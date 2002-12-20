Neurological Disorders
2nd Edition
Course and Treatment
Description
This single-volume reference covers the natural course, treatment, and management of all neurological diseases affecting the brain, spinal cord nerves and muscles. This comprehensive text reference seeks to assist physicians with treatment by providing an easy-to-use compendium covering the treatment and management of all neurological diseases along with details on the natural course of these diseases. Organized for ease of use and quick reference, each chapter presents a neurological disorder or key symptoms and systematically discusses the clinical syndrome and differential diagnosis, natural course, principles of therapy, and practical management of each.
Key Features
Covers wide range of neurological conditions and potential treatments, including the evidence for and against each treatment
Describes the spontaneous course of neurological diseases along with discussion of the management of different stages and variants of a disorder
Presents special situations and exceptional cases in which alternative therapies should be considered
Readership
Neurologists, neurosurgeons, neuroradiologists, pediatric neurologists, psychiatrists, internists, general practitioners, opthalmologists and otolaryngologists.
Table of Contents
Acute and Chronic Pain. Cranial Nerves and Brain Stem. Cognitive and Behavioral Disorders. Cerebrovascular Disorders. Infections and Inflammatory Diseases. Intensive Care in Neurology. Tumors and Developmental Disorders. Metabolic and Progressive Disorders. Movement Disorders. Muscle and Peripheral Nervous System. Endocrine and Autonomic Function. Neurological Side Effects of Therapy. Molecular Genetics of Neurological Disorders.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1574
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2003
- Published:
- 20th December 2002
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080537436
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780121258313
About the Editor
Thomas Brandt
University of Munich, Germany
Louis Caplan
Tufts University School of Medicine, Boston, Massachusetts, U.S.A.
Johannes Dichgans
Neurology Clinic, University of Tubingen, Germany
Hans-Christoph Diener
University of Essen, Germany
Christopher Kennard
Academic Unit of Neuroscience, Charing Cross Hospital, London, UK Professor of Clinical Neurology
Reviews
"Like its predecessor, the second edition of Neurological Disorders: Course and Treatment, will be most useful to the clinical neurologist." --Journal of the American Medical Association (April 2003)