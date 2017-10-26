Neurologic Manifestations of Rheumatic Diseases, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323549011, 9780323549028

Neurologic Manifestations of Rheumatic Diseases, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics of North America, Volume 43-4

1st Edition

Authors: John Imboden Sarah Goglin
eBook ISBN: 9780323549028
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323549011
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 26th October 2017
Table of Contents

Rheumatic Disease Clinics

Neurologic Manifestations of Rheumatic Diseases

Foreword: Neurologic Manifestations of Rheumatic Diseases

Preface: Neurologic Manifestations of Rheumatic Diseases

Primary Angiitis of the Central Nervous System

Neurologic Manifestations of Primary Sjögren Syndrome

Central Nervous System Manifestations of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

Central Nervous System Manifestations of Antiphospholipid Syndrome

Neurologic Manifestations of Rheumatoid Arthritis

Central Nervous System Disease in Antineutrophil Cytoplasmic Antibody–associated Vasculitis

Neuromyelitis Optica

Neurosarcoidosis

Central Nervous System Infections Associated with Immunosuppressive Therapy for Rheumatic Disease

Neurologic Features of Immunoglobulin G4–related Disease

Involvement of the Peripheral Nervous System in Polyarteritis Nodosa and Antineutrophil Cytoplasmic Antibody–associated Vasculitis

Description

This issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics, edited by Drs. John Imboden and Sarah Goglin, will cover a variety of important aspects of the neurological manifestations of rheumatic diseases. Topics discussed in the issue will include: Primary vasculitis of the central nervous system; Neurologic manifestations of primary Sjogren Syndrome; Neurologic manifestations of antiphospholipid antibody syndrome; Neurologic manifestations of rheumatoid arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis; Neuromyelitis optica; Neurosarcoid; Central nervous system infections associated with immunosuppressive therapy; and Neurologic manifestations of IgG4-related disease, among others.

About the Authors

John Imboden Author

UCFS

Sarah Goglin Author

UCSF

