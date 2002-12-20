Neurological Disorders - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780121258313, 9780080537436

Neurological Disorders

2nd Edition

Course and Treatment

Editors: Thomas Brandt Louis Caplan Johannes Dichgans Hans-Christoph Diener Christopher Kennard
eBook ISBN: 9780080537436
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121258313
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 20th December 2002
Page Count: 1574

Description

This single-volume reference covers the natural course, treatment, and management of all neurological diseases affecting the brain, spinal cord nerves and muscles. This comprehensive text reference seeks to assist physicians with treatment by providing an easy-to-use compendium covering the treatment and management of all neurological diseases along with details on the natural course of these diseases. Organized for ease of use and quick reference, each chapter presents a neurological disorder or key symptoms and systematically discusses the clinical syndrome and differential diagnosis, natural course, principles of therapy, and practical management of each.

Key Features

@introbul:Key Features @bul:* Covers wide range of neurological conditions and potential treatments, including the evidence for and against each treatment

  • Describes the spontaneous course of neurological diseases along with discussion of the management of different stages and variants of a disorder
  • Presents special situations and exceptional cases in which alternative therapies should be considered

Readership

Neurologists, neurosurgeons, neuroradiologists, pediatric neurologists, psychiatrists, internists, general practitioners, opthalmologists and otolaryngologists.

Table of Contents

Acute and Chronic Pain. Cranial Nerves and Brain Stem. Cognitive and Behavioral Disorders. Cerebrovascular Disorders. Infections and Inflammatory Diseases. Intensive Care in Neurology. Tumors and Developmental Disorders. Metabolic and Progressive Disorders. Movement Disorders. Muscle and Peripheral Nervous System. Endocrine and Autonomic Function. Neurological Side Effects of Therapy. Molecular Genetics of Neurological Disorders.

Details

No. of pages:
1574
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080537436
Hardcover ISBN:
9780121258313

About the Editor

Thomas Brandt

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Munich, Germany

Louis Caplan

Affiliations and Expertise

Tufts University School of Medicine, Boston, Massachusetts, U.S.A.

Johannes Dichgans

Affiliations and Expertise

Neurology Clinic, University of Tubingen, Germany

Hans-Christoph Diener

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Essen, Germany

Christopher Kennard

Affiliations and Expertise

Academic Unit of Neuroscience, Charing Cross Hospital, London, UK Professor of Clinical Neurology

Reviews

"Like its predecessor, the second edition of Neurological Disorders: Course and Treatment, will be most useful to the clinical neurologist." --Journal of the American Medical Association (April 2003)

