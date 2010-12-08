Neurological Disorders and Pregnancy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123849113, 9780123849120

Neurological Disorders and Pregnancy

1st Edition

Editors: Alireza Minagar
eBook ISBN: 9780123849120
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123849113
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 8th December 2010
Page Count: 218
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
125.00
106.25
182.73
155.32
180.00
153.00
137.00
116.45
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
100.00
85.00
165.00
140.25
124.00
105.40
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Timely diagnosis and management of neurological diseases during pregnancy poses major therapeutic challenges to neurologists and other non-neurologist health care providers. Pregnancy is a unique period in life associated with significant hormonal and other physiologic changes in female patients, which may trigger or alter the course of neurological and psychiatric disorders. In addition, many diagnostic procedures that can be performed in non-pregnant women are prohibited during pregnancy for safety reasons. Therapeutic decisions and management of a pregnant patient with neurological disorders heavily depends on the issue of the reasonable balance between the risks of no treatment versus active treatment for the mother and her fetus.

This book provides a review of the latest findings in this field, giving the neurologist and non-neurologist the information they need to determine the best treatment. Neurological disorders covered include multiple sclerosis, stroke and epilepsy.

Key Features

  • Discusses how neurological disorders should be managed in a pregnant patient
  • Includes contributions from leading authorities

Readership

Neurologists, neurosurgeons, internists, obstetricians, gynecologists and pediatricians

Table of Contents

  1. Multiple sclerosis and pregnancy

    2. AH Maghzi

  2. Headaches during pregnancy

    3. Deborah Elliott

  3. Myasthenia gravis during pregnancy

    4. Dr Fernanda Silva from Brazil

  4. Stroke during pregnancy

    5. Alejandro Rabinstein

  5. Neurology of preeclampsia and eclampsia

    6. Roger E. Kelley

  6. Epilepsy and its management during pregnancy

    7. John C. De Toledo 

  7. Movement disorders and pregnancy

    8. Natalia Schneider and Alireza Minagar

  8. Psychiatric illnesses during pregnancy

    9. Nadejda Alekseeva and VAMC Shreveport

  9. Neuromuscular disorders and pregnancy

    10. K. Rezania

  10. Sleep disorders and pregnancy

Ahmet Ursavas

Details

No. of pages:
218
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780123849120
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123849113

About the Editor

Alireza Minagar

Dr. Minagar is a Professor of Neurology at LSU Health Sciences Center in Shreveport, Louisiana. He’s a certified Physician Investigator by Association of Clinical Research Professionals, member of the editorial board of Future Neurology, Neurological Research, and Alzheimer’s Disease Research Board. Dr. Minagar is the author of 231 journal articles and 33 book chapters, and editor of 10 books.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Neurology, Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center, Shreveport, LA, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.