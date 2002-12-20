Neurological Disorders

This single-volume reference covers the natural course, treatment, and management of all neurological diseases affecting the brain, spinal cord nerves and muscles. This comprehensive text reference seeks to assist physicians with treatment by providing an easy-to-use compendium covering the treatment and management of all neurological diseases along with details on the natural course of these diseases. Organized for ease of use and quick reference, each chapter presents a neurological disorder or key symptoms and systematically discusses the clinical syndrome and differential diagnosis, natural course, principles of therapy, and practical management of each.