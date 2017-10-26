Neurologic Manifestations of Rheumatic Diseases, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics of North America, Volume 43-4

This issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics, edited by Drs. John Imboden and Sarah Goglin, will cover a variety of important aspects of the neurological manifestations of rheumatic diseases. Topics discussed in the issue will include: Primary vasculitis of the central nervous system; Neurologic manifestations of primary Sjogren Syndrome; Neurologic manifestations of antiphospholipid antibody syndrome; Neurologic manifestations of rheumatoid arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis; Neuromyelitis optica; Neurosarcoid; Central nervous system infections associated with immunosuppressive therapy; and Neurologic manifestations of IgG4-related disease, among others.