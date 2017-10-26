Neurologic Manifestations of Rheumatic Diseases, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics of North America, Volume 43-4
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Rheumatic Disease Clinics
Neurologic Manifestations of Rheumatic Diseases
Foreword: Neurologic Manifestations of Rheumatic Diseases
Preface: Neurologic Manifestations of Rheumatic Diseases
Primary Angiitis of the Central Nervous System
Neurologic Manifestations of Primary Sjögren Syndrome
Central Nervous System Manifestations of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
Central Nervous System Manifestations of Antiphospholipid Syndrome
Neurologic Manifestations of Rheumatoid Arthritis
Central Nervous System Disease in Antineutrophil Cytoplasmic Antibody–associated Vasculitis
Neuromyelitis Optica
Neurosarcoidosis
Central Nervous System Infections Associated with Immunosuppressive Therapy for Rheumatic Disease
Neurologic Features of Immunoglobulin G4–related Disease
Involvement of the Peripheral Nervous System in Polyarteritis Nodosa and Antineutrophil Cytoplasmic Antibody–associated Vasculitis
This issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics, edited by Drs. John Imboden and Sarah Goglin, will cover a variety of important aspects of the neurological manifestations of rheumatic diseases. Topics discussed in the issue will include: Primary vasculitis of the central nervous system; Neurologic manifestations of primary Sjogren Syndrome; Neurologic manifestations of antiphospholipid antibody syndrome; Neurologic manifestations of rheumatoid arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis; Neuromyelitis optica; Neurosarcoid; Central nervous system infections associated with immunosuppressive therapy; and Neurologic manifestations of IgG4-related disease, among others.
- English
- © Elsevier 2017
- 26th October 2017
- Elsevier
- 9780323549028
- 9780323549011
John Imboden Author
UCFS
Sarah Goglin Author
UCSF