout.
This revised fifth edition of an international bestseller – now translated into more than ten languages – updates the most efficient and effective examination techniques. New colour photographs have been added to aid understanding in the examination of the eye and the latest guidance on passing clinical exams is included in an enhanced final chapter.
Key Features
- A concise and lucid explanation of how to examine the nervous system.
- Copiously illustrated with clear line diagrams and flow charts.
- Instructions are clear and systematic – what to do, what you will find, and what it means.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 252
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2013
- Published:
- 19th July 2013
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702051784
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702055027
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702056901
About the Authors
Geraint Fuller Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Neurologist, Gloucester Royal Hospital, Gloucester, UK
Geraint Fuller Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Neurologist, Gloucester Royal Hospital, Gloucester, UK