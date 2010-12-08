Neurological Disorders and Pregnancy
1st Edition
Description
Timely diagnosis and management of neurological diseases during pregnancy poses major therapeutic challenges to neurologists and other non-neurologist health care providers. Pregnancy is a unique period in life associated with significant hormonal and other physiologic changes in female patients, which may trigger or alter the course of neurological and psychiatric disorders. In addition, many diagnostic procedures that can be performed in non-pregnant women are prohibited during pregnancy for safety reasons. Therapeutic decisions and management of a pregnant patient with neurological disorders heavily depends on the issue of the reasonable balance between the risks of no treatment versus active treatment for the mother and her fetus.
This book provides a review of the latest findings in this field, giving the neurologist and non-neurologist the information they need to determine the best treatment. Neurological disorders covered include multiple sclerosis, stroke and epilepsy.
Key Features
- Discusses how neurological disorders should be managed in a pregnant patient
- Includes contributions from leading authorities
Readership
Neurologists, neurosurgeons, internists, obstetricians, gynecologists and pediatricians
Table of Contents
- Multiple sclerosis and pregnancy
- Headaches during pregnancy
- Myasthenia gravis during pregnancy
- Stroke during pregnancy
- Neurology of preeclampsia and eclampsia
- Epilepsy and its management during pregnancy
- Movement disorders and pregnancy
- Psychiatric illnesses during pregnancy
- Neuromuscular disorders and pregnancy
- Sleep disorders and pregnancy
AH Maghzi
Deborah Elliott
Dr Fernanda Silva from Brazil
Alejandro Rabinstein
Roger E. Kelley
John C. De Toledo
Natalia Schneider and Alireza Minagar
Nadejda Alekseeva and VAMC Shreveport
K. Rezania
Ahmet Ursavas
Details
- No. of pages:
- 218
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2011
- Published:
- 8th December 2010
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123849120
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123849113
About the Editor
Alireza Minagar
Dr. Minagar is a Professor of Neurology at LSU Health Sciences Center in Shreveport, Louisiana. He’s a certified Physician Investigator by Association of Clinical Research Professionals, member of the editorial board of Future Neurology, Neurological Research, and Alzheimer’s Disease Research Board. Dr. Minagar is the author of 231 journal articles and 33 book chapters, and editor of 10 books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Neurology, Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center, Shreveport, LA, USA