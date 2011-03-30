Neurological Assessment
1st Edition
A Clinician's Guide
Table of Contents
Acknowledgements
Introduction
Section 1 Pathology (key facts)
Chapter 1 Cerebro vascular accident (CVA)
Chapter 2 Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Chapter 3 Parkinsons Disease (PD)
Chapter 4 Motor Neurone Disease (MND)
Chapter 5 Guillian Barre Syndrome (GBS)
Section 2 Functional neuroanatomy
Chapter 6 Introduction to excitable tissue
Chapter 7 The Cerebral Cortex
Chapter 8 Meninges, ventricles and blood circulation
Chapter 9 Thalamus and Limbic system
Chapter 10 Brain Stem, Cranial Nerves, Visual System, Vestibular System, Reticular System
Chapter 11 Basal Ganglia (BG)
Chapter 12 Cerebellum
Chapter 13 The Spinal Cord and Spinal Reflexes
Chapter 14 The Descending Tracts
Chapter 15 The Ascending Tracts
Section 3 Clinical Assessment
Chapter 16 Subjective assessment
Chapter 17 Objective assessment (General Observation)
Chapter 18 Objective assessment (Functional assessment)
Chapter 19 Gait
Chapter 20 Postural Alignment
Chapter 21 Muscle Tone
Chapter 22 Reflexes
Chapter 23 Sensation
Chapter 24 Dermatomes
Chapter 25 Trunk Stability
Chapter 26 Co-ordination
Chapter 27 Vision
Chapter 28 Range of Movement (ROM)
Chapter 29 Pain
Chapter 30 Strength
Chapter 31 Myotomes
Chapter 32 Balance
Chapter 33 Cognition and perception
Chapter 34 Falls
Index
Neurological Assessment is a quick reference tool to identifying those all important links to pathology and physiology – crucial for efficient clinical reasoning and ultimately better patient care. Based around one potential sub-problem encountered by neurologically-impaired patients, each assessment chapter begins with a Summary Bite and then provides photographic guidance on how to examine and define the problem with an explanation as to why it is important to assess it. All sections give detailed reasoning on any possible findings from the assessment technique and an example of how to record the procedure. Blank notes areas throughout encourage the clinician to reflect on the technique carried out and to consider the overall impression from the patient, so facilitating the process of clinical reasoning.
Part of the Physiotherapist’s Toolbox Series – unlock your key skills! Perfect for use on placement and in the clinic.
- Highly illustrated with clear step-by-step guidance
- Includes five main pathologies and basic neuroanatomy to support clinical reasoning
- Primarily aimed at guiding clinical assessment
- Hints, Tips and Caution boxes provide easy to digest small packages of information essential to clinical practice
- All sections follow the same structure and format for ease of use
- Spiral-binding allows for easy, lie-flat reference
Karen Jones Author
Lecturer in Physiotherapy, School of Healthcare Studies, Wales college of Medicine, Biology Life and Health Sciencesm, Cardiff University, Cardiff, UK